Protests against police violence

Demonstrators protest against police brutality against minorities, in New York April 14, 2015. Protestors angered by fresh cases of police violence against unarmed black men in the United States gathered on Tuesday in New York City in a protest organized by the group "Stop Mass Incarceration Network" hoping to invigorate a national discussion on the thorny issue. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

