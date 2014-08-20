Edition:
Protests in Ferguson

Demonstrators stand in the middle of West Florissant as they react to tear gas fired by police in Ferguson, Missouri, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A police officer points a spotlight at a more vocal and confrontational group of demonstrators near Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Members of a rowdy group of demonstrators stand with their hands up as they are lit by a police spotlight on West Florissant near Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Protesters involved with a more vocal and confrontational group of demonstrators, stand and gesture with signs near Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A police officer raises his weapon at a car speeding in his general direction as a more vocal and confrontational group of demonstrators stands on the sidewalk near Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Missouri State Highway Patrol Captain Ron Johnson (center R) greets rapper Nelly on West Florissant during protests in Ferguson, Missouri, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A fire, lit by a demonstrator, burns outside of a restaurant on West Florissant in Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Members of a rowdy group of demonstrators drag a portable toilet onto the roadway near Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A protester dons a gas mask on West Florissant near Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Police officers react to the movements of a rowdy group of demonstrators near Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A group of rowdy demonstrators yell as they chant "no justice, no peace" near Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Protesters involved with a more vocal and confrontational group of demonstrators, stand off against police officers near Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators stop in front of a store to alleviate the effects of tear gas on West Florissant near Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Police officers stand next to graffiti and a burned out Quick Time gas station, as demonstrators take part in a peaceful march near Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators march down West Florissant during a peaceful march near Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators march down West Florissant during a peaceful march near Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators face off with police after tear gas was fired at protesters reacting to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Protesters react to the effects of tear gas which was fired at demonstrators reacting to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tear gas rises from the ground after having been fired upon protesters who are continuing to react to the shooting of Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A protester overcome by tear gas is helped after protests turned violent in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown near Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Emergency personnel carry a victim from a car crash into an ambulance after protests against the shooting of Michael Brown turned violent near Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Protesters react to the effects of tear gas which was fired at demonstrators reacting to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators hand water to each other through a broken McDonald's window, after tear gas was fired upon protesters who are continuing to react to the shooting of Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators gesture with their hands up after protests in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown turned violent near Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Police officers stand guard at a gas station after protests against the shooting of Michael Brown turned violent near Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A protester picks up a gas canister to throw back towards the police after tear gas was fired at demonstrators who are continuing to react to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A protester extinguishes a fire after tear gas was fired at demonstrators reacting to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Protesters throw rocks and attempt to block the street after protests in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown turned violent near Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Firefighters respond to fires that were set after looting at the Dellwood Market, after protests against the shooting of Michael Brown turned violent near Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Smoke trails tear gas canisters fired into the air after protests in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown turned violent near Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators gesture and chant as they continue to react to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

