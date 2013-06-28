Edition:
United States
Protests flare in Brazil

<p>Demonstrators wearing Guy Fawkes masks and handcuffs protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. Tens of thousands of Brazilians took to the streets on Wednesday in new demonstrations calling for a crackdown on corruption and better public services, just a day after Congress ceded to some of the key demands galvanizing protests across the country. The poster on right reads, "This fight is mine and yours. Police - take off your uniforms and come to the streets". REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro</p>

Demonstrators wearing Guy Fawkes masks and handcuffs protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. Tens of thousands of Brazilians took to the streets on Wednesday in new demonstrations calling for a crackdown on corruption and better public services, just a day after Congress ceded to some of the key demands galvanizing protests across the country. The poster on right reads, "This fight is mine and yours. Police - take off your uniforms and come to the streets". REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro

<p>Demonstrators throw stones at riot police during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro</p>

Demonstrators throw stones at riot police during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro

<p>A bottle (top L) flies through the air as demonstrators clash with riot policemen during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro</p>

A bottle (top L) flies through the air as demonstrators clash with riot policemen during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro

<p>Riot policemen help to push a vehicle belonging to a local news media after it was attacked by demonstrators during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro</p>

Riot policemen help to push a vehicle belonging to a local news media after it was attacked by demonstrators during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro

<p>A vehicle is set on fire near riot policemen during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro</p>

A vehicle is set on fire near riot policemen during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro

<p>Demonstrators put their hands behind their heads after being detained following a confrontation with police during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro</p>

Demonstrators put their hands behind their heads after being detained following a confrontation with police during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro

<p>Demonstrators face off with policemen during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. The placard reads, "Cup for who? FIFA leave." REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro</p>

Demonstrators face off with policemen during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. The placard reads, "Cup for who? FIFA leave." REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro

<p>A demonstrator uses a slingshot to launch stones at policemen during protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro</p>

A demonstrator uses a slingshot to launch stones at policemen during protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro

<p>Demonstrators protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro</p>

Demonstrators protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro

<p>Demonstrators run as riot police fire tear gas during clashes at a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Demonstrators run as riot police fire tear gas during clashes at a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>A demonstrator is detained by a police officer during a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

A demonstrator is detained by a police officer during a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>A demonstrator is detained by the police during a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

A demonstrator is detained by the police during a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>Demonstrators participate in a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Demonstrators participate in a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>Riot police fire tear gas towards demonstrators during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro</p>

Riot police fire tear gas towards demonstrators during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro

<p>Riot police on horseback patrol past a burning car during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro</p>

Riot police on horseback patrol past a burning car during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro

<p>Demonstrators run as riot police fire tear gas during clashes at a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Demonstrators run as riot police fire tear gas during clashes at a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>A police officer talks to a demonstrator during a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

A police officer talks to a demonstrator during a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>A demonstrator is detained by policemen during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

A demonstrator is detained by policemen during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>Riot police watch over detained demonstrators near Mineirao stadium after an anti-government protest in Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. The graffiti on the wall reads "Go out, FIFA". REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Riot police watch over detained demonstrators near Mineirao stadium after an anti-government protest in Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. The graffiti on the wall reads "Go out, FIFA". REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Riot police on horseback watch demonstrators during clashes at a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro</p>

Riot police on horseback watch demonstrators during clashes at a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro

<p>Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro</p>

Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro

<p>Motorcycles burnt by demonstrators are pictured near Mineirao stadium after an anti-government protest in Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Motorcycles burnt by demonstrators are pictured near Mineirao stadium after an anti-government protest in Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro</p>

Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro

<p>A policeman is seen near a burning car during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro</p>

A policeman is seen near a burning car during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro

<p>Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro</p>

Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro

