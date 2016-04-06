Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 5, 2016 | 10:41pm EDT

Protests in France

Tear gas fills the air as masked and hooded demonstrators put their hands in the air as they are surrounded by French police and gendarmes at the end of a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tear gas fills the air as masked and hooded demonstrators put their hands in the air as they are surrounded by French police and gendarmes at the end of a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
Tear gas fills the air as masked and hooded demonstrators put their hands in the air as they are surrounded by French police and gendarmes at the end of a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
1 / 28
French gendarmes use tear gas during clashes with youths during a demonstration by employees, high school and university students against the French labour law proposal in Lille. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French gendarmes use tear gas during clashes with youths during a demonstration by employees, high school and university students against the French labour law proposal in Lille. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
French gendarmes use tear gas during clashes with youths during a demonstration by employees, high school and university students against the French labour law proposal in Lille. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
2 / 28
French CRS riot police face off with French high school and university students during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French CRS riot police face off with French high school and university students during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
French CRS riot police face off with French high school and university students during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
3 / 28
Youths take cover from tear gas grenades behind a mattress during clashes as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Youths take cover from tear gas grenades behind a mattress during clashes as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Youths take cover from tear gas grenades behind a mattress during clashes as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
4 / 28
Masked and hooded youths enter a bank after breaking a door as elsewhere French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Masked and hooded youths enter a bank after breaking a door as elsewhere French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
Masked and hooded youths enter a bank after breaking a door as elsewhere French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
5 / 28
French highschool and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

French highschool and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
French highschool and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
6 / 28
Demonstrators react near burning garbage bins as French high school and university students take part in a demonstration against the labour reform bill proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Demonstrators react near burning garbage bins as French high school and university students take part in a demonstration against the labour reform bill proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Demonstrators react near burning garbage bins as French high school and university students take part in a demonstration against the labour reform bill proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
7 / 28
French highschool and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes. The slogan reads " We have a leftist party who deserves to be punched". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

French highschool and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes. The slogan reads " We have a leftist party who deserves to be punched". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
French highschool and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes. The slogan reads " We have a leftist party who deserves to be punched". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
8 / 28
A French student holds a Communist Party flag during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A French student holds a Communist Party flag during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A French student holds a Communist Party flag during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
9 / 28
French high school and university students take part in a demonstration against the labour reform bill proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

French high school and university students take part in a demonstration against the labour reform bill proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
French high school and university students take part in a demonstration against the labour reform bill proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
10 / 28
French riot police stand together during a demonstration by highschool and university students against the French labour law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

French riot police stand together during a demonstration by highschool and university students against the French labour law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
French riot police stand together during a demonstration by highschool and university students against the French labour law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
11 / 28
French police tries to extinguish a burning car during a demonstration by French high school and university students against the labour reform bill proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French police tries to extinguish a burning car during a demonstration by French high school and university students against the labour reform bill proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
French police tries to extinguish a burning car during a demonstration by French high school and university students against the labour reform bill proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
12 / 28
French CGT labour union workers hold safety flares as they stand on the statue of the Place de la Nation during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French CGT labour union workers hold safety flares as they stand on the statue of the Place de la Nation during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
French CGT labour union workers hold safety flares as they stand on the statue of the Place de la Nation during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
13 / 28
French CRS riot police use tear gas against French high school and university students during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French CRS riot police use tear gas against French high school and university students during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
French CRS riot police use tear gas against French high school and university students during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
14 / 28
A hooded demonstrator walks near burning garbage bins during clashes as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A hooded demonstrator walks near burning garbage bins during clashes as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A hooded demonstrator walks near burning garbage bins during clashes as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
15 / 28
French high school and university students face off with French CRS riot police during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

French high school and university students face off with French CRS riot police during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. ...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
French high school and university students face off with French CRS riot police during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
16 / 28
A masked and hooded youth kicks and breaks a glass door at a bank as elsewhere French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A masked and hooded youth kicks and breaks a glass door at a bank as elsewhere French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
A masked and hooded youth kicks and breaks a glass door at a bank as elsewhere French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
17 / 28
French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
18 / 28
A demonstrator wears a mask depicting French President Francois Hollande during a demonstration by French high school and university students against the French labour law proposal in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A demonstrator wears a mask depicting French President Francois Hollande during a demonstration by French high school and university students against the French labour law proposal in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A demonstrator wears a mask depicting French President Francois Hollande during a demonstration by French high school and university students against the French labour law proposal in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
19 / 28
A French policeman in riot gear holds a flashball gun as French high school and university students take part in a demonstration against the labour reform bill proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A French policeman in riot gear holds a flashball gun as French high school and university students take part in a demonstration against the labour reform bill proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A French policeman in riot gear holds a flashball gun as French high school and university students take part in a demonstration against the labour reform bill proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
20 / 28
Tourists look at a sign announcing the closure of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Tourists look at a sign announcing the closure of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Tourists look at a sign announcing the closure of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
21 / 28
Masked demonstrators gather near burning garbage bins during clashes as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Masked demonstrators gather near burning garbage bins during clashes as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Masked demonstrators gather near burning garbage bins during clashes as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
22 / 28
A sporting good store is seen after it was attacked by masked and hooded youths during a demonstration by high school and university students against the French labour law proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A sporting good store is seen after it was attacked by masked and hooded youths during a demonstration by high school and university students against the French labour law proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
A sporting good store is seen after it was attacked by masked and hooded youths during a demonstration by high school and university students against the French labour law proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
23 / 28
French labour union workers and students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

French labour union workers and students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
French labour union workers and students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
24 / 28
Clouds of tear gas fill the air as demonstrators attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Clouds of tear gas fill the air as demonstrators attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
Clouds of tear gas fill the air as demonstrators attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
25 / 28
French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
26 / 28
French police in riot gear advance during clashes with youths during a demonstration by employees, high school and university students against the French labour law proposal in Lyon. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

French police in riot gear advance during clashes with youths during a demonstration by employees, high school and university students against the French labour law proposal in Lyon. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
French police in riot gear advance during clashes with youths during a demonstration by employees, high school and university students against the French labour law proposal in Lyon. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
27 / 28
French gendarmes in riot gear form a line near burning garbage bins as French high school and university students take part in a demonstration against the labour reform bill proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

French gendarmes in riot gear form a line near burning garbage bins as French high school and university students take part in a demonstration against the labour reform bill proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
French gendarmes in riot gear form a line near burning garbage bins as French high school and university students take part in a demonstration against the labour reform bill proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Bullfight in Seville

Bullfight in Seville

Next Slideshows

Bullfight in Seville

Bullfight in Seville

Scenes from The Maestranza bullring in southern Spain.

Apr 05 2016
How to build a bomb

How to build a bomb

FBI agents host a demonstration to educate bomb technicians, first responders, and the chemical industry on the potential uses of common industrial and...

Apr 05 2016
Ciao kitties

Ciao kitties

Cat fanciers fawn over their felines at the Mediterranean Winner show in Rome.

Apr 04 2016
Ready to respond

Ready to respond

Concealed weapons permit-carrying civilians take part in a response course designed to deal with an active shooter incident prior to the arrival of law...

Apr 04 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast