Protests outside the RNC

A man argues with a Trump supporter carrying a U.S. flag near the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man crosses the Hope Memorial Bridge behind an anti-Trump protest to coincide with the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Anti-Trump protesters hold a banner during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Men hold signs near an entrance to the arena hosting the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Supporters of the "Revolutionary Communist Party, USA" burn the U.S. flag outside the gates of the Quicken Loans Arena, the site for the Republican National Convention in Ohio, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Police officers scuffle with members of the "Revolutionary Communist Party, USA" after the group burned the U.S. flag outside the gates of the Quicken Loans Arena, the site for the Republican National Convention in Cleveland Ohio, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Cleveland police officers on horseback depart after clashes with a group attempting to burn a U.S. flag while protesting near the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Police and other security officials arrest members of the "Revolutionary Communist Party, USA" after they burned a U.S. flag outside the gates of the Quicken Loans Arena, the site for the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A Cleveland police officer sprays a group of protesters who had attempted to burn a U.S. flag while protesting near the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Police officers enter a building near the site of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Cleveland police officers clash with a group attempting to burn a U.S. flag while protesting near the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A demonstrator faces a police officer during protests outside the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Police officers use bicycles to remove protesters during a demonstration outside the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Protestors against police violence make their through the city near the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A protester against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds signs and chant in the Public Square near the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A man confronts a Trump supporter during a protest near the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Members of the media photograph as protesters confront a Cleveland Police officer wielding a dispersant near the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Police and protesters clash during protests outside the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A female activist is handcuffed with others after raising a banner from the flag poles outside the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Female activists raise a banner from the flag poles outside the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Reg Mizell/Handout via REUTERS

A person holds a sign outside the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A group of Trump protesters chant to drown out a man reciting religious scripture, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A Trump protester screams at a man reciting religious scripture, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A protestor holds a sign near the RNC venue, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Activists sport Guy Fawkes masks before a "Black Lives Matter" march, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Code Pink activists march down Euclid Avenue. REUTERS/Steve Nesius.

A protester against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds signs near the Republican National Convention. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Demonstrators carry a papier mache pig with a blond wig as they join in a march by various groups, including "Black Lives Matter" and "Shut Down Trump and the RNC". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Women pose nude for photographer Spencer Tunick's art installation "Everything She Says Means Everything" near the location of the Republican National Convention. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators join in a march by various groups, including "Black Lives Matter" and "Shut Down Trump and the RNC". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

