Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jan 30, 2017 | 3:20pm EST

Protests erupt over Trump's travel ban

Pakistani American Aisha Yaqoop, 23, of Atlanta, yells slogans during an anti-Donald Trump travel ban protest outside Hatfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Pakistani American Aisha Yaqoop, 23, of Atlanta, yells slogans during an anti-Donald Trump travel ban protest outside Hatfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Pakistani American Aisha Yaqoop, 23, of Atlanta, yells slogans during an anti-Donald Trump travel ban protest outside Hatfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
1 / 38
Riot police arrive as activists gather at Portland International Airport to protest against President Donald Trump's executive action travel ban in Portland, Oregon, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Riot police arrive as activists gather at Portland International Airport to protest against President Donald Trump's executive action travel ban in Portland, Oregon, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Riot police arrive as activists gather at Portland International Airport to protest against President Donald Trump's executive action travel ban in Portland, Oregon, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Close
2 / 38
People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
Close
3 / 38
Activists gather at Portland International Airport to protest against President Donald Trump's executive action travel ban in Portland, Oregon, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Activists gather at Portland International Airport to protest against President Donald Trump's executive action travel ban in Portland, Oregon, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Activists gather at Portland International Airport to protest against President Donald Trump's executive action travel ban in Portland, Oregon, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Close
4 / 38
Demonstrators yell slogans during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Hatfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Demonstrators yell slogans during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Hatfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Demonstrators yell slogans during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Hatfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
5 / 38
Young men cheer during a protest held in response to President Donald Trump's travel ban, in Seattle, Washington, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Young men cheer during a protest held in response to President Donald Trump's travel ban, in Seattle, Washington, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
Young men cheer during a protest held in response to President Donald Trump's travel ban, in Seattle, Washington, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
6 / 38
Demonstrators shut down the lower level loop at LAX during a protest at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Ted Soqui

Demonstrators shut down the lower level loop at LAX during a protest at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Ted Soqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Demonstrators shut down the lower level loop at LAX during a protest at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Ted Soqui
Close
7 / 38
People leaving the airport show their support while demonstrators yell slogans as cars drive by during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Hatfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

People leaving the airport show their support while demonstrators yell slogans as cars drive by during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Hatfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Chris...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
People leaving the airport show their support while demonstrators yell slogans as cars drive by during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Hatfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
8 / 38
Linda DiLello Morton (L) and her partner, Tamara Murphy (R) listen during a protest held in response to President Donald Trump's travel ban in Seattle, Washington January 29, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Linda DiLello Morton (L) and her partner, Tamara Murphy (R) listen during a protest held in response to President Donald Trump's travel ban in Seattle, Washington January 29, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Linda DiLello Morton (L) and her partner, Tamara Murphy (R) listen during a protest held in response to President Donald Trump's travel ban in Seattle, Washington January 29, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
9 / 38
People march through downtown Seattle during a protest held in response to President Donald Trump's travel ban in Seattle, Washington January 29, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

People march through downtown Seattle during a protest held in response to President Donald Trump's travel ban in Seattle, Washington January 29, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
People march through downtown Seattle during a protest held in response to President Donald Trump's travel ban in Seattle, Washington January 29, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
10 / 38
Rafik Assi (C ) and his daughters Mirna (L) and Malak attend a rally against a temporary travel ban signed by President Donald Trump in an executive order during a protest in Dearborn, Michigan, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Rafik Assi (C ) and his daughters Mirna (L) and Malak attend a rally against a temporary travel ban signed by President Donald Trump in an executive order during a protest in Dearborn, Michigan, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Rafik Assi (C ) and his daughters Mirna (L) and Malak attend a rally against a temporary travel ban signed by President Donald Trump in an executive order during a protest in Dearborn, Michigan, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
11 / 38
Demonstrators hold signs during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Hatfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Demonstrators hold signs during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Hatfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Demonstrators hold signs during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Hatfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
12 / 38
Sarah Ijaz joins the "Boston Protest Against Muslim Ban and Anti-Immigration Orders" to protest President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sarah Ijaz joins the "Boston Protest Against Muslim Ban and Anti-Immigration Orders" to protest President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Sarah Ijaz joins the "Boston Protest Against Muslim Ban and Anti-Immigration Orders" to protest President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 38
Women walk by a team of volunteer lawyers in their makeshift office working to assist travelers detained as part of Donald Trump's travel ban in Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Women walk by a team of volunteer lawyers in their makeshift office working to assist travelers detained as part of Donald Trump's travel ban in Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Women walk by a team of volunteer lawyers in their makeshift office working to assist travelers detained as part of Donald Trump's travel ban in Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
14 / 38
Activists march to the Capitol to protest President Donald Trump's executive actions on immigration in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Activists march to the Capitol to protest President Donald Trump's executive actions on immigration in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Activists march to the Capitol to protest President Donald Trump's executive actions on immigration in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
15 / 38
People gather at Terminal 4 during a protest against Donald Trump's travel ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People gather at Terminal 4 during a protest against Donald Trump's travel ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
People gather at Terminal 4 during a protest against Donald Trump's travel ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
16 / 38
Hundreds of people rally against a temporary travel ban signed by President Donald Trump in an executive order during a protest at Detroit Metropolitan airport in Romulus. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Hundreds of people rally against a temporary travel ban signed by President Donald Trump in an executive order during a protest at Detroit Metropolitan airport in Romulus. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Hundreds of people rally against a temporary travel ban signed by President Donald Trump in an executive order during a protest at Detroit Metropolitan airport in Romulus. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
17 / 38
Demonstrators yell slogans during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Demonstrators yell slogans during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Demonstrators yell slogans during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Close
18 / 38
Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks to the crowd gathered in Copley Square for the "Boston Protest Against Muslim Ban and Anti-Immigration Orders" to protest President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks to the crowd gathered in Copley Square for the "Boston Protest Against Muslim Ban and Anti-Immigration Orders" to protest President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks to the crowd gathered in Copley Square for the "Boston Protest Against Muslim Ban and Anti-Immigration Orders" to protest President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
19 / 38
Demonstrators spell out "# No Muslim Ban" during the "Boston Protest Against Muslim Ban and Anti-Immigration Orders" to protest President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Demonstrators spell out "# No Muslim Ban" during the "Boston Protest Against Muslim Ban and Anti-Immigration Orders" to protest President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Demonstrators spell out "# No Muslim Ban" during the "Boston Protest Against Muslim Ban and Anti-Immigration Orders" to protest President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
20 / 38
Zabihollah Zarepisheh of Iran (2nd R) smiles after being released from being held in Terminal 4 for over 30 hours as part of Donald Trump's travel ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Zabihollah Zarepisheh of Iran (2nd R) smiles after being released from being held in Terminal 4 for over 30 hours as part of Donald Trump's travel ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Zabihollah Zarepisheh of Iran (2nd R) smiles after being released from being held in Terminal 4 for over 30 hours as part of Donald Trump's travel ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
21 / 38
A young girl dances with an American flag in baggage claim while women pray behind her during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

A young girl dances with an American flag in baggage claim while women pray behind her during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas. REUTERS/Laura...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
A young girl dances with an American flag in baggage claim while women pray behind her during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
Close
22 / 38
Demonstrators march and block traffic during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Demonstrators march and block traffic during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Demonstrators march and block traffic during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Close
23 / 38
A person holds a sign out of the sun-roof of a car as it is driven past hundreds of people rallying against a temporary travel ban signed by President Donald Trump in an executive order, during a protest at Detroit Metropolitan airport in Romulus. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

A person holds a sign out of the sun-roof of a car as it is driven past hundreds of people rallying against a temporary travel ban signed by President Donald Trump in an executive order, during a protest at Detroit Metropolitan airport in Romulus....more

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
A person holds a sign out of the sun-roof of a car as it is driven past hundreds of people rallying against a temporary travel ban signed by President Donald Trump in an executive order, during a protest at Detroit Metropolitan airport in Romulus. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
24 / 38
Muslim women pray during the "Boston Protest Against Muslim Ban and Anti-Immigration Orders" protesting President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Muslim women pray during the "Boston Protest Against Muslim Ban and Anti-Immigration Orders" protesting President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Muslim women pray during the "Boston Protest Against Muslim Ban and Anti-Immigration Orders" protesting President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
25 / 38
Pastor Matt Braddock of Christ Congregational Church offers free lawn signs to congregants after President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban, in a suburb of Washington, DC, January 29, 2017 in this handout. Joanne Morrison/Handout via REUTERS

Pastor Matt Braddock of Christ Congregational Church offers free lawn signs to congregants after President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban, in a suburb of Washington, DC, January 29, 2017 in this handout. Joanne Morrison/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Pastor Matt Braddock of Christ Congregational Church offers free lawn signs to congregants after President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban, in a suburb of Washington, DC, January 29, 2017 in this handout. Joanne Morrison/Handout via REUTERS
Close
26 / 38
Izzy Berdan joins the "Boston Protest Against Muslim Ban and Anti-Immigration Orders" to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Izzy Berdan joins the "Boston Protest Against Muslim Ban and Anti-Immigration Orders" to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Izzy Berdan joins the "Boston Protest Against Muslim Ban and Anti-Immigration Orders" to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
27 / 38
Noor Zafar, an attorney with the Center for Constitutional Rights, works with lawyers in Terminal 4 in an effort to assist detained travelers held as part of Donald Trump's travel ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Noor Zafar, an attorney with the Center for Constitutional Rights, works with lawyers in Terminal 4 in an effort to assist detained travelers held as part of Donald Trump's travel ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. REUTERS/Andrew...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Noor Zafar, an attorney with the Center for Constitutional Rights, works with lawyers in Terminal 4 in an effort to assist detained travelers held as part of Donald Trump's travel ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
28 / 38
Teija age 7, her father is stuck in Iran due to the travel ban, holding a sign during protest against the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump's executive order, at Los Angeles International Airport. REUTERS/Ted Soqui

Teija age 7, her father is stuck in Iran due to the travel ban, holding a sign during protest against the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump's executive order, at Los Angeles International Airport. REUTERS/Ted Soqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Teija age 7, her father is stuck in Iran due to the travel ban, holding a sign during protest against the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump's executive order, at Los Angeles International Airport. REUTERS/Ted Soqui
Close
29 / 38
Activists gather outside the White House to protest President Donald Trump's executive actions on immigration in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Activists gather outside the White House to protest President Donald Trump's executive actions on immigration in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Activists gather outside the White House to protest President Donald Trump's executive actions on immigration in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
30 / 38
Demonstrators hold signs during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Demonstrators hold signs during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Demonstrators hold signs during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Close
31 / 38
People participate in a protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban, in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People participate in a protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban, in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
People participate in a protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban, in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
32 / 38
Dozens of pro-immigration demonstrators cheer and hold signs as international passengers arrive at Dulles International Airport, to protest President Donald Trump's executive order barring visitors, refugees and immigrants from certain countries to the United States, in Chantilly, Virginia, in suburban Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Dozens of pro-immigration demonstrators cheer and hold signs as international passengers arrive at Dulles International Airport, to protest President Donald Trump's executive order barring visitors, refugees and immigrants from certain countries to...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Dozens of pro-immigration demonstrators cheer and hold signs as international passengers arrive at Dulles International Airport, to protest President Donald Trump's executive order barring visitors, refugees and immigrants from certain countries to the United States, in Chantilly, Virginia, in suburban Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
33 / 38
A woman exits the closed international arrivals hall during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

A woman exits the closed international arrivals hall during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
A woman exits the closed international arrivals hall during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Close
34 / 38
Demonstrators yell slogans during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Demonstrators yell slogans during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Demonstrators yell slogans during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Close
35 / 38
People chant and hold signs as they protest against the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport International Arrivals gate in Dallas. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

People chant and hold signs as they protest against the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport International Arrivals gate in Dallas. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
People chant and hold signs as they protest against the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport International Arrivals gate in Dallas. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
Close
36 / 38
Samah Mansur, from Egypt, takes part in the "Boston Protest Against Muslim Ban and Anti-Immigration Orders" to protest President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Samah Mansur, from Egypt, takes part in the "Boston Protest Against Muslim Ban and Anti-Immigration Orders" to protest President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Samah Mansur, from Egypt, takes part in the "Boston Protest Against Muslim Ban and Anti-Immigration Orders" to protest President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
37 / 38
Protesters gather outside Terminal 4 at JFK airport in opposition to President Donald Trump's proposed ban on immigration in Queens, New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Protesters gather outside Terminal 4 at JFK airport in opposition to President Donald Trump's proposed ban on immigration in Queens, New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Protesters gather outside Terminal 4 at JFK airport in opposition to President Donald Trump's proposed ban on immigration in Queens, New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Close
38 / 38
View Again
View Next
Deadly shooting at Quebec mosque

Deadly shooting at Quebec mosque

Next Slideshows

Deadly shooting at Quebec mosque

Deadly shooting at Quebec mosque

Six people were killed after gunmen opened fire in a Quebec City mosque during evening prayers, police said.

Jan 30 2017
Highlights of the SAG Awards

Highlights of the SAG Awards

Memorable moments at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Jan 30 2017
SAG Award red carpet

SAG Award red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

Jan 30 2017
Chaos after Trump's travel ban

Chaos after Trump's travel ban

President Trump's order temporarily banning refugees arriving in the United States and barring those arriving from seven Muslim-majority countries caused...

Jan 29 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast