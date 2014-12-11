Protests against police violence

Eric Garner Jr., son of chokehold victim Eric Garner, stands amongst attendees at a news conference where members of Justice League NYC presented a list of demands, at City Hall in New York December 10, 2014. The league, made up of of juvenile and...more

Eric Garner Jr., son of chokehold victim Eric Garner, stands amongst attendees at a news conference where members of Justice League NYC presented a list of demands, at City Hall in New York December 10, 2014. The league, made up of of juvenile and criminal justice advocates, artists and experts, and formerly incarcerated individuals, presented the list in response to the failure of a Staten Island Grand Jury to indict police officer Daniel Pantaleo for the chokehold death of Eric Garner.

