Protests in Chicago
Protestors, including Lamon Reccord, 16, confront police during a demonstration in response to the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald in Chicago, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles
Protesters demonstrate in response to the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald in Chicago, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles
Protestors demonstrate in response to the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald in Chicago, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles
A protester demonstrates in response to the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald in Chicago, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles
Protestors, including Dontreal Widow (L), demonstrate in response to the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald in Chicago, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles
Protesters confront police officers during a demonstration in response to the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald in Chicago, Illinois, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles
Police officers order protesters to move back during a demonstration in response to the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald in Chicago, Illinois, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles
Protesters link arms to block an intersection during a demonstration in response to the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald in Chicago, Illinois, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles
A protester is detained by police during a protest in response to the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald in Chicago, Illinois, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles
Protesters demonstrate in response to the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald in Chicago, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles
Protestors, including Quovadis Green (L), confront police during a demonstration in response to the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald in Chicago, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles
Protesters confront police while demonstrating in response to the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald in Chicago, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles
Demonstrators block the street during protests in Chicago following the release of a police video of the 2014 shooting of a black teenager, Laquan McDonald, by a white policeman, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A demonstrator confronts police officers during protests in Chicago, November 24, 2015, reacting to the release of a police video of the 2014 shooting of a black teenager Laquan McDonald, by a white policeman, Jason Van Dyke. REUTERS/Jim Young
Protesters confront police officers during a demonstration after the release of a video showing the shooting of Laquan McDonald, in Chicago, Illinois November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles
Protesters confront police officers during a demonstration after the release of a video showing the shooting of Laquan McDonald, in Chicago, Illinois November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles
A woman greets protesters out of a car window during a protest after the release of a video showing the shooting of Laquan McDonald, in Chicago, Illinois, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles
Protesters hold up signs and chant slogans as they march down State Street in Chicago, Illinois November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Frank Polich
A demonstrator scuffles with a police officer after protests broke out in Chicago, Illinois, November 24, 2015, in reaction to the release of a police video of the 2014 shooting of a black teenager Laquan McDonald, by a white policeman, Jason Van...more
A protester chants a derogatory slogan towards Chicago policemen as protesters march down State Street in Chicago, Illinois November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Frank Polich
Demonstrators chant as the walk the streets during protests in Chicago, Illinois November 24, 2015 reacting to the release of a police video of the 2014 shooting of a black teenager, Laquan McDonald, by a white policeman, Jason Van Dyke. REUTERS/Jim...more
Demonstrators hold signs bearing the name of Laquan McDonald during protests in Chicago, Illinois November 24, 2015 reacting to the release of a police video of the 2014 shooting of a black teenager, Laquan McDonald, by a white policeman, Jason Van...more
Demonstrators hold hadns to block an intersection while a line of police keeps watch during protests in Chicago, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A demonstrator chants as he marches through the streets during protests in Chicago, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Laquan McDonald walks on a road before he was shot 16 times by police officer Jason Van Dyke in Chicago, in this still image taken from a police vehicle dash camera video shot on October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chicago Police Department
Demonstrators walk throug the streets during protests in Chicago, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A demonstrator faces a line of police in front of the Chicago Police Department during protests in Chicago, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A demonstrator chants as he marches through the streets during protests in Chicago, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Demonstrators listen to speakers during protests in Chicago, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A wreath with the words "Rest In Peace Laquan McDonald" stands at the site where the 17-year-old McDonald was shot 16 times and killed by Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, on the west side of Chicago, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Frank Polich
