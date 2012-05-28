Protests in Nepal
A police officer lies unconscious on the ground after getting hit by a stone during clashes with members of the Brahmin-Chhetri Society, who were trying to enter a restricted area while protesting against federalism, as the midnight deadline of the nation's first federal constitution approaches in Kathmandu, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Members of the Brahmin-Chhetri Society clash with police officers as they try to enter a restricted area while protesting against federalism, as the midnight deadline of the nation's first federal constitution approaches in Kathmandu, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An injured protester holds his head during clashes between the local people and protesters during the second day of the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Riot police charge towards protesters to control a clash between the local people and protesters during the second day of the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man injured in a clash with the riot police holds his bleeding head during the three-day general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN), in Kathmandu May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man injured in a clash with the riot police holds his bleeding head during the three-day general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN), in Kathmandu May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A riot police officer stands in front of barricades as members of the Brahmin-Chhetri Society try to enter a restricted area while marching towards the constitution assembly building to protest against federalism in Kathmandu, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Students affiliated with the Nepal Student Union, a student wing of the Nepali Congress Party, burn an effigy of Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai during a protest to demand the immediate resignation of the prime minister in Kathmandu May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Customers buy goods behind the half-open shutter of a grocery shop during the three-day general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Members of the Brahmin-Chhetri Society protest near the constitution assembly building against federalism, as the midnight deadline of the nation's first federal constitution approaches in Kathmandu May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Protesters use a drainage pipe to obstruct the road during a three-day general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A motorcycle owned by one of the local journalist burns after being set on fire by protesters during the three-day general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN), in Kathmandu May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Protesters listen to their leader at a rally during the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Lalitpur May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A child stands in a bicycle basket as he travels through an empty road during the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A damaged vehicle of one of the local news channel is pictured during the three-day general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN), in Kathmandu May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Riot police officers stand guard behind barricades near the Constitution Assembly building as the midnight deadline of Nepal's first federal constitution approaches in Kathmandu, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Demonstrators carrying the national flag of Nepal participate in a mass gathering organized by the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) demanding for peace, social harmony and the punctual implementation of a new constitution in Kathmandu May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A protester plays a traditional drum as they sing and dance on an empty road during the second day of the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An effigy of Nepalese Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai is pictured during a protest held by students affiliated to the Nepal Student Union, a student wing of the Nepali Congress Party, demanding the immediate resignation of the Prime minister in Kathmandu, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People sit outside a closed shop during the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nepalese riot police personnel stand guard behind barricades near the Constitution Assembly building, a day before the deadline to draft the new constitution which is due on May 27, in Kathmandu, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
