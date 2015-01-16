Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 16, 2015 | 1:15pm EST

Protests against police violence

A demonstrator holds a banner during a protest against police violence towards minorities in New York January 15, 2015. The protests were organized to coincide with Martin Luther King's birthday and have been ongoing in New York since last year's shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri and Eric Garner's chokehold death in Staten Island, New York. Both deaths were at the hands of local police forces and in both instances, charges were not laid for the deaths. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A demonstrator holds a banner during a protest against police violence towards minorities in New York January 15, 2015. The protests were organized to coincide with Martin Luther King's birthday and have been ongoing in New York since last year's...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
A demonstrator holds a banner during a protest against police violence towards minorities in New York January 15, 2015. The protests were organized to coincide with Martin Luther King's birthday and have been ongoing in New York since last year's shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri and Eric Garner's chokehold death in Staten Island, New York. Both deaths were at the hands of local police forces and in both instances, charges were not laid for the deaths. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
1 / 16
A police officer gives a thumbs while arresting a demonstrator during a protest against police violence towards minorities at Grand Central Station in New York January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A police officer gives a thumbs while arresting a demonstrator during a protest against police violence towards minorities at Grand Central Station in New York January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
A police officer gives a thumbs while arresting a demonstrator during a protest against police violence towards minorities at Grand Central Station in New York January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 16
A demonstrator at Grand Central Station wearing a Guy Fawkes mask participates in a protest against police violence towards minorities in New York January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A demonstrator at Grand Central Station wearing a Guy Fawkes mask participates in a protest against police violence towards minorities in New York January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
A demonstrator at Grand Central Station wearing a Guy Fawkes mask participates in a protest against police violence towards minorities in New York January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
3 / 16
Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner cries at a protest and candlelight vigil outside the 120th police precinct in the Staten Island borough of New York City, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner cries at a protest and candlelight vigil outside the 120th police precinct in the Staten Island borough of New York City, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner cries at a protest and candlelight vigil outside the 120th police precinct in the Staten Island borough of New York City, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 16
Demonstrators calling for justice in the chokehold death of Eric Garner take part in a protest march outside the 120th police precinct in the Staten Island borough of New York City, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Demonstrators calling for justice in the chokehold death of Eric Garner take part in a protest march outside the 120th police precinct in the Staten Island borough of New York City, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Demonstrators calling for justice in the chokehold death of Eric Garner take part in a protest march outside the 120th police precinct in the Staten Island borough of New York City, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 16
A woman holds candles at a protest march and candlelight vigil calling for justice in the chokehold death of Eric Garner outside the 120th police precinct in the Staten Island borough of New York City, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman holds candles at a protest march and candlelight vigil calling for justice in the chokehold death of Eric Garner outside the 120th police precinct in the Staten Island borough of New York City, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
A woman holds candles at a protest march and candlelight vigil calling for justice in the chokehold death of Eric Garner outside the 120th police precinct in the Staten Island borough of New York City, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
6 / 16
Demonstrators carry a banner through Grand Central Station during a protest against police violence towards minorities in New York January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Demonstrators carry a banner through Grand Central Station during a protest against police violence towards minorities in New York January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Demonstrators carry a banner through Grand Central Station during a protest against police violence towards minorities in New York January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
7 / 16
Demonstrators calling for justice in the chokehold death of Eric Garner take part in a protest march outside the 120th police precinct in Staten Island, New York January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Demonstrators calling for justice in the chokehold death of Eric Garner take part in a protest march outside the 120th police precinct in Staten Island, New York January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Demonstrators calling for justice in the chokehold death of Eric Garner take part in a protest march outside the 120th police precinct in Staten Island, New York January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
8 / 16
A demonstrator participates in a "die-in" during a protest against police violence towards minorities in New York January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A demonstrator participates in a "die-in" during a protest against police violence towards minorities in New York January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
A demonstrator participates in a "die-in" during a protest against police violence towards minorities in New York January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
9 / 16
Demonstrators wearing "I AM A MAN" signs protest outside LaGuardia Airport during a protest march in New York, January 15, 2015. Scores of airport workers gathered to rally in New York and other cities to demand higher wages in one of several protests planned by an array of interest groups to mark the birthday of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Demonstrators wearing "I AM A MAN" signs protest outside LaGuardia Airport during a protest march in New York, January 15, 2015. Scores of airport workers gathered to rally in New York and other cities to demand higher wages in one of several...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Demonstrators wearing "I AM A MAN" signs protest outside LaGuardia Airport during a protest march in New York, January 15, 2015. Scores of airport workers gathered to rally in New York and other cities to demand higher wages in one of several protests planned by an array of interest groups to mark the birthday of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 16
Erica Garner, the daughter of Eric Garner leads a chant at a protest and candlelight vigil outside the 120th police precinct in the Staten Island borough of New York City, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Erica Garner, the daughter of Eric Garner leads a chant at a protest and candlelight vigil outside the 120th police precinct in the Staten Island borough of New York City, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Erica Garner, the daughter of Eric Garner leads a chant at a protest and candlelight vigil outside the 120th police precinct in the Staten Island borough of New York City, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 16
Demonstrators march during a protest against police violence towards minorities in downtown Manhattan, New York January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Demonstrators march during a protest against police violence towards minorities in downtown Manhattan, New York January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Demonstrators march during a protest against police violence towards minorities in downtown Manhattan, New York January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
12 / 16
Demonstrators calling for justice in the chokehold death of Eric Garner take part in a protest march outside the 120th police precinct in the Staten Island borough of New York City, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Demonstrators calling for justice in the chokehold death of Eric Garner take part in a protest march outside the 120th police precinct in the Staten Island borough of New York City, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Demonstrators calling for justice in the chokehold death of Eric Garner take part in a protest march outside the 120th police precinct in the Staten Island borough of New York City, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 16
Police detain a protester who was part of a group who blocked Interstate 93 southbound during the morning rush hour in Somerville, Massachusetts January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Police detain a protester who was part of a group who blocked Interstate 93 southbound during the morning rush hour in Somerville, Massachusetts January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Police detain a protester who was part of a group who blocked Interstate 93 southbound during the morning rush hour in Somerville, Massachusetts January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 16
Demonstrators chant during a protest against police violence towards minorities, in New York, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Demonstrators chant during a protest against police violence towards minorities, in New York, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Demonstrators chant during a protest against police violence towards minorities, in New York, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
15 / 16
Signs are seen before a protest against police violence towards minorities in New York January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Signs are seen before a protest against police violence towards minorities in New York January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Signs are seen before a protest against police violence towards minorities in New York January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Deadly Belgium police raid

Deadly Belgium police raid

Next Slideshows

Deadly Belgium police raid

Deadly Belgium police raid

Belgian police conduct raids on an Islamist group prosecutors said was about to launch attacks.

Jan 16 2015
Cuba's retro rides

Cuba's retro rides

The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.

Jan 15 2015
Deadly Belgium police raid

Deadly Belgium police raid

Belgium police conduct dozens of raids on an Islamist group that federal prosecutors said was about to launch "terrorist attacks on a grand scale".

Jan 15 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 15 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast