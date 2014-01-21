Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jan 20, 2014 | 11:45pm EST

Protests in Thailand

<p>Anti-government protesters kiss a Thai soldier after some of the Thai police personnel stationed in the Government house left the place following an agreement between the army and protesters, in Bangkok, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Anti-government protesters kiss a Thai soldier after some of the Thai police personnel stationed in the Government house left the place following an agreement between the army and protesters, in Bangkok, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Monday, January 20, 2014

Anti-government protesters kiss a Thai soldier after some of the Thai police personnel stationed in the Government house left the place following an agreement between the army and protesters, in Bangkok, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
1 / 40
<p>Anti-government protesters help a fellow protester injured in a grenade attack during a rally in Bangkok, January 17, 2014. A bomb went off as anti-government protesters marched in central Bangkok, spurring fears about rising political tension. Police and health officials said a bomb exploded near the area where protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban was marching on a road in central Bangkok, killing one and injuring 35. REUTERS</p>

Anti-government protesters help a fellow protester injured in a grenade attack during a rally in Bangkok, January 17, 2014. A bomb went off as anti-government protesters marched in central Bangkok, spurring fears about rising political tension....more

Monday, January 20, 2014

Anti-government protesters help a fellow protester injured in a grenade attack during a rally in Bangkok, January 17, 2014. A bomb went off as anti-government protesters marched in central Bangkok, spurring fears about rising political tension. Police and health officials said a bomb exploded near the area where protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban was marching on a road in central Bangkok, killing one and injuring 35. REUTERS

Close
2 / 40
<p>Anti-government protesters help a fellow protester injured in a grenade attack during a rally in Bangkok, January 17, 2014. REUTERS</p>

Anti-government protesters help a fellow protester injured in a grenade attack during a rally in Bangkok, January 17, 2014. REUTERS

Monday, January 20, 2014

Anti-government protesters help a fellow protester injured in a grenade attack during a rally in Bangkok, January 17, 2014. REUTERS

Close
3 / 40
<p>A fellow protester pours water over the hand of Prakrong Choochan, who was killed when a grenade was thrown at anti-government protesters, during a Buddhist ceremony in Bangkok January 19, 2014. Twenty-eight people were injured, seven of them seriously, in an explosion at a camp of anti-government protesters in the centre of the Thai capital, medical officials said. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa</p>

A fellow protester pours water over the hand of Prakrong Choochan, who was killed when a grenade was thrown at anti-government protesters, during a Buddhist ceremony in Bangkok January 19, 2014. Twenty-eight people were injured, seven of them...more

Monday, January 20, 2014

A fellow protester pours water over the hand of Prakrong Choochan, who was killed when a grenade was thrown at anti-government protesters, during a Buddhist ceremony in Bangkok January 19, 2014. Twenty-eight people were injured, seven of them seriously, in an explosion at a camp of anti-government protesters in the centre of the Thai capital, medical officials said. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Close
4 / 40
<p>Protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban hugs Tipyao Choochan, whose husband was killed when a grenade was thrown at protesters, in Bangkok, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Barker</p>

Protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban hugs Tipyao Choochan, whose husband was killed when a grenade was thrown at protesters, in Bangkok, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Barker

Monday, January 20, 2014

Protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban hugs Tipyao Choochan, whose husband was killed when a grenade was thrown at protesters, in Bangkok, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Barker

Close
5 / 40
<p>People react from the balconies of a hospital as anti-government protesters march through central Bangkok, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

People react from the balconies of a hospital as anti-government protesters march through central Bangkok, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, January 20, 2014

People react from the balconies of a hospital as anti-government protesters march through central Bangkok, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
6 / 40
<p>Protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban (C) greets anti-government protesters as he marches through central Bangkok, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban (C) greets anti-government protesters as he marches through central Bangkok, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, January 20, 2014

Protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban (C) greets anti-government protesters as he marches through central Bangkok, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
7 / 40
<p>A barricade set up by anti-government protesters blocks a major road in central Bangkok, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Barker</p>

A barricade set up by anti-government protesters blocks a major road in central Bangkok, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Barker

Monday, January 20, 2014

A barricade set up by anti-government protesters blocks a major road in central Bangkok, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Barker

Close
8 / 40
<p>Anti-government protesters take part in a rally of cars and bikes in Bangkok, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Anti-government protesters take part in a rally of cars and bikes in Bangkok, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Monday, January 20, 2014

Anti-government protesters take part in a rally of cars and bikes in Bangkok, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
9 / 40
<p>An anti-government protester (L) gives a flower to a Thai soldier, after some of the Thai police personnel stationed in the Government house left the place following an agreement between the army and protesters, in Bangkok, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

An anti-government protester (L) gives a flower to a Thai soldier, after some of the Thai police personnel stationed in the Government house left the place following an agreement between the army and protesters, in Bangkok, January 19, 2014....more

Monday, January 20, 2014

An anti-government protester (L) gives a flower to a Thai soldier, after some of the Thai police personnel stationed in the Government house left the place following an agreement between the army and protesters, in Bangkok, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
10 / 40
<p>An anti-government protester pulls a caricature of Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and her brother Thaksin as he rides during a rally in central Bangkok, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

An anti-government protester pulls a caricature of Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and her brother Thaksin as he rides during a rally in central Bangkok, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Monday, January 20, 2014

An anti-government protester pulls a caricature of Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and her brother Thaksin as he rides during a rally in central Bangkok, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
11 / 40
<p>An anti-government protester manages his tent after waking up in the protesters' encampment built between shopping malls in central Bangkok, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An anti-government protester manages his tent after waking up in the protesters' encampment built between shopping malls in central Bangkok, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, January 20, 2014

An anti-government protester manages his tent after waking up in the protesters' encampment built between shopping malls in central Bangkok, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
12 / 40
<p>An anti-government protester waves a Thai national flag at Victory Monument in central of Bangkok, January 13, 2014. Thousands of anti-government protesters began a blockade at major intersections in Bangkok as they sought to paralyze Thailand's capital, stepping up pressure on Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra to resign. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

An anti-government protester waves a Thai national flag at Victory Monument in central of Bangkok, January 13, 2014. Thousands of anti-government protesters began a blockade at major intersections in Bangkok as they sought to paralyze Thailand's...more

Monday, January 20, 2014

An anti-government protester waves a Thai national flag at Victory Monument in central of Bangkok, January 13, 2014. Thousands of anti-government protesters began a blockade at major intersections in Bangkok as they sought to paralyze Thailand's capital, stepping up pressure on Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra to resign. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
13 / 40
<p>An anti-government protester holds up a chain, used to lock the gates of the Labor Ministry on Monday, during a rally in Bangkok, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

An anti-government protester holds up a chain, used to lock the gates of the Labor Ministry on Monday, during a rally in Bangkok, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Monday, January 20, 2014

An anti-government protester holds up a chain, used to lock the gates of the Labor Ministry on Monday, during a rally in Bangkok, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
14 / 40
<p>Anti-government protesters monitor traffic on a street they closed to the general public in central Bangkok, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Barker</p>

Anti-government protesters monitor traffic on a street they closed to the general public in central Bangkok, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Barker

Monday, January 20, 2014

Anti-government protesters monitor traffic on a street they closed to the general public in central Bangkok, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Barker

Close
15 / 40
<p>Anti-government protesters cheer as they occupy a major intersection in central Bangkok January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Anti-government protesters cheer as they occupy a major intersection in central Bangkok January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, January 20, 2014

Anti-government protesters cheer as they occupy a major intersection in central Bangkok January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
16 / 40
<p>An anti-government protester wears a mask in national colors as he joins others blocking a road in central Bangkok January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An anti-government protester wears a mask in national colors as he joins others blocking a road in central Bangkok January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, January 20, 2014

An anti-government protester wears a mask in national colors as he joins others blocking a road in central Bangkok January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
17 / 40
<p>An anti-government protester looks on from above as others march with a giant Thai national flag at the shopping district in central of Bangkok January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

An anti-government protester looks on from above as others march with a giant Thai national flag at the shopping district in central of Bangkok January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Monday, January 20, 2014

An anti-government protester looks on from above as others march with a giant Thai national flag at the shopping district in central of Bangkok January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
18 / 40
<p>A woman dances in the anti-government protesters' encampment near the Democracy monument in Bangkok January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

A woman dances in the anti-government protesters' encampment near the Democracy monument in Bangkok January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Monday, January 20, 2014

A woman dances in the anti-government protesters' encampment near the Democracy monument in Bangkok January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
19 / 40
<p>An artist prepares paintings at the Democracy Monument during a rally in central Bangkok January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

An artist prepares paintings at the Democracy Monument during a rally in central Bangkok January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Monday, January 20, 2014

An artist prepares paintings at the Democracy Monument during a rally in central Bangkok January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
20 / 40
<p>Anti-government protesters march during a rally in Bangkok, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Anti-government protesters march during a rally in Bangkok, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Monday, January 20, 2014

Anti-government protesters march during a rally in Bangkok, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
21 / 40
<p>A boy holds a candle as people form a peace sign during an anti-violence campaign in central Bangkok, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A boy holds a candle as people form a peace sign during an anti-violence campaign in central Bangkok, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Monday, January 20, 2014

A boy holds a candle as people form a peace sign during an anti-violence campaign in central Bangkok, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
22 / 40
<p>People hold candles as they form a peace sign during an anti-violence campaign in central Bangkok, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

People hold candles as they form a peace sign during an anti-violence campaign in central Bangkok, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Monday, January 20, 2014

People hold candles as they form a peace sign during an anti-violence campaign in central Bangkok, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
23 / 40
<p>Relatives and mourners lead a procession to a temple for the funeral ceremony of Narong Pitisitthi, 45, a policeman who died after being shot during the clashes between anti-government protesters and riot police, at the police hospital in Bangkok, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Relatives and mourners lead a procession to a temple for the funeral ceremony of Narong Pitisitthi, 45, a policeman who died after being shot during the clashes between anti-government protesters and riot police, at the police hospital in Bangkok,...more

Monday, January 20, 2014

Relatives and mourners lead a procession to a temple for the funeral ceremony of Narong Pitisitthi, 45, a policeman who died after being shot during the clashes between anti-government protesters and riot police, at the police hospital in Bangkok, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
24 / 40
<p>An anti-government protester uses a slingshot to throw rocks at Thai riot police as they attack the Thai-Japan youth stadium in Bangkok, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

An anti-government protester uses a slingshot to throw rocks at Thai riot police as they attack the Thai-Japan youth stadium in Bangkok, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Monday, January 20, 2014

An anti-government protester uses a slingshot to throw rocks at Thai riot police as they attack the Thai-Japan youth stadium in Bangkok, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
25 / 40
<p>A Thai security personnel is seen through the shattered windshield of a destroyed police truck at the Thai-Japan youth stadium, the site of fierce clashes between anti-government protester and riot police in Bangkok, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A Thai security personnel is seen through the shattered windshield of a destroyed police truck at the Thai-Japan youth stadium, the site of fierce clashes between anti-government protester and riot police in Bangkok, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Athit...more

Monday, January 20, 2014

A Thai security personnel is seen through the shattered windshield of a destroyed police truck at the Thai-Japan youth stadium, the site of fierce clashes between anti-government protester and riot police in Bangkok, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
26 / 40
<p>An anti-government protester throws a tear gas canister towards policemen during clashes at the Thai-Japan youth stadium in Bangkok, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

An anti-government protester throws a tear gas canister towards policemen during clashes at the Thai-Japan youth stadium in Bangkok, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Monday, January 20, 2014

An anti-government protester throws a tear gas canister towards policemen during clashes at the Thai-Japan youth stadium in Bangkok, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
27 / 40
<p>Riot policemen escort an anti-government protester during clashes at the Thai-Japan youth stadium in Bangkok, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Riot policemen escort an anti-government protester during clashes at the Thai-Japan youth stadium in Bangkok, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Monday, January 20, 2014

Riot policemen escort an anti-government protester during clashes at the Thai-Japan youth stadium in Bangkok, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
28 / 40
<p>Anti-government protesters shout from behind a fence as thousands surround the Government House in Bangkok, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Anti-government protesters shout from behind a fence as thousands surround the Government House in Bangkok, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, January 20, 2014

Anti-government protesters shout from behind a fence as thousands surround the Government House in Bangkok, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
29 / 40
<p>An anti-government protester runs away as riot police use a water cannon during clashes with the police the metropolitan police headquarters in Bangkok, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

An anti-government protester runs away as riot police use a water cannon during clashes with the police the metropolitan police headquarters in Bangkok, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Monday, January 20, 2014

An anti-government protester runs away as riot police use a water cannon during clashes with the police the metropolitan police headquarters in Bangkok, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
30 / 40
<p>An amulet lies near the bullet hole on the bloody torso of a man after he was killed near the stadium where pro-government red shirts are gathering in Bangkok, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An amulet lies near the bullet hole on the bloody torso of a man after he was killed near the stadium where pro-government red shirts are gathering in Bangkok, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, January 20, 2014

An amulet lies near the bullet hole on the bloody torso of a man after he was killed near the stadium where pro-government red shirts are gathering in Bangkok, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
31 / 40
<p>Anti-government protesters flee as riot policemen use water cannon during clashes with the police the metropolitan police headquarters in Bangkok, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Anti-government protesters flee as riot policemen use water cannon during clashes with the police the metropolitan police headquarters in Bangkok, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Monday, January 20, 2014

Anti-government protesters flee as riot policemen use water cannon during clashes with the police the metropolitan police headquarters in Bangkok, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
32 / 40
<p>A man is attacked by anti-government protesters near the stadium where pro-government red shirts are gathered in Bangkok, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A man is attacked by anti-government protesters near the stadium where pro-government red shirts are gathered in Bangkok, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, January 20, 2014

A man is attacked by anti-government protesters near the stadium where pro-government red shirts are gathered in Bangkok, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
33 / 40
<p>An anti-government protester hides himself behind a barricade during clashes with police near the Government House in Bangkok, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An anti-government protester hides himself behind a barricade during clashes with police near the Government House in Bangkok, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, January 20, 2014

An anti-government protester hides himself behind a barricade during clashes with police near the Government House in Bangkok, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
34 / 40
<p>A taxi is attacked by anti-government protesters near the stadium where pro-government red shirts are gathering in Bangkok, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa</p>

A taxi is attacked by anti-government protesters near the stadium where pro-government red shirts are gathering in Bangkok, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Monday, January 20, 2014

A taxi is attacked by anti-government protesters near the stadium where pro-government red shirts are gathering in Bangkok, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Close
35 / 40
<p>A Thai Buddhist monk puts on a gas mask as riot police use water cannon and tear gas while anti-government protesters attempt to remove barricades outside Government House in Bangkok, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

A Thai Buddhist monk puts on a gas mask as riot police use water cannon and tear gas while anti-government protesters attempt to remove barricades outside Government House in Bangkok, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, January 20, 2014

A Thai Buddhist monk puts on a gas mask as riot police use water cannon and tear gas while anti-government protesters attempt to remove barricades outside Government House in Bangkok, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
36 / 40
<p>Anti-government protesters take cover behind barricades as riot policemen fire teargas during clashes with police near government house in Bangkok, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Anti-government protesters take cover behind barricades as riot policemen fire teargas during clashes with police near government house in Bangkok, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Monday, January 20, 2014

Anti-government protesters take cover behind barricades as riot policemen fire teargas during clashes with police near government house in Bangkok, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
37 / 40
<p>A policeman reacts as his group is cornered by anti-government protesters pushing against a barricade near the Government house in Bangkok, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A policeman reacts as his group is cornered by anti-government protesters pushing against a barricade near the Government house in Bangkok, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, January 20, 2014

A policeman reacts as his group is cornered by anti-government protesters pushing against a barricade near the Government house in Bangkok, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
38 / 40
<p>Anti-government protesters march towards a police barricade near the Government house in Bangkok, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa</p>

Anti-government protesters march towards a police barricade near the Government house in Bangkok, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Monday, January 20, 2014

Anti-government protesters march towards a police barricade near the Government house in Bangkok, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Close
39 / 40
<p>An anti-government protester holds a sign about former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra at the Finance Ministry, which they have occupied since Monday, in Bangkok, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An anti-government protester holds a sign about former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra at the Finance Ministry, which they have occupied since Monday, in Bangkok, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, January 20, 2014

An anti-government protester holds a sign about former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra at the Finance Ministry, which they have occupied since Monday, in Bangkok, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet

Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet

Next Slideshows

Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet

Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet

All the fashion and fun from the SAG Awards red carpet.

Jan 19 2014
Screen Actors Guild Awards show

Screen Actors Guild Awards show

On stage and backstage at the SAG Awards

Jan 19 2014
Dakar Rally 2014

Dakar Rally 2014

Highlights of the Dakar Rally.

Jan 17 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jan 17 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast