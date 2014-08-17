Protests over Missouri teen's death
A protester reaches down to throw back a smoke canister as police clear a street after the passing of a midnight curfew meant to stem ongoing demonstrations in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014....more
Protesters gesture as they stand in a street in defiance of a midnight curfew meant to stem ongoing demonstrations in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Protesters hang out of a car as they honk their horn and chant during ongoing demonstrations in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Protestors march and hold their fists aloft as they march during ongoing demonstrations in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An FBI agent stands behind demonstrators as the FBI goes door to door to interview residents of the neighborhood where teenager Michael Brown was shot, in Ferguson, Missouri, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sam's Meat Market & More employee Steve Sumad rubs his neck as he surveys damage caused by looters the night before in Ferguson, Missouri, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Members of the "Outcast" motorcycle club take part in a vigil in the neighborhood where teenager Michael Brown was shot in Ferguson, Missouri, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Masked individuals carry items out of a liquor store, during on-going demonstrations to protest against the shooting of Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Protesters raise their hands as they drive past in a van during a demonstration to protest the shooting of Michael Brown and the resulting police response in Ferguson, Missouri, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Police officers line up across the street as they maintain their distance from protesters during on-going demonstrations to protest against the shooting of Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators weep on each others shoulders as masked individuals break into a store, during on-going demonstrations to protest against the shooting of Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators attempt to stop masked individuals from entering a store that had been broken into, during on-going demonstrations to protest against the shooting of Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators confront police with their arms raised during on-going demonstrations to protest against the shooting of Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators hold signs as they protest the shooting of Michael Brown and the following police response in Ferguson, Missouri, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman looks into the camera during a demonstration to protest the shooting of Michael Brown and the resulting police response to protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Protesters raise their hands during a demonstration to protest the shooting of Michael Brown and the resulting police response to protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A young boy carries the slogan "hands up, don't shoot, no more lies" on a sign, as he runs through a parking lot emblazoned with messages of remembrance related to the shooting of Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas...more
Eric Davis, cousin of slain teenager Michael Brown, drops to his knees and raises his hands as he speaks to the media regarding the shooting of Brown and the resulting police response to protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas...more
A young boy leans against a chain link fence blocking a burned out convenience store, during a demonstration to protest the shooting of Michael Brown and the resulting police response to protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas...more
Ferguson Police Chief Thomas Jackson announces the name of the officer involved in the shooting of Michael Brown as officer Darren Wilson, in Ferguson, Missouri August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Missouri State Highway Patrol Captain Ron Johnson speaks to protesters as he walks through a peaceful demonstration over the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A blood pool from what witnesses said was a man who may have accidentally shot himself, is seen on the ground following a peaceful demonstration Ferguson, Missouri August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Protesters chant during a peaceful demonstration in Ferguson, Missouri August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators protest outside of Greater St. Marks Family Church in Ferguson, Missouri August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A protester throws back a smoke bomb while clashing with police in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Police officers briefly detain a person in Ferguson, Missouri August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Riot police clear a street with smoke bombs while clashing with demonstrators in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A television position is pictured empty while riot police clears a street of demonstrators, in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Police officers wearing gas masks place the lights of a television news crew on the ground, shortly after the journalists fled a smoking canister in Ferguson, Missouri August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Riot police clear demonstrators from a street in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A police officer aims his weapon at a demonstrator protesting the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown, in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Demonstrator Keisha Gray cries while protesting the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A police officer holds his riot gun while demonstrators protest the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A makeshift memorial is pictured where black teenager Michael Brown was shot to death by police last weekend in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A sign is pictured near where black teenager Michael Brown was shot to death by police last weekend in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Police officers keep watch while demonstrators protesting the death of black teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Demonstrators march in the street while protesting the shooting death of black teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lesley McSpadden, the mother of dead teenager Michael Brown, is overcome with emotions as she holds a drawing of her son while leaving a news conference in St. Louis, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rev. Al Sharpton and Michael Brown Sr., the father of dead teenager Michael Brown, wait during a news conference in St. Louis, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A makeshift memorial is pictured near where black teenager Michael Brown was shot to death by police over the weekend in Ferguson, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A QuikTrip store that was burned during riots that followed the shooting death of black teenager Michael Brown is pictured in Ferguson, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Demonstrators raise their hands while protesting in Clayton, Missouri August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Demonstrator Anthony Shahid shouts at police officers while protesting against the death of black teenager Michael Brown, outside St Louis County Circuit Clerk building in Clayton, Missouri August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A demonstrator raises his hands in front of of a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Police officers patrol a street in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
