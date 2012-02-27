Protests over Koran burning

A Muslim demonstrator displays a copy of the Koran during a rally to protest against a Koran-burning incident in Afghanistan, outside the U.S. embassy in Kuala Lumpur February 24, 2012. President Barack Obama apologized on Thursday for the burning of copies of the Islam's holy book on a US base in Afghanistan, an incident that has triggered far more outcry than another shocking incident: the emergence of a video last month showing Marines urinating on the corpses of what appear to be dead Taliban fighters. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad