Protests in Ferguson

Police officers respond to a fellow officer hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters in Ferguson, Missouri March 12, 2015.

Thursday, March 12, 2015
Police officers gather outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters after two officers were hit by gunfire in Ferguson, Missouri March 12, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Police officers respond to a fellow officer hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters in Ferguson, Missouri March 12, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Police officers respond after two officers were hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters in Ferguson, Missouri March 12, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Police stand guard moments after gun shots were fired outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson, Missouri, early March 12, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Police officers view a helmet lying on the grass outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters after two officers were hit by gunfire in Ferguson, Missouri March 12, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Police photo collected at the scene from the St. Louis County Police Crime Scene Unit shows a police helmet where two police officers were shot just after midnight in Ferguson, Missouri March 12, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Protesters block a police vehicle from entering the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court parking lot in Ferguson Missouri, March 11, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Police arrests a protestor outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson, Missouri, March 11, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Police photo collected at the scene from the St. Louis County Police Crime Scene Unit shows a police helmet and a baton where two police officers were shot just after midnight in Ferguson, Missouri March 12, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A protester chants in front of a flag which reads, "Racism lives here", outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson, Missouri March 11, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Protesters write slogans in chalk outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson, Missouri, March 11, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Protesters sit outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson, Missouri, March 11, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A protester confronts a police officer outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson, Missouri, March 11, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Protesters hang up a flag which reads, "Racism lives here", above a depiction of St. Louis, Missouri, outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson Missouri, March 11, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
