Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Feb 25, 2014 | 8:26am EST

Protests flare in Venezuela

<p>Motorcyclists supporting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro ride on the main highway during a rally for peace in Caracas February 24, 2014. Anti-government demonstrators set up barricades and started fires in Venezuela's capital despite calls from within the opposition to rein in protests in which at least 12 people have died in the OPEC nation. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins</p>

Motorcyclists supporting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro ride on the main highway during a rally for peace in Caracas February 24, 2014. Anti-government demonstrators set up barricades and started fires in Venezuela's capital despite calls from...more

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

Motorcyclists supporting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro ride on the main highway during a rally for peace in Caracas February 24, 2014. Anti-government demonstrators set up barricades and started fires in Venezuela's capital despite calls from within the opposition to rein in protests in which at least 12 people have died in the OPEC nation. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins

Close
1 / 19
<p>A motorcyclist supporting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro takes part in a rally for peace in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A motorcyclist supporting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro takes part in a rally for peace in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

A motorcyclist supporting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro takes part in a rally for peace in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
2 / 19
<p>Motorcyclist attends a rally by Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Motorcyclist attends a rally by Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

Motorcyclist attends a rally by Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
3 / 19
<p>Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters as a motorcyclist speaks during a rally in Caracas February 24, 2014.REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters as a motorcyclist speaks during a rally in Caracas February 24, 2014.REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters as a motorcyclist speaks during a rally in Caracas February 24, 2014.REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
4 / 19
<p>A protester throws stones at a motorcycle after the rider tried to past a barricade in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Bello</p>

A protester throws stones at a motorcycle after the rider tried to past a barricade in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

A protester throws stones at a motorcycle after the rider tried to past a barricade in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Close
5 / 19
<p>A woman walks past a burning barricade in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A woman walks past a burning barricade in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

A woman walks past a burning barricade in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
6 / 19
<p>Motorcyclists supporting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro ride on the main highway during a rally for peace in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Motorcyclists supporting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro ride on the main highway during a rally for peace in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

Motorcyclists supporting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro ride on the main highway during a rally for peace in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
7 / 19
<p>Motorcyclist remove a barricade set up by students in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Motorcyclist remove a barricade set up by students in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

Motorcyclist remove a barricade set up by students in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
8 / 19
<p>Motorcyclist clash with students blocking a street in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Motorcyclist clash with students blocking a street in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

Motorcyclist clash with students blocking a street in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
9 / 19
<p>A man walks past a burning barricade in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A man walks past a burning barricade in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

A man walks past a burning barricade in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
10 / 19
<p>People walk among barricades at the wealthy neighborhood of Padros del Este in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins</p>

People walk among barricades at the wealthy neighborhood of Padros del Este in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

People walk among barricades at the wealthy neighborhood of Padros del Este in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins

Close
11 / 19
<p>People set up a barricade at the wealthy neighborhood of Padros del Este in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins</p>

People set up a barricade at the wealthy neighborhood of Padros del Este in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

People set up a barricade at the wealthy neighborhood of Padros del Este in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins

Close
12 / 19
<p>A man sits at a barricade at the wealthy neighborhood of Padros del Este in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins</p>

A man sits at a barricade at the wealthy neighborhood of Padros del Este in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

A man sits at a barricade at the wealthy neighborhood of Padros del Este in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins

Close
13 / 19
<p>A woman walks past a burning barricade at Altamira Square in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins</p>

A woman walks past a burning barricade at Altamira Square in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

A woman walks past a burning barricade at Altamira Square in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins

Close
14 / 19
<p>Anti-government demonstrators run from tear gas during clashes with riot police at Altamira Square in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins</p>

Anti-government demonstrators run from tear gas during clashes with riot police at Altamira Square in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

Anti-government demonstrators run from tear gas during clashes with riot police at Altamira Square in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins

Close
15 / 19
<p>Anti-government demonstrators run from tear gas during clashes with riot police at Altamira Square in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins</p>

Anti-government demonstrators run from tear gas during clashes with riot police at Altamira Square in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

Anti-government demonstrators run from tear gas during clashes with riot police at Altamira Square in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins

Close
16 / 19
<p>Riot police take position during a clash with anti-government demonstrators at Altamira Square in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins</p>

Riot police take position during a clash with anti-government demonstrators at Altamira Square in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

Riot police take position during a clash with anti-government demonstrators at Altamira Square in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins

Close
17 / 19
<p>Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot police at Altamira Square in Caracas February 24, 2014. The graffiti reads: "Maduro we are going for you". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins</p>

Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot police at Altamira Square in Caracas February 24, 2014. The graffiti reads: "Maduro we are going for you". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot police at Altamira Square in Caracas February 24, 2014. The graffiti reads: "Maduro we are going for you". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins

Close
18 / 19
<p>Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot police at Altamira Square in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins</p>

Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot police at Altamira Square in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot police at Altamira Square in Caracas February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Quiet in Ukraine as ousted leader flees

Quiet in Ukraine as ousted leader flees

Next Slideshows

Quiet in Ukraine as ousted leader flees

Quiet in Ukraine as ousted leader flees

Ukraine's new authorities issued an arrest warrant for mass murder against ousted President Viktor Yanukovich.

Feb 25 2014
The rise and fall of Yanukovich

The rise and fall of Yanukovich

A look at the political life of now-deposed President Viktor Yanukovich.

Feb 24 2014
A tale of two Ukrainian cities

A tale of two Ukrainian cities

Donetsk and Lviv are two cities - one industrial, the other architectural - that embody the East-West tensions tugging at Ukraine.

Feb 24 2014
Best of Sochi

Best of Sochi

Highlights from the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Feb 24 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast