Protests against police violence
An undercover police officer, who had been marching with anti-police demonstrators, aims his gun at protesters after some in the crowd attacked him and his partner in Oakland, California December 10, 2014.
Eric Garner Jr., son of chokehold victim Eric Garner, stands amongst attendees at a news conference where members of Justice League NYC presented a list of demands, at City Hall in New York December 10, 2014. The league, made up of of juvenile and...more
Commuters walk by a "die-in" during a small march at Grand Central Station for chokehold death victim Eric Garner in New York December 10, 2014.
A man stands in falling snow following a news conference where members of Justice League NYC presented a list of demands at City Hall in New York December 10, 2014.
Protesters rallying against police violence storm a lecture with PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel at the University of California at Berkeley campus in Berkeley, California December 10, 2014.
A anti-police protester who declined to give her name marches through Oakland, California December 10, 2014.
Protesters rallying against police violence storm a lecture with PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel at the University of California at Berkeley campus in Berkeley, California December 10, 2014.
Rap mogul Russell Simmons (R) speaks at a news conference along with members of Justice League NYC to present a list of demands at City Hall in New York December 10, 2014.
Protesters rallying against police violence confront a motorist trying to drive through the march in Berkeley, California December 10, 2014.
Protesters rallying against police violence storm a lecture with PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel at the University of California at Berkeley campus in Berkeley, California December 10, 2014.
A police officer confronts protesters rallying against police violence at the University of California at Berkeley campus in Berkeley, California December 10, 2014.
A protester wears a Guy Fawkes mask while marching with more than 100 demonstrators against police violence in Berkeley, California December 10, 2014.
A pizza is seen in the center of a "die-in" during a small march at Grand Central Station for chokehold death victim Eric Garner in New York December 10, 2014.
A police officer holds back anti-police demonstrators as an undercover officer makes an arrest in Oakland, California December 10, 2014.
Bryan McKetney joins more than 100 protesters against police violence in Berkeley, California December 10, 2014.
Protesters against police violence march through Oakland, California, December 10, 2014.
Rapper Nas is seen amongst attendees following a news conference where members of Justice League NYC presented a list of demands at City Hall in New York December 10, 2014.
New York State Troopers stand guard on the periphery of a small march at Grand Central Station for chokehold death victim Eric Garner in New York December 10, 2014.
