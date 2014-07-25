Protests over Gaza
A Palestinian protester holds a Palestinian flag as he runs past burning tires during clashes with Israeli troops, at a protest against Israeli offensive in Gaza, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah July 24, 2014. ...more
An undercover Israeli police officer holds a gun in the air as another detains a Palestinian suspected of throwing stones in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Wadi al-Joz during a protest against the Israeli offensive on Gaza July 25, 2014. ...more
Protesters wave a Palestinian flag and flowers during a sit-in protest against Israel's military action in Gaza, on the Mediterranean coast at Rawshe rock in Beirut July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
One World Trade Center is seen in the background as activists hold placards while shouting "Free, free Palestine" and "Not another nickel, not another dime, no more money for Israel's crimes," during a protest march through Lower Manhattan, New York...more
Palestinians set off firecrackers towards Israeli police during clashes in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Wadi al-Joz during a protest against the Israeli offensive on Gaza July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Israel's military action in Gaza, after offering last Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A demonstrator protests in the Department for Business Innovation and Skills building in London July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
One World Trade Center is seen in the background during a protest march demanding an end to the recent Israeli-Palestinian violence through Lower Manhattan, New York, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Protesters wave Palestinian flags and throw flowers into the sea during a demonstration against Israel's military action in Gaza, on the Mediterranean coast at Rawshe rock in Beirut July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Protesters in a fishing boat hang up a banner with the names of Palestinians killed in Gaza, during a demonstration against Israel's military action in Gaza, on the Mediterranean coast at Rawshe rock in Beirut July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Children sit in front of dolls on stretchers as they and other members of the Australian Palestinian community hold a protest against Israel's military action in Gaza, in Sydney July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Afghan men shout slogans during a demonstration against Israel's military action in Gaza, after offering the last Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kabul July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Pro-Palestinian protesters hold a giant Palestinian flag as they attend a demonstration, which has been authorized by the police, against violence in the Gaza strip, in Paris July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A protester, covered in red paint, holds a Palestinian flag during a rally in front of the Israeli embassy, against Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip, in Athens,July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Israeli police officers detain a protester suspected of throwing stones during a protest by Israeli Arabs in the northern city of Nazareth, against Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Pro-Palestine supporters, protesting against violence in the Gaza strip, march on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, California July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Demonstrators stand atop one of the bronze lion monuments in Trafalgar Square as they take part in a protest against Israel's military action in Gaza, in central London July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Pro-Palestinian protesters face police during a demonstration against violence in the Gaza strip, which had been banned by police, in Paris, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Pro-Palestinian protesters face police during a demonstration against violence in the Gaza strip, which had been banned by police, in Paris, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Israeli policemen detain an Arab-Israeli man during a protest against the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, in the northern city of Haifa July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Hundreds of demonstrators march up Whitehall as they protest against Israel's military action in Gaza, in central London July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A Palestinian protester kicks a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against the Israeli offensive in Gaza, outside Israel's Ofer military prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold banners in downtown Bucharest during a protest against Israel's military action in Gaza, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators set fire to an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they protest against Israel's military action in Gaza, outside the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, early July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
