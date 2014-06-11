Protests in Yemen over fuel shortage
Protesters burn tires during a demonstration against Yemen's fuel shortages in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Protesters demonstrating against Yemen's fuel shortages, shout slogans near the residence of President Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi, in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Protesters demonstrating against Yemen's fuel shortages try to stop a riot police vehicle, in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Men look at a burnt truck during a demonstration against Yemen's fuel shortages near the house of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Protesters burn tires during a demonstration against Yemen's fuel shortages in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Men look at a burnt truck during a demonstration against Yemen's fuel shortages near the house of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Protesters burn tires during a demonstration against against Yemen's fuel shortages near the house of President Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Protesters seek cover as police fire tear gas and open fire into the air to disperse them during a demonstration against Yemen's fuel shortages, near the house of President Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi, in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man cycles past tires set alight by protesters demonstrating against Yemen's fuel shortages, in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Protesters climb a fence as a riot police vehicle chases them during a demonstration against Yemen's fuel shortages in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Protesters burn tires during a demonstration against Yemen's fuel shortages, in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Police troopers open fire into the air to disperse protesters demonstrating against Yemen's fuel shortages, near the residence of Yemen's President Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi, in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Protesters demonstrating against Yemen's fuel shortages shout slogans in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
