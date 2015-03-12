Protests in Ferguson
Police officers respond to a fellow officer hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters in Ferguson, Missouri March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American
Police officers gather outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters after two officers were hit by gunfire in Ferguson, Missouri March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American
Police officers respond to a fellow officer hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters in Ferguson, Missouri March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American
Police officers respond after two officers were hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters in Ferguson, Missouri March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American
Police stand guard moments after gun shots were fired outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson, Missouri, early March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Police officers view a helmet lying on the grass outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters after two officers were hit by gunfire in Ferguson, Missouri March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American
Police photo collected at the scene from the St. Louis County Police Crime Scene Unit shows a police helmet where two police officers were shot just after midnight in Ferguson, Missouri March 12, 2015. REUTERS/St. Louis County Police
Protesters block a police vehicle from entering the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court parking lot in Ferguson Missouri, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Police arrests a protestor outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson, Missouri, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Police photo collected at the scene from the St. Louis County Police Crime Scene Unit shows a police helmet and a baton where two police officers were shot just after midnight in Ferguson, Missouri March 12, 2015. REUTERS/St. Louis County Police
A protester chants in front of a flag which reads, "Racism lives here", outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson, Missouri March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Protesters write slogans in chalk outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson, Missouri, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Protesters sit outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson, Missouri, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
A protester confronts a police officer outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson, Missouri, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Protesters hang up a flag which reads, "Racism lives here", above a depiction of St. Louis, Missouri, outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson Missouri, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the last week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.