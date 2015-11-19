Edition:
Protests in Minneapolis police shooting

Protesters form a human chain in front of a north Minneapolis police precinct and around their encampment during a protest in response of Sunday's shooting death of Jamar Clark by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 18, 2015. State officials on Wednesday identified the two Minneapolis police officers involved in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man that has sparked protests and dozens of arrests. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A protester carries a sign as police stand their ground in front of a north Minneapolis police precinct during a protest in response of Sunday's shooting death of Jamar Clark by police officers in Minneapolis, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A protester argues with a police officer in front of a north Minneapolis police precinct during a protest in response of Sunday's shooting death of Jamar Clark by police officers in Minneapolis, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A member of Black Lives Matter tries to keep protesters back from the police line in front of a north Minneapolis police precinct during a protest in response of Sunday's shooting death of Jamar Clark by police officers in Minneapolis, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A makeshift memorial is seen at the location where Jamar Clark was allegedly shot by police early Sunday, in Minneapolis, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Todd Melby

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
A protester videotapes the event during a protest in front of a north Minneapolis precinct in response of Sunday's shooting death of Jamar Clark by police officers in Minneapolis, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A police officer talks with demonstrators in front of a north Minneapolis police precinct during a protest in response of Sunday's shooting death of Jamar Clark by police officers in Minneapolis, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Protesters form a human chain in front of a north Minneapolis police precinct and around their encampment during a protest in response of Sunday's shooting death of Jamar Clark by police officers in Minneapolis, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A police officer watches demonstrators in front of a north Minneapolis police precinct during a protest in response of Sunday's shooting death of Jamar Clark by police officers in Minneapolis, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Police officers and demonstrators have a standoff in front of a north Minneapolis police precinct during a protest in response of Sunday's shooting death of Jamar Clark by police officers in Minneapolis, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Police officers watch as a demonstrator holds a sign in front of a north Minneapolis police precinct during a protest in response of Sunday's shooting death of Jamar Clark by police officers in Minneapolis, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Protesters and police stand-off in front of a north Minneapolis police precinct during a protest in response of Sunday's shooting death of Jamar Clark by police officers in Minneapolis, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A police officer tells a women to back up as she photographs him in front of a north Minneapolis police precinct during a protest in response of Sunday's shooting death of Jamar Clark by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A police officer talks with demonstrators in front of a north Minneapolis police precinct during a protest in response of Sunday's shooting death of Jamar Clark by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Police officers move the protesters back as they confront the crowd in front of a north Minneapolis police precinct, during a protest in response of Sunday's shooting death of Jamar Clark by police officers, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
