Protests and a funeral in Venezuela
Relatives and mourners carry the coffin of Jimmy Vargas, a student who died during a protest, through a barricade with a non-functional tank during his funeral in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins more
Carmen Gonzalez touches the dried blood of her son Jimmy Vargas at the spot where he was injured at a protest, during his funeral in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Carmen Gonzalez cries during the funeral of her son Jimmy Vargas, a student who died at a protest, in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Relatives and mourners stand around the coffin of Jimmy Vargas, a student who died in a a protest, during his funeral in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition demonstrators wearing carnival masks take part in a women's rally against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Relatives and mourners carry the coffin of Jimmy Vargas, a student who died during a protest, through a barricade during his funeral in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins more
A resident walks through a barricade in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition deputy Maria Corina Machado watches as Lilian Tintori (R), wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, wave a Venezuelan flag during a protest in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Demonstrators roll tires to build a barricade and block a bridge during protests against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator stands guard with a rudimentary mortar in front of a burning barricade during protests against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition demonstrator ties up a cable to build a barricade during protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition demonstrator walks past a burning barricade during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition deputy Maria Corina Machado (C) and Lilian Tintori (L), wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, take part in a women's rally against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A resident walks through a barricade in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition demonstrators take part in a women's rally against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition demonstrators take part in a women's rally against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A national guard is pictured with flowers placed by opposition demonstrators in her uniform during a rally in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Opposition demonstrators lay flowers with the names of the victims of recent violence at the foot of national guards during a rally in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Flowers with the names of the victims of recent violence are laid by opposition demonstrators at the foot of national guards during a rally in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Opposition deputy Maria Corina Machado (hand on chest) and Lilian Tintori (C), wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, take part in a women's rally against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva more
A man walks past a barricade in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
