Protests in Minneapolis police shooting
Protesters form a human chain in front of a north Minneapolis police precinct and around their encampment during a protest in response of Sunday's shooting death of Jamar Clark by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 18, 2015. State...more
A protester carries a sign as police stand their ground in front of a north Minneapolis police precinct during a protest in response of Sunday's shooting death of Jamar Clark by police officers in Minneapolis, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
A protester argues with a police officer in front of a north Minneapolis police precinct during a protest in response of Sunday's shooting death of Jamar Clark by police officers in Minneapolis, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
A member of Black Lives Matter tries to keep protesters back from the police line in front of a north Minneapolis police precinct during a protest in response of Sunday's shooting death of Jamar Clark by police officers in Minneapolis, November 18,...more
A makeshift memorial is seen at the location where Jamar Clark was allegedly shot by police early Sunday, in Minneapolis, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Todd Melby
A protester videotapes the event during a protest in front of a north Minneapolis precinct in response of Sunday's shooting death of Jamar Clark by police officers in Minneapolis, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
A police officer talks with demonstrators in front of a north Minneapolis police precinct during a protest in response of Sunday's shooting death of Jamar Clark by police officers in Minneapolis, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
Protesters form a human chain in front of a north Minneapolis police precinct and around their encampment during a protest in response of Sunday's shooting death of Jamar Clark by police officers in Minneapolis, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Craig...more
A police officer watches demonstrators in front of a north Minneapolis police precinct during a protest in response of Sunday's shooting death of Jamar Clark by police officers in Minneapolis, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
Police officers and demonstrators have a standoff in front of a north Minneapolis police precinct during a protest in response of Sunday's shooting death of Jamar Clark by police officers in Minneapolis, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
Police officers watch as a demonstrator holds a sign in front of a north Minneapolis police precinct during a protest in response of Sunday's shooting death of Jamar Clark by police officers in Minneapolis, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
Protesters and police stand-off in front of a north Minneapolis police precinct during a protest in response of Sunday's shooting death of Jamar Clark by police officers in Minneapolis, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
A police officer tells a women to back up as she photographs him in front of a north Minneapolis police precinct during a protest in response of Sunday's shooting death of Jamar Clark by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 18, 2015....more
A police officer talks with demonstrators in front of a north Minneapolis police precinct during a protest in response of Sunday's shooting death of Jamar Clark by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
Police officers move the protesters back as they confront the crowd in front of a north Minneapolis police precinct, during a protest in response of Sunday's shooting death of Jamar Clark by police officers, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 18,...more
