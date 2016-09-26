Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 26, 2016 | 9:05am EDT

Protests continue in Charlotte

A protester holds up a sign during a march through the streets to protest the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A protester holds up a sign during a march through the streets to protest the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
A protester holds up a sign during a march through the streets to protest the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 36
Demonstrators protesting the police shooting of Keith Scott are kept out of a wealthy neighborhood by police after marching from downtown Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Demonstrators protesting the police shooting of Keith Scott are kept out of a wealthy neighborhood by police after marching from downtown Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Demonstrators protesting the police shooting of Keith Scott are kept out of a wealthy neighborhood by police after marching from downtown Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 36
Marchers protest the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Marchers protest the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Marchers protest the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Close
3 / 36
A demonstrator protesting the police shooting of Keith Scott hugs a police officer in riot gear outside the football stadium where the NFL's Carolina Panthers are hosting the Minnesota Vikings in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A demonstrator protesting the police shooting of Keith Scott hugs a police officer in riot gear outside the football stadium where the NFL's Carolina Panthers are hosting the Minnesota Vikings in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
A demonstrator protesting the police shooting of Keith Scott hugs a police officer in riot gear outside the football stadium where the NFL's Carolina Panthers are hosting the Minnesota Vikings in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 36
Protesters outside of Bank of America Stadium during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Minnesota Vikings. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Protesters outside of Bank of America Stadium during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Minnesota Vikings. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Protesters outside of Bank of America Stadium during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Minnesota Vikings. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 36
Demonstrators join arms after curfew while protesting of the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Demonstrators join arms after curfew while protesting of the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Demonstrators join arms after curfew while protesting of the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 36
Protesters march in the streets during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Protesters march in the streets during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
Protesters march in the streets during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 36
Black Lives Matter protesters confront National Guard soldiers during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Black Lives Matter protesters confront National Guard soldiers during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
Black Lives Matter protesters confront National Guard soldiers during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
8 / 36
Charlotte police officer Mike Campagna writes a peace sign with chalk on the sidewalk as demonstrators conclude a peaceful night of marching in protest against the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Charlotte police officer Mike Campagna writes a peace sign with chalk on the sidewalk as demonstrators conclude a peaceful night of marching in protest against the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Charlotte police officer Mike Campagna writes a peace sign with chalk on the sidewalk as demonstrators conclude a peaceful night of marching in protest against the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
9 / 36
Protesters kneel and observe a moment of silence as they protest the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Protesters kneel and observe a moment of silence as they protest the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Protesters kneel and observe a moment of silence as they protest the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 36
Riot police are seen at Hwy 277 during a protest against the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Riot police are seen at Hwy 277 during a protest against the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
Riot police are seen at Hwy 277 during a protest against the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Close
11 / 36
A protester wearing a mask marches during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A protester wearing a mask marches during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
A protester wearing a mask marches during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 36
A man writes the name of Keith Scott during a protest against the police shooting of Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

A man writes the name of Keith Scott during a protest against the police shooting of Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
A man writes the name of Keith Scott during a protest against the police shooting of Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Close
13 / 36
A woman shouts to fellow marchers during a protest against the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

A woman shouts to fellow marchers during a protest against the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
A woman shouts to fellow marchers during a protest against the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Close
14 / 36
A protester with a painted face joins the demonstrations during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A protester with a painted face joins the demonstrations during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
A protester with a painted face joins the demonstrations during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
15 / 36
A U.S. National guard soldier accepts a hug from a protester as people march through downtown Charlotte. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A U.S. National guard soldier accepts a hug from a protester as people march through downtown Charlotte. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
A U.S. National guard soldier accepts a hug from a protester as people march through downtown Charlotte. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
16 / 36
Protesters walk in the streets downtown during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Protesters walk in the streets downtown during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Protesters walk in the streets downtown during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
17 / 36
Police in riot gear gather as they prepare for another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Police in riot gear gather as they prepare for another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Police in riot gear gather as they prepare for another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
18 / 36
Marchers hold a sign asking for the removal of National Guard troops during a protest against the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Marchers hold a sign asking for the removal of National Guard troops during a protest against the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Marchers hold a sign asking for the removal of National Guard troops during a protest against the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Close
19 / 36
Marchers hold up fists outside the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department during a protest against the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Marchers hold up fists outside the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department during a protest against the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Marchers hold up fists outside the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department during a protest against the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Close
20 / 36
A masked protester walks in the streets downtown during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A masked protester walks in the streets downtown during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
A masked protester walks in the streets downtown during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
21 / 36
Protesters walk in the streets downtown during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Protesters walk in the streets downtown during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Protesters walk in the streets downtown during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
22 / 36
Protesters walk in the streets downtown during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Protesters walk in the streets downtown during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Protesters walk in the streets downtown during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
23 / 36
A car is reflected in a damaged window to a building after protests against the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

A car is reflected in a damaged window to a building after protests against the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
A car is reflected in a damaged window to a building after protests against the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Close
24 / 36
People maneuver amongst tear gas in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

People maneuver amongst tear gas in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
People maneuver amongst tear gas in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Close
25 / 36
Two women embrace while looking at a police officer in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Two women embrace while looking at a police officer in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Two women embrace while looking at a police officer in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Close
26 / 36
Protesters smash a police van in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Protesters smash a police van in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Protesters smash a police van in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Close
27 / 36
People gather in front of the Ritz-Carlton in uptown Charlotte. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

People gather in front of the Ritz-Carlton in uptown Charlotte. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
People gather in front of the Ritz-Carlton in uptown Charlotte. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Close
28 / 36
Blood covers the pavement where a person was shot in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Blood covers the pavement where a person was shot in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Blood covers the pavement where a person was shot in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Close
29 / 36
People run from flash-bang grenades in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

People run from flash-bang grenades in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
People run from flash-bang grenades in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Close
30 / 36
A man stands on a car in uptown Charlotte to protest the police shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

A man stands on a car in uptown Charlotte to protest the police shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A man stands on a car in uptown Charlotte to protest the police shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Close
31 / 36
A man is hit with pepper spray paint balls in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

A man is hit with pepper spray paint balls in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A man is hit with pepper spray paint balls in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Close
32 / 36
Two people sit on the ground as they protest in front of police in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Two people sit on the ground as they protest in front of police in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Two people sit on the ground as they protest in front of police in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Close
33 / 36
A looter grabs liquor bottles from the club Kandy Bar in uptown Charlotte. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

A looter grabs liquor bottles from the club Kandy Bar in uptown Charlotte. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A looter grabs liquor bottles from the club Kandy Bar in uptown Charlotte. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Close
34 / 36
A man peers through the damage to the Hyatt House hotel in uptown Charlotte. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

A man peers through the damage to the Hyatt House hotel in uptown Charlotte. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
A man peers through the damage to the Hyatt House hotel in uptown Charlotte. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Close
35 / 36
People shout at the police in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

People shout at the police in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
People shout at the police in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Close
36 / 36
View Again
View Next
Deadly shooting at Washington mall

Deadly shooting at Washington mall

Next Slideshows

Deadly shooting at Washington mall

Deadly shooting at Washington mall

Police in northwest Washington state search for a gunman who opened fire in a shopping mall killing five people.

Sep 24 2016
Cruz and Trump's love-hate relationship

Cruz and Trump's love-hate relationship

In an abrupt shift Ted Cruz endorsed Donald Trump saying he is the only candidate who can stop Democrat Hillary Clinton from winning the White House.

Sep 23 2016
I am a Syrian refugee

I am a Syrian refugee

The faces and experiences of those fleeing the violence in their homeland of Syria.

Sep 23 2016
The art of space

The art of space

Imagining the unknown regions of our universe.

Sep 23 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast