Protests over Ferguson continue
Demonstrators take part in a "mock trial" of Darren Wilson as they protest the decision of a grand jury regarding the death of Michael Brown in St. Louis, Missouri November 26, 2014.
A protester marches with a sign after a gathering to show solidarity with the family of black teenager Michael Brown outside the American Embassy in London November 26, 2014.
Protesters march after gathering outside the American Embassy in London, to show their solidarity with the family of black teenager Michael Brown who was shot by a police officer and died in August in Ferguson, Missouri, November 26 , 2014.
Demonstrators take part in a protest to show solidarity with the family of black teenager Michael Brown, outside the American Embassy in London November 26, 2014.
A demonstrator holds a sign before marching to City Hall to protest a grand jury's decision not to indict white police officer Darren Wilson for killing unarmed black teenager Michael Brown, in St. Louis, Missouri November 26, 2014.
A female protester raises her hands while blocking police cars in Ferguson, Missouri, November 25, 2014.
Protesters flip over a Ferguson police car in Ferguson, November 25, 2014.
Inmates in the South Bay House of Corrections put their hands in the air after taping the name "Mike Brown" on the window of their cell as demonstrators clash with police on the street below the facility in Boston, November 25, 2014.
A closed-circuit television (CCTV), also known as video surveillance, at the entrance of a Walgreens which was set ablaze by looters in Ferguson, Missouri, November 24, 2014.
California Highway Patrol officers walk to clear the 101 freeway from protesters in Los Angeles, California November 25, 2014.
A protester has help washing his eyes out after being pepper sprayed during a second night of protests in Ferguson, Missouri November 26, 2014.
Police officers react to violent protesters during a second night of protests in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.
Amanda Ashe of Oakland, left, faces off with a police officer during the second night of demonstrations in Emeryville, California, November 25, 2014.
Members of the Ferguson Fire Department respond to a flare up in a building that had been destroyed after a night of rioting in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.
NYPD officers detain a demonstrator protesting as they block traffic near the Lincoln Tunnel in New York, November 25, 2014.
A protester jumps on a Ferguson police car set on fire by protesters in Ferguson, November 25, 2014.
Activist Rebecka Jackson bleeds after clashing with the police in Los Angeles, California, November 25, 2014.
A local resident attempts to extinguish a street fire set by protesters during a demonstration in Oakland, California November 25, 2014.
Members of the National Guard wear their gas masks during a protest outside the Ferguson Police Station in Missouri, November 26, 2014.
Police officers shadows are cast onto graffiti on the wall of a Subway during the second night of demonstrations in Oakland, California, November 25, 2014.
A protester has help washing his eyes out after being pepper sprayed during a second night of protests in Ferguson, Missouri November 26, 2014.
Protesters face off against a line of police officers during a demonstration outside the LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, November 25, 2014.
Protesters march through the streets in Seattle, Washington, November 25, 2014.
Protesters rip a fence in an attempt to get on a freeway during a demonstration in Los Angeles, California November 25, 2014.
Activists are pictured in a California Highway Patrol car after being detained in Los Angeles, California November 25, 2014.
A protester reaches for a tear gas canister during a second night of protests in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.
Activists Tim Marchant and Morgan Bischoff wear Guy Fawkes masks while sitting on a street in Los Angeles, California November 25, 2014.
People protest against the verdict announced in the shooting death of Michael Brown, in Times Square, New York, November 25, 2014.
Demonstrators march from Times Square in New York, November 25, 2014.
People shut down the Manhattan Bridge while they protest in New York, November 25, 2014.
A driver argues with protesters in New York, November 25, 2014.
A protester is arrested in front of the Ferguson Police Department, in Ferguson, November 25, 2014.
A New York City Police NYPD officer struggles with demonstrators as they block traffic near the Lincoln Tunnel in New York, November 25, 2014.
A protestor holds up an American flag in front of the Ferguson Police Department, in Ferguson, Missouri, November 25, 2014.
A policeman extinguishes a police vehicle set on fire by protesters in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.
