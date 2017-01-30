Protests erupt over Trump's travel ban
Pakistani American Aisha Yaqoop, 23, of Atlanta, yells slogans during an anti-Donald Trump travel ban protest outside Hatfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Riot police arrive as activists gather at Portland International Airport to protest against President Donald Trump's executive action travel ban in Portland, Oregon, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
Activists gather at Portland International Airport to protest against President Donald Trump's executive action travel ban in Portland, Oregon, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Demonstrators yell slogans during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Hatfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Young men cheer during a protest held in response to President Donald Trump's travel ban, in Seattle, Washington, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
Demonstrators shut down the lower level loop at LAX during a protest at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Ted Soqui
People leaving the airport show their support while demonstrators yell slogans as cars drive by during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Hatfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Chris...more
Linda DiLello Morton (L) and her partner, Tamara Murphy (R) listen during a protest held in response to President Donald Trump's travel ban in Seattle, Washington January 29, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
People march through downtown Seattle during a protest held in response to President Donald Trump's travel ban in Seattle, Washington January 29, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
Rafik Assi (C ) and his daughters Mirna (L) and Malak attend a rally against a temporary travel ban signed by President Donald Trump in an executive order during a protest in Dearborn, Michigan, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Demonstrators hold signs during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Hatfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Sarah Ijaz joins the "Boston Protest Against Muslim Ban and Anti-Immigration Orders" to protest President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Women walk by a team of volunteer lawyers in their makeshift office working to assist travelers detained as part of Donald Trump's travel ban in Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Activists march to the Capitol to protest President Donald Trump's executive actions on immigration in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
People gather at Terminal 4 during a protest against Donald Trump's travel ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Hundreds of people rally against a temporary travel ban signed by President Donald Trump in an executive order during a protest at Detroit Metropolitan airport in Romulus. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Demonstrators yell slogans during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks to the crowd gathered in Copley Square for the "Boston Protest Against Muslim Ban and Anti-Immigration Orders" to protest President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Demonstrators spell out "# No Muslim Ban" during the "Boston Protest Against Muslim Ban and Anti-Immigration Orders" to protest President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Zabihollah Zarepisheh of Iran (2nd R) smiles after being released from being held in Terminal 4 for over 30 hours as part of Donald Trump's travel ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A young girl dances with an American flag in baggage claim while women pray behind her during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas. REUTERS/Laura...more
Demonstrators march and block traffic during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
A person holds a sign out of the sun-roof of a car as it is driven past hundreds of people rallying against a temporary travel ban signed by President Donald Trump in an executive order, during a protest at Detroit Metropolitan airport in Romulus....more
Muslim women pray during the "Boston Protest Against Muslim Ban and Anti-Immigration Orders" protesting President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pastor Matt Braddock of Christ Congregational Church offers free lawn signs to congregants after President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban, in a suburb of Washington, DC, January 29, 2017 in this handout. Joanne Morrison/Handout via REUTERS
Izzy Berdan joins the "Boston Protest Against Muslim Ban and Anti-Immigration Orders" to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Noor Zafar, an attorney with the Center for Constitutional Rights, works with lawyers in Terminal 4 in an effort to assist detained travelers held as part of Donald Trump's travel ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. REUTERS/Andrew...more
Teija age 7, her father is stuck in Iran due to the travel ban, holding a sign during protest against the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump's executive order, at Los Angeles International Airport. REUTERS/Ted Soqui
Activists gather outside the White House to protest President Donald Trump's executive actions on immigration in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Demonstrators hold signs during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
People participate in a protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban, in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Dozens of pro-immigration demonstrators cheer and hold signs as international passengers arrive at Dulles International Airport, to protest President Donald Trump's executive order barring visitors, refugees and immigrants from certain countries to...more
A woman exits the closed international arrivals hall during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Demonstrators yell slogans during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
People chant and hold signs as they protest against the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport International Arrivals gate in Dallas. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
Samah Mansur, from Egypt, takes part in the "Boston Protest Against Muslim Ban and Anti-Immigration Orders" to protest President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Protesters gather outside Terminal 4 at JFK airport in opposition to President Donald Trump's proposed ban on immigration in Queens, New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
