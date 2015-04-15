Edition:
Protests against police violence

Demonstrators protest against police brutality against minorities, in New York April 14, 2015. Protestors angered by fresh cases of police violence against unarmed black men in the United States gathered on Tuesday in New York City in a protest organized by the group "Stop Mass Incarceration Network" hoping to invigorate a national discussion on the thorny issue. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Demonstrators run over the Brooklyn Bridge roadway during a protest against police brutality against minorities in New York, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Demonstrators protest against police brutality against minorities during a protest in New York, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Demonstrators embrace during a protest against police brutality against minorities at Union Square in New York, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Demonstrators are escorted off the Brooklyn Bridge roadway by NYPD officers during a protest against police brutality against minorities, in New York April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A person holds up hands inside a vehicle as they are stopped by the NYPD on the Brooklyn Bridge roadway during a protest against police brutality against minorities in New York, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A demonstrator is detained by NYPD officers on the Brooklyn Bridge roadway during a protest against police brutality against minorities, in New York April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Children participate in a protest against police brutality against minorities, in New York April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Demonstrators climb over a fence during a protest against police brutality against minorities in New York, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Demonstrators stop traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge during a protest against police brutality against minorities, in New York April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Demonstrators march past a taxi during a protest against police brutality against minorities in New York, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Demonstrators climb on the Brooklyn Bridge during a protest against police brutality against minorities, in New York April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Demonstrators stop traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge during a protest against police brutality against minorities, in New York April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Demonstrators protest against police brutality against minorities during a protest in New York, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A demonstrator sits on the roadway during a protest against police brutality against minorities, in New York April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Demonstrators stop traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge during a protest against police brutality against minorities, in New York April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Demonstrators are escorted by the NYPD off the Brooklyn Bridge roadway during a protest against police brutality against minorities in New York, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Activist Cornel West marches with demonstrators during a protest against police brutality against minorities in New York, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Demonstrators protest against police brutality against minorities during a protest in New York, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

