Protests against Syria strike
Syrian-American demonstrators march against U.S. military intervention in Syria in front of the White House, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Syrian-American demonstrator Manar Kodamah leads a chant against possible U.S. military intervention in the conflict in Syria as a group of Syrian-Americans protest in front of the White House, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Protesters march on Wilshire Blvd. during an anti-war rally in Los Angeles, September 7, 2013.REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
The Empire State Building is seen in the background as anti-war activists march towards Union Square in Manhattan, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Demonstrators stand under the sun during an anti-war rally in San Francisco, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An activist shows his hands while wearing gloves covered in fake blood during a sit-in near the U.S. embassy in Awkar, north of Beirut, against potential U.S. strikes on Syria September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Protesters loyal to the Shi'ite Muslim Al-Houthi group, also known as Ansarullah, hold a Syrian flag during a demonstration against potential strikes on the Syrian government, in Sanaa, Yemen, September 6, 2013. The sign reads "Allah is the greatest....more
Protesters hold banners during a demonstration against potential U.S. strikes on Syria, in front of the U.S. embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A child joins activists from left wing parties taking part in a rally to denounce U.S. President Barack Obama's proposed plan for a limited military strike in Syria, in front of the U.S. embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb...more
Protesters loyal to the Shi'ite Muslim Al-Houthi group, also known as Ansarullah, shout slogans during a demonstration against potential strikes on the Syrian government, in Sanaa, Yemen, September 6, 2013. The sign reads, "Assad's Syria is the...more
An activist of the Khaksar movement jumps over burning tyres as others shout anti-U.S. slogans during a protest against possible U.S. attacks on Syria, in Peshawar, Pakistan, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A protester holds up a banner as General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel and Secretary of State John Kerry testify at a U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Syria on Capitol Hill,...more
Activists hold placards and the French flag while gathered across the street from the Consulate General of France in Manhattan, New York September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Protesters demonstrate against potential strikes on the Syrian government at Trafalgar Square in central London, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
People protest against proposed US military action against Syria, in Times Square in New York, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Protesters demonstrate against potential strikes on the Syrian government at Parliament Square in central London August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A protester from leftist parties flashes the 'V' sign behind the Syrian flag during a demonstration against potential military strikes on the Syrian government and to show their support for the regime of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in front of...more
Protesters, including Syrian-Americans Memo Nakour (L) and Wes Nakour (R), demonstrate against potential strikes on the Syrian government in Seattle, Washington August 31, 2013. REUTERS/David Ryder
The "Act now to stop war and end racism" (ANSWER) coalition holds a rally outside the White House, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A demonstrator chants in opposition to the proposed military intervention against Syria in San Francisco, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Protestors listen to speeches during a rally against the proposed attack on Syria in central London, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Protesters hold signs and images of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a demonstration against the possibility of a U.S. military strike against the Syrian government, in Tunis, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters loyal to the Shi'ite Muslim Al-Houthi group, also known as Ansarullah, march during a demonstration against potential strikes on the Syrian government, in Sanaa, Yemen, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A demonstrator holds a coffin-shaped box during a rally in opposition to the proposed military intervention against Syria in San Francisco, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man holds a sign during a rally in opposition to the proposed military intervention against Syria in San Francisco, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The "Act now to stop war and end racism" (ANSWER) coalition hold a protest alongside a cardboard cutout of President Obama during a rally outside the White House, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A protester loyal to the Shi'ite Muslim Al-Houthi group, also known as Ansarullah, wears a headband with a picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad as he rides a car following a demonstration against potential strikes on the Syrian government, in...more
Protestors block Whitehall during a rally against the proposed attack on Syria in central London, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Local activists and Syrian-American supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad hold up his image during an anti-war rally in front of a U.S. Armed Forces Recruiting Station in Times Square, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Protesters loyal to the Shi'ite Muslim Al-Houthi group, also known as Ansarullah, march during a demonstration against potential strikes on the Syrian government, in Sanaa, Yemen, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A protestor shouts slogans during a rally against the proposed attack on Syria in central London, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Protestors chat during a rally against the proposed attack on Syria in central London, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Supporters of the Greek Communist party shout slogans during a rally against any possible military strike on Syria, outside the parliament in central Athens, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Demonstrators hold signs during a rally in opposition to the proposed military intervention against Syria in San Francisco, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A woman shouts slogans during a demonstration against military strikes on the Syrian government and to show their support for the regime of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, after Friday prayers in Amman, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Majed Jaber
An activist against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government shouts towards an Assad supporter taking part in an anti-war rally through Times Square, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Supporters of religious and political leader Muqtada al-Sadr demonstrate against the possibility of a U.S. military strike against the Syrian government, in Baghdad's Sadr City, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem
Demonstrators march in opposition to the proposed military intervention against Syria in San Francisco, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Local activists and Syrian-American supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad take part in an anti-war rally in front of a U.S. Armed Forces Recruiting Station in Times Square, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Protester Ashraf El-Bayoumi shouts against a military strike against Syria during the "Act now to stop war and end racism" coalition rally outside the White House, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Demonstrators hold placards outside the Houses of Parliament in London, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A Syrian supporter of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad holds up his image during an anti-war rally in downtown Rome, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Hilarion Capucci (R) of the Melkite Greek Catholic Church takes part in a rally in support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in downtown Rome, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A boy holds a poster of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad during a demonstration against potential strikes on the Syrian government, in Sanaa, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Palestinian protesters hold pictures of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah during a demonstration against potential strikes on the Syrian government, in the West Bank City of Ramallah August 31, 2013. ...more
