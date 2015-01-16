Protests against police violence

A demonstrator holds a banner during a protest against police violence towards minorities in New York January 15, 2015. The protests were organized to coincide with Martin Luther King's birthday and have been ongoing in New York since last year's...more

A demonstrator holds a banner during a protest against police violence towards minorities in New York January 15, 2015. The protests were organized to coincide with Martin Luther King's birthday and have been ongoing in New York since last year's shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri and Eric Garner's chokehold death in Staten Island, New York. Both deaths were at the hands of local police forces and in both instances, charges were not laid for the deaths. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

