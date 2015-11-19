Protests in Minneapolis police shooting

Protesters form a human chain in front of a north Minneapolis police precinct and around their encampment during a protest in response of Sunday's shooting death of Jamar Clark by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 18, 2015. State...more

Protesters form a human chain in front of a north Minneapolis police precinct and around their encampment during a protest in response of Sunday's shooting death of Jamar Clark by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 18, 2015. State officials on Wednesday identified the two Minneapolis police officers involved in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man that has sparked protests and dozens of arrests. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

