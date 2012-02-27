Edition:
Protests over Koran burning

<p>Supporters of Majlis-e-Ulema Pakistan, a religious group burn the U.S flag during an anti-American rally in Lahore February 27, 2012. About 60 protesters gathered to protest and condemn the burning of copies of the Koran at NATO's main base in Afghanistan on February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza </p>

Monday, February 27, 2012

Supporters of Majlis-e-Ulema Pakistan, a religious group burn the U.S flag during an anti-American rally in Lahore February 27, 2012. About 60 protesters gathered to protest and condemn the burning of copies of the Koran at NATO's main base in Afghanistan on February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

<p>Students hold placards as they shout anti-U.S slogans during an anti-American rally in Pakistan February 27, 2012. The banner reads, "Those that desecrated the Koran in Afghanistan should be publicly hanged". REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz </p>

Students hold placards as they shout anti-U.S slogans during an anti-American rally in Pakistan February 27, 2012. The banner reads, "Those that desecrated the Koran in Afghanistan should be publicly hanged". REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Monday, February 27, 2012

Students hold placards as they shout anti-U.S slogans during an anti-American rally in Pakistan February 27, 2012. The banner reads, "Those that desecrated the Koran in Afghanistan should be publicly hanged". REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

<p>Afghan policemen arrive at the site of a car bomb attack in Jalalabad province February 27, 2012. A suicide car bomber killed at least nine people in an attack on a military airport in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, officials said, the latest incident of violence and protests since copies of the Koran were inadvertently burned at a NATO base last week. REUTERS/Parwiz </p>

Monday, February 27, 2012

Afghan policemen arrive at the site of a car bomb attack in Jalalabad province February 27, 2012. A suicide car bomber killed at least nine people in an attack on a military airport in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, officials said, the latest incident of violence and protests since copies of the Koran were inadvertently burned at a NATO base last week. REUTERS/Parwiz

<p>A supporter of the Human Rights Network group burns U.S flags during an anti-American rally in Karachi February 26, 2012. About 20 supporters gathered to protest and condemn the burning of copies of the Koran at NATO's main base in Afghanistan on February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

Monday, February 27, 2012

A supporter of the Human Rights Network group burns U.S flags during an anti-American rally in Karachi February 26, 2012. About 20 supporters gathered to protest and condemn the burning of copies of the Koran at NATO's main base in Afghanistan on February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>A supporter of Pasban-e-Peshawar group shouts slogans during an anti-U. S. rally in Peshawar February 25, 2012. Around a dozen protesters marched on the streets of Peshawar to condemn the burning of copies of the Koran at NATO's main base in Afghanistan on Tuesday. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz</p>

Monday, February 27, 2012

A supporter of Pasban-e-Peshawar group shouts slogans during an anti-U. S. rally in Peshawar February 25, 2012. Around a dozen protesters marched on the streets of Peshawar to condemn the burning of copies of the Koran at NATO's main base in Afghanistan on Tuesday. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

<p>Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (Pakistan's Movement for Justice) stand on top of a U.S. flag during an anti-American demonstration in Quetta February 25, 2012. About 50 supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf gathered during a rally to condemn the burning of copies of the Koran at NATO's main base in Afghanistan on Tuesday. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed </p>

Monday, February 27, 2012

Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (Pakistan's Movement for Justice) stand on top of a U.S. flag during an anti-American demonstration in Quetta February 25, 2012. About 50 supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf gathered during a rally to condemn the burning of copies of the Koran at NATO's main base in Afghanistan on Tuesday. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

<p>Supporters of the political and religious party Jamat-e-Islami shout slogans during an anti-U. S rally in Peshawar February 24, 2012. About 100 protesters marched on the streets of Peshawar to condemn the burning of copies of the Koran at NATO's main base in Afghanistan on Tuesday. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz </p>

Monday, February 27, 2012

Supporters of the political and religious party Jamat-e-Islami shout slogans during an anti-U. S rally in Peshawar February 24, 2012. About 100 protesters marched on the streets of Peshawar to condemn the burning of copies of the Koran at NATO's main base in Afghanistan on Tuesday. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

<p>Pakistani tribesmen shout slogans while burning the U.S. flag during an anti-U.S. rally in Landikotal, northwest Pakistan February 24, 2012. About 200 protesters gathered to march on the streets of Landikotal to condemn the burning of copies of the Koran at NATO's main base in Afghanistan on Tuesday. REUTERS/Shahid Shinwari </p>

Monday, February 27, 2012

Pakistani tribesmen shout slogans while burning the U.S. flag during an anti-U.S. rally in Landikotal, northwest Pakistan February 24, 2012. About 200 protesters gathered to march on the streets of Landikotal to condemn the burning of copies of the Koran at NATO's main base in Afghanistan on Tuesday. REUTERS/Shahid Shinwari

<p>Afghan policemen run for cover during clashes with protesters in Kabul February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

Monday, February 27, 2012

Afghan policemen run for cover during clashes with protesters in Kabul February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Afghan protesters move a dead man during clashes in Kabul February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

Monday, February 27, 2012

Afghan protesters move a dead man during clashes in Kabul February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>An Afghan quick reaction force policeman runs as smoke rises from a burning police vehicle during a protest in Herat province February 24, 2012. Twelve people were killed on Friday in the bloodiest day yet in protests that have raged across Afghanistan over the desecration of copies of the Muslim holy book at a NATO military base with riot police and soldiers on high alert braced for more violence. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib </p>

Monday, February 27, 2012

An Afghan quick reaction force policeman runs as smoke rises from a burning police vehicle during a protest in Herat province February 24, 2012. Twelve people were killed on Friday in the bloodiest day yet in protests that have raged across Afghanistan over the desecration of copies of the Muslim holy book at a NATO military base with riot police and soldiers on high alert braced for more violence. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib

<p>Gravestones are seen damaged by an Islamist group in protest at the burning of the Koran by U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, in Benghazi Military Cemetery February 24, 2012. The cemetery, which is home to soldiers who died during the second world war, was built by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori </p>

Monday, February 27, 2012

Gravestones are seen damaged by an Islamist group in protest at the burning of the Koran by U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, in Benghazi Military Cemetery February 24, 2012. The cemetery, which is home to soldiers who died during the second world war, was built by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

<p>An Afghan protester receives treatment at a hospital after he was wounded during clashes with the police in Herat province, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib </p>

Monday, February 27, 2012

An Afghan protester receives treatment at a hospital after he was wounded during clashes with the police in Herat province, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib

<p>Afghan protesters gesture towards police in Kabul February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

Monday, February 27, 2012

Afghan protesters gesture towards police in Kabul February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A Muslim demonstrator displays a copy of the Koran during a rally to protest against a Koran-burning incident in Afghanistan, outside the U.S. embassy in Kuala Lumpur February 24, 2012. President Barack Obama apologized on Thursday for the burning of copies of the Islam's holy book on a US base in Afghanistan, an incident that has triggered far more outcry than another shocking incident: the emergence of a video last month showing Marines urinating on the corpses of what appear to be dead Taliban fighters. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad </p>

Monday, February 27, 2012

A Muslim demonstrator displays a copy of the Koran during a rally to protest against a Koran-burning incident in Afghanistan, outside the U.S. embassy in Kuala Lumpur February 24, 2012. President Barack Obama apologized on Thursday for the burning of copies of the Islam's holy book on a US base in Afghanistan, an incident that has triggered far more outcry than another shocking incident: the emergence of a video last month showing Marines urinating on the corpses of what appear to be dead Taliban fighters. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

<p>An Afghan policeman keeps watch as a helicopter flies past during clashes with protesters in Kabul February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Monday, February 27, 2012

An Afghan policeman keeps watch as a helicopter flies past during clashes with protesters in Kabul February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>Muslim demonstrators display placards during a rally to protest against a Koran-burning incident in Afghanistan, outside the U.S. embassy in Kuala Lumpur February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad </p>

Monday, February 27, 2012

Muslim demonstrators display placards during a rally to protest against a Koran-burning incident in Afghanistan, outside the U.S. embassy in Kuala Lumpur February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

<p>Afghan men shout anti-U.S. slogans during a demonstration in Jalalabad province February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz </p>

Monday, February 27, 2012

Afghan men shout anti-U.S. slogans during a demonstration in Jalalabad province February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz

<p>Muslim demonstrators display placards during a rally to protest against a Koran-burning incident in Afghanistan, outside the U.S. embassy in Kuala Lumpur February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad </p>

Monday, February 27, 2012

Muslim demonstrators display placards during a rally to protest against a Koran-burning incident in Afghanistan, outside the U.S. embassy in Kuala Lumpur February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

<p>An Afghan boy who works at a bakery watches a protest outside his a window in Kabul February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

Monday, February 27, 2012

An Afghan boy who works at a bakery watches a protest outside his a window in Kabul February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>An anti-riot policeman looks for protesters during clashes with protesters in Kabul February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

Monday, February 27, 2012

An anti-riot policeman looks for protesters during clashes with protesters in Kabul February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Abdul Rahman (L), Sayed Jamil (2nd L), Jawad (2nd R) and Zelghai (R) Afghan labourers who worked at the U.S. base in Bagram speak during an interview at a restaurant in Bagram north of Kabul February 23, 2012. In a small room near NATO's sprawling Bagram Airbase, Sayed Jamil fumes as he remembers how three U.S. soldiers ignored the pleas of fellow labourers not to burn dozens of copies of the Koran, the Muslim holy book. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

Monday, February 27, 2012

Abdul Rahman (L), Sayed Jamil (2nd L), Jawad (2nd R) and Zelghai (R) Afghan labourers who worked at the U.S. base in Bagram speak during an interview at a restaurant in Bagram north of Kabul February 23, 2012. In a small room near NATO's sprawling Bagram Airbase, Sayed Jamil fumes as he remembers how three U.S. soldiers ignored the pleas of fellow labourers not to burn dozens of copies of the Koran, the Muslim holy book. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

<p>Afghans watch as smoke billows from inside the parking area of a Norwegian-led military base during a protest in Faryab province February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Monday, February 27, 2012

Afghans watch as smoke billows from inside the parking area of a Norwegian-led military base during a protest in Faryab province February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Afghan men shout anti-U.S slogans during a protest in Kabul February 23, 2012. Hundreds of angry Afghans gathered in a third day of violent clashes after copies of the Koran, Islam's holy book, were burned at NATO's main base in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Monday, February 27, 2012

Afghan men shout anti-U.S slogans during a protest in Kabul February 23, 2012. Hundreds of angry Afghans gathered in a third day of violent clashes after copies of the Koran, Islam's holy book, were burned at NATO's main base in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>Afghan protesters shout anti-U.S. slogans during a protest at a mosque in the city of Herat February 23, 2012. An Afghan soldier joined protests on Thursday against the burning of copies of the Koran at a NATO base and shot dead two foreign troops, Western military sources said, as the Taliban urged security forces to turn their guns on foreigners. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib </p>

Monday, February 27, 2012

Afghan protesters shout anti-U.S. slogans during a protest at a mosque in the city of Herat February 23, 2012. An Afghan soldier joined protests on Thursday against the burning of copies of the Koran at a NATO base and shot dead two foreign troops, Western military sources said, as the Taliban urged security forces to turn their guns on foreigners. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib

<p>Afghan protesters burn a U.S. flag during a protest in Helmand province February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Abdul Malik </p>

Monday, February 27, 2012

Afghan protesters burn a U.S. flag during a protest in Helmand province February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Abdul Malik

<p>An Afghan policeman runs after confiscating a U.S. flag from protesters in Kabul February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Monday, February 27, 2012

An Afghan policeman runs after confiscating a U.S. flag from protesters in Kabul February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>An Afghan man shouts for help as he attends to a wounded protester in Kabul February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Monday, February 27, 2012

An Afghan man shouts for help as he attends to a wounded protester in Kabul February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>Supporters of the Jamiat Talba-e-Arabia group chant slogans while burning a U.S flag during an anti-American rally in Karachi February 22, 2012, after the burning of copies of the Koran at NATO's main base in Afghanistan. The words in Urdu on the flag read, "Go, America, go". REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro </p>

Monday, February 27, 2012

Supporters of the Jamiat Talba-e-Arabia group chant slogans while burning a U.S flag during an anti-American rally in Karachi February 22, 2012, after the burning of copies of the Koran at NATO's main base in Afghanistan. The words in Urdu on the flag read, "Go, America, go". REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>Afghan policemen march towards protesters during a protest near a U.S. military base in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

Monday, February 27, 2012

Afghan policemen march towards protesters during a protest near a U.S. military base in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Afghan anti-riot policemen arrive to secure the area during a demonstration in Jalalabad province February 22, 2012. Gunfire wounded at least 26 people during fresh protests in several cities across Afghanistan over the burning of copies of the Koran, Islam's holy book, at NATO's main base in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz </p>

Monday, February 27, 2012

Afghan anti-riot policemen arrive to secure the area during a demonstration in Jalalabad province February 22, 2012. Gunfire wounded at least 26 people during fresh protests in several cities across Afghanistan over the burning of copies of the Koran, Islam's holy book, at NATO's main base in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

<p>Afghan protesters throw rocks towards a water canon near a U.S. military base in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

Monday, February 27, 2012

Afghan protesters throw rocks towards a water canon near a U.S. military base in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Unidentified foreign military personnel keep watch outside their base after protesters were pushed back by Afghan police in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

Monday, February 27, 2012

Unidentified foreign military personnel keep watch outside their base after protesters were pushed back by Afghan police in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>An Afghan boy runs next to fire during a protest in Jalalabad February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz </p>

Monday, February 27, 2012

An Afghan boy runs next to fire during a protest in Jalalabad February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz

<p>Afghans carry a wounded boy during a demonstration in Jalalabad province February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz </p>

Monday, February 27, 2012

Afghans carry a wounded boy during a demonstration in Jalalabad province February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz

<p>An Afghan boy looks out from a broken window during a demonstration in Jalalabad province February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz </p>

Monday, February 27, 2012

An Afghan boy looks out from a broken window during a demonstration in Jalalabad province February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz

<p>Smoke rises from part of a base belonging to foreigner during a protest in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

Monday, February 27, 2012

Smoke rises from part of a base belonging to foreigner during a protest in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Afghans shout anti-U.S slogans during a protest outside the U.S. military base in Bagram, north of Kabul February 21, 2012. More than 2,000 Afghans protested outside the main U.S. military base in Afghanistan on Tuesday over a report that foreign troops had improperly disposed of copies of the Koran and other religious items, Afghan officials said. Seen in the background is a pile of wood and tyres, set on fire by the protesters. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

Monday, February 27, 2012

Afghans shout anti-U.S slogans during a protest outside the U.S. military base in Bagram, north of Kabul February 21, 2012. More than 2,000 Afghans protested outside the main U.S. military base in Afghanistan on Tuesday over a report that foreign troops had improperly disposed of copies of the Koran and other religious items, Afghan officials said. Seen in the background is a pile of wood and tyres, set on fire by the protesters. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

