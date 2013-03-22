Edition:
Protests against the Muslim Brotherhood

<p>A protester who opposes Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throws a tear gas canister, which was thrown earlier by riot police during clashes, along a street which leads to the Muslim Brotherhood's headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A protester who opposes Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throws a tear gas canister, which was thrown earlier by riot police during clashes, along a street which leads to the Muslim Brotherhood's headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A protester who opposes Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi runs after Molotov cocktails burn him during clashes with riot police along a street which leads to the Muslim Brotherhood's headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A protester who opposes Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi runs after Molotov cocktails burn him during clashes with riot police along a street which leads to the Muslim Brotherhood's headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A protester who opposes the Muslim Brotherhood stands in front of burning tyres placed near police guarding the Brotherhood headquarters in Cairo, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A protester who opposes the Muslim Brotherhood stands in front of burning tyres placed near police guarding the Brotherhood headquarters in Cairo, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A protester who opposes the Muslim Brotherhood stands in front of burning tyres placed near police guarding the Brotherhood headquarters in Cairo, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>A protester who opposes the Muslim Brotherhood throws a burning tyre towards police guarding the Brotherhood headquarters in Cairo, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A protester who opposes the Muslim Brotherhood throws a burning tyre towards police guarding the Brotherhood headquarters in Cairo, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A protester who opposes the Muslim Brotherhood throws a burning tyre towards police guarding the Brotherhood headquarters in Cairo, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>Protesters who oppose the Muslim Brotherhood stand in front of burning tyres placed near police guarding the Brotherhood headquarters in Cairo, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Protesters who oppose the Muslim Brotherhood stand in front of burning tyres placed near police guarding the Brotherhood headquarters in Cairo, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Protesters who oppose the Muslim Brotherhood stand in front of burning tyres placed near police guarding the Brotherhood headquarters in Cairo, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>A protester who opposes the Muslim Brotherhood throws a burning tyre towards police guarding the Brotherhood headquarters in Cairo, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A protester who opposes the Muslim Brotherhood throws a burning tyre towards police guarding the Brotherhood headquarters in Cairo, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A protester who opposes the Muslim Brotherhood throws a burning tyre towards police guarding the Brotherhood headquarters in Cairo, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>An anti-Mursi protester holds an Egyptian flag during clashes with Muslim Brotherhood members near the Brotherhood's headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

An anti-Mursi protester holds an Egyptian flag during clashes with Muslim Brotherhood members near the Brotherhood's headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

An anti-Mursi protester holds an Egyptian flag during clashes with Muslim Brotherhood members near the Brotherhood's headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Anti-Mursi protesters treat the wounds of a Muslim Brotherhood member after hitting him during clashes near the Muslim Brotherhood's headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Anti-Mursi protesters treat the wounds of a Muslim Brotherhood member after hitting him during clashes near the Muslim Brotherhood's headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Anti-Mursi protesters treat the wounds of a Muslim Brotherhood member after hitting him during clashes near the Muslim Brotherhood's headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Riot policemen throw tear gas towards anti-Mursi protesters as they shout slogans and throw stones at Muslim Brotherhood members near the Brotherhood's headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Riot policemen throw tear gas towards anti-Mursi protesters as they shout slogans and throw stones at Muslim Brotherhood members near the Brotherhood's headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Riot policemen throw tear gas towards anti-Mursi protesters as they shout slogans and throw stones at Muslim Brotherhood members near the Brotherhood's headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>Smoke from burning buses belonging to Muslim Brotherhood members rises during clashes between protesters who oppose the Brotherhood and Brotherhood members near their headquarters in Cairo, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Smoke from burning buses belonging to Muslim Brotherhood members rises during clashes between protesters who oppose the Brotherhood and Brotherhood members near their headquarters in Cairo, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Smoke from burning buses belonging to Muslim Brotherhood members rises during clashes between protesters who oppose the Brotherhood and Brotherhood members near their headquarters in Cairo, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>A Muslim Brotherhood member raises a copy of the Quran during clashes with anti-Mursi protesters near the Muslim Brotherhood&rsquo;s national headquarters in Cairo&rsquo;s Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A Muslim Brotherhood member raises a copy of the Quran during clashes with anti-Mursi protesters near the Muslim Brotherhood’s national headquarters in Cairo’s Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A Muslim Brotherhood member raises a copy of the Quran during clashes with anti-Mursi protesters near the Muslim Brotherhood’s national headquarters in Cairo’s Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Muslim Brotherhood members run away from anti-Mursi protesters during clashes near the Brotherhood's headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Muslim Brotherhood members run away from anti-Mursi protesters during clashes near the Brotherhood's headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Muslim Brotherhood members run away from anti-Mursi protesters during clashes near the Brotherhood's headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>Riot policemen throw tear gas towards anti-Mursi protesters as they shout slogans and throw stones at Muslim Brotherhood members near the Brotherhood's headquarters in Cairo, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Riot policemen throw tear gas towards anti-Mursi protesters as they shout slogans and throw stones at Muslim Brotherhood members near the Brotherhood's headquarters in Cairo, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Riot policemen throw tear gas towards anti-Mursi protesters as they shout slogans and throw stones at Muslim Brotherhood members near the Brotherhood's headquarters in Cairo, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>Anti-Mursi protesters hit and drag a Muslim Brotherhood member near the Muslim Brotherhood's national headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Anti-Mursi protesters hit and drag a Muslim Brotherhood member near the Muslim Brotherhood's national headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Anti-Mursi protesters hit and drag a Muslim Brotherhood member near the Muslim Brotherhood's national headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>Anti-Mursi protesters shout slogans and throw stones at Muslim Brotherhood members near the Muslim Brotherhood&rsquo;s national headquarters in Cairo&rsquo;s Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Anti-Mursi protesters shout slogans and throw stones at Muslim Brotherhood members near the Muslim Brotherhood’s national headquarters in Cairo’s Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Anti-Mursi protesters shout slogans and throw stones at Muslim Brotherhood members near the Muslim Brotherhood’s national headquarters in Cairo’s Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Protesters who opposed to the Muslim Brotherhood stand in front of burnt buses belonging to Brotherhood members during clashes near the Brotherhood headquarters in Cairo, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Protesters who opposed to the Muslim Brotherhood stand in front of burnt buses belonging to Brotherhood members during clashes near the Brotherhood headquarters in Cairo, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Protesters who opposed to the Muslim Brotherhood stand in front of burnt buses belonging to Brotherhood members during clashes near the Brotherhood headquarters in Cairo, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>Anti-Mursi protesters treat the wounds of a Muslim Brotherhood member after hitting him during clashes near the Muslim Brotherhood's national headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Anti-Mursi protesters treat the wounds of a Muslim Brotherhood member after hitting him during clashes near the Muslim Brotherhood's national headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Anti-Mursi protesters treat the wounds of a Muslim Brotherhood member after hitting him during clashes near the Muslim Brotherhood's national headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>An anti-Mursi protester is injured during clashes with Muslim Brotherhood members near the Muslim Brotherhood&rsquo;s national headquarters in Cairo&rsquo;s Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

An anti-Mursi protester is injured during clashes with Muslim Brotherhood members near the Muslim Brotherhood’s national headquarters in Cairo’s Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

An anti-Mursi protester is injured during clashes with Muslim Brotherhood members near the Muslim Brotherhood’s national headquarters in Cairo’s Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

