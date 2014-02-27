Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Feb 26, 2014 | 10:10pm EST

Protests and a funeral in Venezuela

<p>Relatives and mourners carry the coffin of Jimmy Vargas, a student who died during a protest, through a barricade with a non-functional tank during his funeral in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Relatives and mourners carry the coffin of Jimmy Vargas, a student who died during a protest, through a barricade with a non-functional tank during his funeral in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins more

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

Relatives and mourners carry the coffin of Jimmy Vargas, a student who died during a protest, through a barricade with a non-functional tank during his funeral in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
1 / 21
<p>Carmen Gonzalez touches the dried blood of her son Jimmy Vargas at the spot where he was injured at a protest, during his funeral in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Carmen Gonzalez touches the dried blood of her son Jimmy Vargas at the spot where he was injured at a protest, during his funeral in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

Carmen Gonzalez touches the dried blood of her son Jimmy Vargas at the spot where he was injured at a protest, during his funeral in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
2 / 21
<p>Carmen Gonzalez cries during the funeral of her son Jimmy Vargas, a student who died at a protest, in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Carmen Gonzalez cries during the funeral of her son Jimmy Vargas, a student who died at a protest, in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

Carmen Gonzalez cries during the funeral of her son Jimmy Vargas, a student who died at a protest, in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
3 / 21
<p>Relatives and mourners stand around the coffin of Jimmy Vargas, a student who died in a a protest, during his funeral in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Relatives and mourners stand around the coffin of Jimmy Vargas, a student who died in a a protest, during his funeral in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

Relatives and mourners stand around the coffin of Jimmy Vargas, a student who died in a a protest, during his funeral in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
4 / 21
<p>Opposition demonstrators wearing carnival masks take part in a women's rally against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Opposition demonstrators wearing carnival masks take part in a women's rally against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

Opposition demonstrators wearing carnival masks take part in a women's rally against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
5 / 21
<p>Relatives and mourners carry the coffin of Jimmy Vargas, a student who died during a protest, through a barricade during his funeral in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Relatives and mourners carry the coffin of Jimmy Vargas, a student who died during a protest, through a barricade during his funeral in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins more

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

Relatives and mourners carry the coffin of Jimmy Vargas, a student who died during a protest, through a barricade during his funeral in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
6 / 21
<p>A resident walks through a barricade in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A resident walks through a barricade in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

A resident walks through a barricade in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
7 / 21
<p>Opposition deputy Maria Corina Machado watches as Lilian Tintori (R), wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, wave a Venezuelan flag during a protest in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Opposition deputy Maria Corina Machado watches as Lilian Tintori (R), wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, wave a Venezuelan flag during a protest in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

Opposition deputy Maria Corina Machado watches as Lilian Tintori (R), wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, wave a Venezuelan flag during a protest in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
8 / 21
<p>Demonstrators roll tires to build a barricade and block a bridge during protests against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Demonstrators roll tires to build a barricade and block a bridge during protests against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

Demonstrators roll tires to build a barricade and block a bridge during protests against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
9 / 21
<p>A demonstrator stands guard with a rudimentary mortar in front of a burning barricade during protests against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A demonstrator stands guard with a rudimentary mortar in front of a burning barricade during protests against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

A demonstrator stands guard with a rudimentary mortar in front of a burning barricade during protests against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
10 / 21
<p>An opposition demonstrator ties up a cable to build a barricade during protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

An opposition demonstrator ties up a cable to build a barricade during protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

An opposition demonstrator ties up a cable to build a barricade during protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
11 / 21
<p>An opposition demonstrator walks past a burning barricade during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

An opposition demonstrator walks past a burning barricade during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

An opposition demonstrator walks past a burning barricade during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
12 / 21
<p>Opposition deputy Maria Corina Machado (C) and Lilian Tintori (L), wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, take part in a women's rally against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Opposition deputy Maria Corina Machado (C) and Lilian Tintori (L), wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, take part in a women's rally against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

Opposition deputy Maria Corina Machado (C) and Lilian Tintori (L), wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, take part in a women's rally against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
13 / 21
<p>A resident walks through a barricade in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A resident walks through a barricade in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

A resident walks through a barricade in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
14 / 21
<p>Opposition demonstrators take part in a women's rally against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Opposition demonstrators take part in a women's rally against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

Opposition demonstrators take part in a women's rally against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
15 / 21
<p>Opposition demonstrators take part in a women's rally against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Opposition demonstrators take part in a women's rally against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

Opposition demonstrators take part in a women's rally against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
16 / 21
<p>A national guard is pictured with flowers placed by opposition demonstrators in her uniform during a rally in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A national guard is pictured with flowers placed by opposition demonstrators in her uniform during a rally in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

A national guard is pictured with flowers placed by opposition demonstrators in her uniform during a rally in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
17 / 21
<p>Opposition demonstrators lay flowers with the names of the victims of recent violence at the foot of national guards during a rally in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Opposition demonstrators lay flowers with the names of the victims of recent violence at the foot of national guards during a rally in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

Opposition demonstrators lay flowers with the names of the victims of recent violence at the foot of national guards during a rally in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
18 / 21
<p>Flowers with the names of the victims of recent violence are laid by opposition demonstrators at the foot of national guards during a rally in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Flowers with the names of the victims of recent violence are laid by opposition demonstrators at the foot of national guards during a rally in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

Flowers with the names of the victims of recent violence are laid by opposition demonstrators at the foot of national guards during a rally in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
19 / 21
<p>Opposition deputy Maria Corina Machado (hand on chest) and Lilian Tintori (C), wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, take part in a women's rally against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Opposition deputy Maria Corina Machado (hand on chest) and Lilian Tintori (C), wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, take part in a women's rally against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva more

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

Opposition deputy Maria Corina Machado (hand on chest) and Lilian Tintori (C), wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, take part in a women's rally against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
20 / 21
<p>A man walks past a barricade in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A man walks past a barricade in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

A man walks past a barricade in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Gay marriage in America

Gay marriage in America

Next Slideshows

Gay marriage in America

Gay marriage in America

A new survey finds that over half of Americans now support the idea of gay marriage.

Feb 26 2014
Stampede in Crimea

Stampede in Crimea

Thousands of ethnic Russians, who form the majority in Ukraine's Crimea region, demonstrate for independence for the peninsula that hosts part of Moscow's Black...

Feb 26 2014
Shortages in Syria

Shortages in Syria

In Syria, even the bare necessities of food, water and fuel are hard to come by as the conflict worsens.

Feb 26 2014
Earth at night

Earth at night

Night images of our planet from space.

Feb 26 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast