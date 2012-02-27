Protests over Koran burning
Supporters of Majlis-e-Ulema Pakistan, a religious group burn the U.S flag during an anti-American rally in Lahore February 27, 2012. About 60 protesters gathered to protest and condemn the burning of copies of the Koran at NATO's main base in...more
Supporters of Majlis-e-Ulema Pakistan, a religious group burn the U.S flag during an anti-American rally in Lahore February 27, 2012. About 60 protesters gathered to protest and condemn the burning of copies of the Koran at NATO's main base in Afghanistan on February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Students hold placards as they shout anti-U.S slogans during an anti-American rally in Pakistan February 27, 2012. The banner reads, "Those that desecrated the Koran in Afghanistan should be publicly hanged". REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Students hold placards as they shout anti-U.S slogans during an anti-American rally in Pakistan February 27, 2012. The banner reads, "Those that desecrated the Koran in Afghanistan should be publicly hanged". REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Afghan policemen arrive at the site of a car bomb attack in Jalalabad province February 27, 2012. A suicide car bomber killed at least nine people in an attack on a military airport in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, officials said, the latest...more
Afghan policemen arrive at the site of a car bomb attack in Jalalabad province February 27, 2012. A suicide car bomber killed at least nine people in an attack on a military airport in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, officials said, the latest incident of violence and protests since copies of the Koran were inadvertently burned at a NATO base last week. REUTERS/Parwiz
A supporter of the Human Rights Network group burns U.S flags during an anti-American rally in Karachi February 26, 2012. About 20 supporters gathered to protest and condemn the burning of copies of the Koran at NATO's main base in Afghanistan on...more
A supporter of the Human Rights Network group burns U.S flags during an anti-American rally in Karachi February 26, 2012. About 20 supporters gathered to protest and condemn the burning of copies of the Koran at NATO's main base in Afghanistan on February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A supporter of Pasban-e-Peshawar group shouts slogans during an anti-U. S. rally in Peshawar February 25, 2012. Around a dozen protesters marched on the streets of Peshawar to condemn the burning of copies of the Koran at NATO's main base in...more
A supporter of Pasban-e-Peshawar group shouts slogans during an anti-U. S. rally in Peshawar February 25, 2012. Around a dozen protesters marched on the streets of Peshawar to condemn the burning of copies of the Koran at NATO's main base in Afghanistan on Tuesday. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (Pakistan's Movement for Justice) stand on top of a U.S. flag during an anti-American demonstration in Quetta February 25, 2012. About 50 supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf gathered during a rally to condemn...more
Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (Pakistan's Movement for Justice) stand on top of a U.S. flag during an anti-American demonstration in Quetta February 25, 2012. About 50 supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf gathered during a rally to condemn the burning of copies of the Koran at NATO's main base in Afghanistan on Tuesday. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Supporters of the political and religious party Jamat-e-Islami shout slogans during an anti-U. S rally in Peshawar February 24, 2012. About 100 protesters marched on the streets of Peshawar to condemn the burning of copies of the Koran at NATO's main...more
Supporters of the political and religious party Jamat-e-Islami shout slogans during an anti-U. S rally in Peshawar February 24, 2012. About 100 protesters marched on the streets of Peshawar to condemn the burning of copies of the Koran at NATO's main base in Afghanistan on Tuesday. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Pakistani tribesmen shout slogans while burning the U.S. flag during an anti-U.S. rally in Landikotal, northwest Pakistan February 24, 2012. About 200 protesters gathered to march on the streets of Landikotal to condemn the burning of copies of the...more
Pakistani tribesmen shout slogans while burning the U.S. flag during an anti-U.S. rally in Landikotal, northwest Pakistan February 24, 2012. About 200 protesters gathered to march on the streets of Landikotal to condemn the burning of copies of the Koran at NATO's main base in Afghanistan on Tuesday. REUTERS/Shahid Shinwari
Afghan policemen run for cover during clashes with protesters in Kabul February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan policemen run for cover during clashes with protesters in Kabul February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan protesters move a dead man during clashes in Kabul February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan protesters move a dead man during clashes in Kabul February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan quick reaction force policeman runs as smoke rises from a burning police vehicle during a protest in Herat province February 24, 2012. Twelve people were killed on Friday in the bloodiest day yet in protests that have raged across...more
An Afghan quick reaction force policeman runs as smoke rises from a burning police vehicle during a protest in Herat province February 24, 2012. Twelve people were killed on Friday in the bloodiest day yet in protests that have raged across Afghanistan over the desecration of copies of the Muslim holy book at a NATO military base with riot police and soldiers on high alert braced for more violence. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib
Gravestones are seen damaged by an Islamist group in protest at the burning of the Koran by U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, in Benghazi Military Cemetery February 24, 2012. The cemetery, which is home to soldiers who died during the second world war,...more
Gravestones are seen damaged by an Islamist group in protest at the burning of the Koran by U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, in Benghazi Military Cemetery February 24, 2012. The cemetery, which is home to soldiers who died during the second world war, was built by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
An Afghan protester receives treatment at a hospital after he was wounded during clashes with the police in Herat province, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib
An Afghan protester receives treatment at a hospital after he was wounded during clashes with the police in Herat province, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib
Afghan protesters gesture towards police in Kabul February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan protesters gesture towards police in Kabul February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim demonstrator displays a copy of the Koran during a rally to protest against a Koran-burning incident in Afghanistan, outside the U.S. embassy in Kuala Lumpur February 24, 2012. President Barack Obama apologized on Thursday for the burning of...more
A Muslim demonstrator displays a copy of the Koran during a rally to protest against a Koran-burning incident in Afghanistan, outside the U.S. embassy in Kuala Lumpur February 24, 2012. President Barack Obama apologized on Thursday for the burning of copies of the Islam's holy book on a US base in Afghanistan, an incident that has triggered far more outcry than another shocking incident: the emergence of a video last month showing Marines urinating on the corpses of what appear to be dead Taliban fighters. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
An Afghan policeman keeps watch as a helicopter flies past during clashes with protesters in Kabul February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan policeman keeps watch as a helicopter flies past during clashes with protesters in Kabul February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Muslim demonstrators display placards during a rally to protest against a Koran-burning incident in Afghanistan, outside the U.S. embassy in Kuala Lumpur February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Muslim demonstrators display placards during a rally to protest against a Koran-burning incident in Afghanistan, outside the U.S. embassy in Kuala Lumpur February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Afghan men shout anti-U.S. slogans during a demonstration in Jalalabad province February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan men shout anti-U.S. slogans during a demonstration in Jalalabad province February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz
Muslim demonstrators display placards during a rally to protest against a Koran-burning incident in Afghanistan, outside the U.S. embassy in Kuala Lumpur February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Muslim demonstrators display placards during a rally to protest against a Koran-burning incident in Afghanistan, outside the U.S. embassy in Kuala Lumpur February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
An Afghan boy who works at a bakery watches a protest outside his a window in Kabul February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan boy who works at a bakery watches a protest outside his a window in Kabul February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An anti-riot policeman looks for protesters during clashes with protesters in Kabul February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An anti-riot policeman looks for protesters during clashes with protesters in Kabul February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Abdul Rahman (L), Sayed Jamil (2nd L), Jawad (2nd R) and Zelghai (R) Afghan labourers who worked at the U.S. base in Bagram speak during an interview at a restaurant in Bagram north of Kabul February 23, 2012. In a small room near NATO's sprawling...more
Abdul Rahman (L), Sayed Jamil (2nd L), Jawad (2nd R) and Zelghai (R) Afghan labourers who worked at the U.S. base in Bagram speak during an interview at a restaurant in Bagram north of Kabul February 23, 2012. In a small room near NATO's sprawling Bagram Airbase, Sayed Jamil fumes as he remembers how three U.S. soldiers ignored the pleas of fellow labourers not to burn dozens of copies of the Koran, the Muslim holy book. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghans watch as smoke billows from inside the parking area of a Norwegian-led military base during a protest in Faryab province February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Afghans watch as smoke billows from inside the parking area of a Norwegian-led military base during a protest in Faryab province February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Afghan men shout anti-U.S slogans during a protest in Kabul February 23, 2012. Hundreds of angry Afghans gathered in a third day of violent clashes after copies of the Koran, Islam's holy book, were burned at NATO's main base in Afghanistan....more
Afghan men shout anti-U.S slogans during a protest in Kabul February 23, 2012. Hundreds of angry Afghans gathered in a third day of violent clashes after copies of the Koran, Islam's holy book, were burned at NATO's main base in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan protesters shout anti-U.S. slogans during a protest at a mosque in the city of Herat February 23, 2012. An Afghan soldier joined protests on Thursday against the burning of copies of the Koran at a NATO base and shot dead two foreign troops,...more
Afghan protesters shout anti-U.S. slogans during a protest at a mosque in the city of Herat February 23, 2012. An Afghan soldier joined protests on Thursday against the burning of copies of the Koran at a NATO base and shot dead two foreign troops, Western military sources said, as the Taliban urged security forces to turn their guns on foreigners. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib
Afghan protesters burn a U.S. flag during a protest in Helmand province February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Abdul Malik
Afghan protesters burn a U.S. flag during a protest in Helmand province February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Abdul Malik
An Afghan policeman runs after confiscating a U.S. flag from protesters in Kabul February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan policeman runs after confiscating a U.S. flag from protesters in Kabul February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan man shouts for help as he attends to a wounded protester in Kabul February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan man shouts for help as he attends to a wounded protester in Kabul February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Supporters of the Jamiat Talba-e-Arabia group chant slogans while burning a U.S flag during an anti-American rally in Karachi February 22, 2012, after the burning of copies of the Koran at NATO's main base in Afghanistan. The words in Urdu on the...more
Supporters of the Jamiat Talba-e-Arabia group chant slogans while burning a U.S flag during an anti-American rally in Karachi February 22, 2012, after the burning of copies of the Koran at NATO's main base in Afghanistan. The words in Urdu on the flag read, "Go, America, go". REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Afghan policemen march towards protesters during a protest near a U.S. military base in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan policemen march towards protesters during a protest near a U.S. military base in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan anti-riot policemen arrive to secure the area during a demonstration in Jalalabad province February 22, 2012. Gunfire wounded at least 26 people during fresh protests in several cities across Afghanistan over the burning of copies of the...more
Afghan anti-riot policemen arrive to secure the area during a demonstration in Jalalabad province February 22, 2012. Gunfire wounded at least 26 people during fresh protests in several cities across Afghanistan over the burning of copies of the Koran, Islam's holy book, at NATO's main base in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan protesters throw rocks towards a water canon near a U.S. military base in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan protesters throw rocks towards a water canon near a U.S. military base in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Unidentified foreign military personnel keep watch outside their base after protesters were pushed back by Afghan police in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Unidentified foreign military personnel keep watch outside their base after protesters were pushed back by Afghan police in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan boy runs next to fire during a protest in Jalalabad February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz
An Afghan boy runs next to fire during a protest in Jalalabad February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghans carry a wounded boy during a demonstration in Jalalabad province February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghans carry a wounded boy during a demonstration in Jalalabad province February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz
An Afghan boy looks out from a broken window during a demonstration in Jalalabad province February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz
An Afghan boy looks out from a broken window during a demonstration in Jalalabad province February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz
Smoke rises from part of a base belonging to foreigner during a protest in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Smoke rises from part of a base belonging to foreigner during a protest in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghans shout anti-U.S slogans during a protest outside the U.S. military base in Bagram, north of Kabul February 21, 2012. More than 2,000 Afghans protested outside the main U.S. military base in Afghanistan on Tuesday over a report that foreign...more
Afghans shout anti-U.S slogans during a protest outside the U.S. military base in Bagram, north of Kabul February 21, 2012. More than 2,000 Afghans protested outside the main U.S. military base in Afghanistan on Tuesday over a report that foreign troops had improperly disposed of copies of the Koran and other religious items, Afghan officials said. Seen in the background is a pile of wood and tyres, set on fire by the protesters. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our best photos of the past week.
Fire razes refugee camp
A fire engulfs a camp along the Thai-Myanmar border.
Bin Laden's compound demolished
The Pakistani home of Osama bin Laden is no more.
Disabled persons clash with riot police
Hundreds of physically disabled clash with police in Bolivia.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.