Thu Dec 11, 2014

Protests against police violence

An undercover police officer, who had been marching with anti-police demonstrators, aims his gun at protesters after some in the crowd attacked him and his partner in Oakland, California December 10, 2014.

An undercover police officer, who had been marching with anti-police demonstrators, aims his gun at protesters after some in the crowd attacked him and his partner in Oakland, California December 10, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
An undercover police officer, who had been marching with anti-police demonstrators, aims his gun at protesters after some in the crowd attacked him and his partner in Oakland, California December 10, 2014.
Eric Garner Jr., son of chokehold victim Eric Garner, stands amongst attendees at a news conference where members of Justice League NYC presented a list of demands, at City Hall in New York December 10, 2014. The league, made up of of juvenile and criminal justice advocates, artists and experts, and formerly incarcerated individuals, presented the list in response to the failure of a Staten Island Grand Jury to indict police officer Daniel Pantaleo for the chokehold death of Eric Garner.

Eric Garner Jr., son of chokehold victim Eric Garner, stands amongst attendees at a news conference where members of Justice League NYC presented a list of demands, at City Hall in New York December 10, 2014. The league, made up of of juvenile and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
Eric Garner Jr., son of chokehold victim Eric Garner, stands amongst attendees at a news conference where members of Justice League NYC presented a list of demands, at City Hall in New York December 10, 2014. The league, made up of of juvenile and criminal justice advocates, artists and experts, and formerly incarcerated individuals, presented the list in response to the failure of a Staten Island Grand Jury to indict police officer Daniel Pantaleo for the chokehold death of Eric Garner.
Commuters walk by a "die-in" during a small march at Grand Central Station for chokehold death victim Eric Garner in New York December 10, 2014.

Commuters walk by a "die-in" during a small march at Grand Central Station for chokehold death victim Eric Garner in New York December 10, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
Commuters walk by a "die-in" during a small march at Grand Central Station for chokehold death victim Eric Garner in New York December 10, 2014.
A man stands in falling snow following a news conference where members of Justice League NYC presented a list of demands at City Hall in New York December 10, 2014.

A man stands in falling snow following a news conference where members of Justice League NYC presented a list of demands at City Hall in New York December 10, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
A man stands in falling snow following a news conference where members of Justice League NYC presented a list of demands at City Hall in New York December 10, 2014.
Protesters rallying against police violence storm a lecture with PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel at the University of California at Berkeley campus in Berkeley, California December 10, 2014.

Protesters rallying against police violence storm a lecture with PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel at the University of California at Berkeley campus in Berkeley, California December 10, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Protesters rallying against police violence storm a lecture with PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel at the University of California at Berkeley campus in Berkeley, California December 10, 2014.
A anti-police protester who declined to give her name marches through Oakland, California December 10, 2014.

A anti-police protester who declined to give her name marches through Oakland, California December 10, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A anti-police protester who declined to give her name marches through Oakland, California December 10, 2014.
Protesters rallying against police violence storm a lecture with PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel at the University of California at Berkeley campus in Berkeley, California December 10, 2014.

Protesters rallying against police violence storm a lecture with PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel at the University of California at Berkeley campus in Berkeley, California December 10, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Protesters rallying against police violence storm a lecture with PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel at the University of California at Berkeley campus in Berkeley, California December 10, 2014.
Rap mogul Russell Simmons (R) speaks at a news conference along with members of Justice League NYC to present a list of demands at City Hall in New York December 10, 2014.

Rap mogul Russell Simmons (R) speaks at a news conference along with members of Justice League NYC to present a list of demands at City Hall in New York December 10, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
Rap mogul Russell Simmons (R) speaks at a news conference along with members of Justice League NYC to present a list of demands at City Hall in New York December 10, 2014.
Protesters rallying against police violence confront a motorist trying to drive through the march in Berkeley, California December 10, 2014.

Protesters rallying against police violence confront a motorist trying to drive through the march in Berkeley, California December 10, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Protesters rallying against police violence confront a motorist trying to drive through the march in Berkeley, California December 10, 2014.
Protesters rallying against police violence storm a lecture with PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel at the University of California at Berkeley campus in Berkeley, California December 10, 2014.

Protesters rallying against police violence storm a lecture with PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel at the University of California at Berkeley campus in Berkeley, California December 10, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Protesters rallying against police violence storm a lecture with PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel at the University of California at Berkeley campus in Berkeley, California December 10, 2014.
A police officer confronts protesters rallying against police violence at the University of California at Berkeley campus in Berkeley, California December 10, 2014.

A police officer confronts protesters rallying against police violence at the University of California at Berkeley campus in Berkeley, California December 10, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A police officer confronts protesters rallying against police violence at the University of California at Berkeley campus in Berkeley, California December 10, 2014.
A protester wears a Guy Fawkes mask while marching with more than 100 demonstrators against police violence in Berkeley, California December 10, 2014.

A protester wears a Guy Fawkes mask while marching with more than 100 demonstrators against police violence in Berkeley, California December 10, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A protester wears a Guy Fawkes mask while marching with more than 100 demonstrators against police violence in Berkeley, California December 10, 2014.
A pizza is seen in the center of a "die-in" during a small march at Grand Central Station for chokehold death victim Eric Garner in New York December 10, 2014.

A pizza is seen in the center of a "die-in" during a small march at Grand Central Station for chokehold death victim Eric Garner in New York December 10, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
A pizza is seen in the center of a "die-in" during a small march at Grand Central Station for chokehold death victim Eric Garner in New York December 10, 2014.
A police officer holds back anti-police demonstrators as an undercover officer makes an arrest in Oakland, California December 10, 2014.

A police officer holds back anti-police demonstrators as an undercover officer makes an arrest in Oakland, California December 10, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A police officer holds back anti-police demonstrators as an undercover officer makes an arrest in Oakland, California December 10, 2014.
Bryan McKetney joins more than 100 protesters against police violence in Berkeley, California December 10, 2014.

Bryan McKetney joins more than 100 protesters against police violence in Berkeley, California December 10, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Bryan McKetney joins more than 100 protesters against police violence in Berkeley, California December 10, 2014.
Protesters against police violence march through Oakland, California, December 10, 2014.

Protesters against police violence march through Oakland, California, December 10, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Protesters against police violence march through Oakland, California, December 10, 2014.
Rapper Nas is seen amongst attendees following a news conference where members of Justice League NYC presented a list of demands at City Hall in New York December 10, 2014.

Rapper Nas is seen amongst attendees following a news conference where members of Justice League NYC presented a list of demands at City Hall in New York December 10, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
Rapper Nas is seen amongst attendees following a news conference where members of Justice League NYC presented a list of demands at City Hall in New York December 10, 2014.
New York State Troopers stand guard on the periphery of a small march at Grand Central Station for chokehold death victim Eric Garner in New York December 10, 2014.

New York State Troopers stand guard on the periphery of a small march at Grand Central Station for chokehold death victim Eric Garner in New York December 10, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
New York State Troopers stand guard on the periphery of a small march at Grand Central Station for chokehold death victim Eric Garner in New York December 10, 2014.
Dismantling Hong Kong's protest camp

Dismantling Hong Kong's protest camp

Dismantling Hong Kong's protest camp

Dismantling Hong Kong's protest camp

Workers clear the main pro-democracy protest site that has occupied the city's most economically and politically important district for more than two months.

Dec 10 2014
Pictures of the year: Ebola

Pictures of the year: Ebola

Images from the global Ebola epidemic in 2014.

Dec 10 2014
Syria in ruins

Syria in ruins

Images of a landscape devastated by war.

Dec 10 2014
Deadly altercation in the West Bank

Deadly altercation in the West Bank

A Palestinian minister dies shortly after an altercation with Israeli border police in the West Bank during which one of the policeman grabbed him by the neck.

Dec 10 2014

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

