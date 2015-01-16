Protests against police violence
A demonstrator holds a banner during a protest against police violence towards minorities in New York January 15, 2015. The protests were organized to coincide with Martin Luther King's birthday and have been ongoing in New York since last year's...more
A police officer gives a thumbs while arresting a demonstrator during a protest against police violence towards minorities at Grand Central Station in New York January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A demonstrator at Grand Central Station wearing a Guy Fawkes mask participates in a protest against police violence towards minorities in New York January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner cries at a protest and candlelight vigil outside the 120th police precinct in the Staten Island borough of New York City, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Demonstrators calling for justice in the chokehold death of Eric Garner take part in a protest march outside the 120th police precinct in the Staten Island borough of New York City, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman holds candles at a protest march and candlelight vigil calling for justice in the chokehold death of Eric Garner outside the 120th police precinct in the Staten Island borough of New York City, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Demonstrators carry a banner through Grand Central Station during a protest against police violence towards minorities in New York January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Demonstrators calling for justice in the chokehold death of Eric Garner take part in a protest march outside the 120th police precinct in Staten Island, New York January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A demonstrator participates in a "die-in" during a protest against police violence towards minorities in New York January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Demonstrators wearing "I AM A MAN" signs protest outside LaGuardia Airport during a protest march in New York, January 15, 2015. Scores of airport workers gathered to rally in New York and other cities to demand higher wages in one of several...more
Erica Garner, the daughter of Eric Garner leads a chant at a protest and candlelight vigil outside the 120th police precinct in the Staten Island borough of New York City, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Demonstrators march during a protest against police violence towards minorities in downtown Manhattan, New York January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Demonstrators calling for justice in the chokehold death of Eric Garner take part in a protest march outside the 120th police precinct in the Staten Island borough of New York City, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Police detain a protester who was part of a group who blocked Interstate 93 southbound during the morning rush hour in Somerville, Massachusetts January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Demonstrators chant during a protest against police violence towards minorities, in New York, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Signs are seen before a protest against police violence towards minorities in New York January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
