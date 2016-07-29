Protests outside the DNC
Activists hold a banner against Hillary Clinton amid protest outside the Wells Fargo Center on the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A group of communist, opposed to all nominated candidates and the American form of government, burn an American flag near the site of the Democratic National Convention. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Protesters stage a sit-in near the site of the Democratic National Convention. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A supporter of Bernie Sanders holds a sign along the perimeter fence of the 2016 Democratic National Convention. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Supporters of Bernie Sanders shout slogans along the perimeter fence of the 2016 Democratic National Convention. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Protesters from various organizations surround men who were burning a modified American flag along the perimeter walls of the 2016 Democratic National Convention. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man waves an American Flag as an activist group stages a sit in outside the Wells Fargo Center on the third day of the Democratic National Convention. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Protestors gather outside the Wells Fargo Center on the third day of the Democratic National Convention. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Supporters of the coalition group Democracy Spring are arrested by police after staging a sit in and what police said was "impeding access to a credential access point" inside the perimeter walls of the 2016 Democratic National Convention....more
A Black Lives Matter protester addresses fellow protesters near the site of Democratic National Convention. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A man and woman walk past banners reading "DemExit Now" and "RIP DNC" outside the Democratic National Convention. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A masked protester is seen heckling police officers near the site of Democratic National Convention. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A protester stands near the site of Democratic National Convention. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A protester is detained by police after climbing over a barrier near the site of the Democratic National Convention. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Black Lives Matter protesters near the site of Democratic National Convention. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Black Lives Matter protesters near the site of Democratic National Convention. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A man is arrested as an activist group stages a sit in outside the Democratic National Convention. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A man wearing a Bernie Sanders mask protests outside the Democratic National Convention. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A woman works on a crossword puzzle amid protests outside the Democratic National Convention. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A supporter of the coalition group Democracy Spring is arrested by police after staging a sit in and what police said was "impeding access to a credential access point" inside the perimeter walls of the 2016 Democratic National Convention....more
