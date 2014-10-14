Protests over police shootings
A police officer gets into a scuffle with a protestor during a demonstration at the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, October 13, 2014. There have been numerous protests in the two months since 18-year-old Michael Brown was killed by...more
Activist Cornel West is knocked over during a scuffle with police during a protest at the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A protestor lies on the ground with a chalk outline marking his position during a demonstration at the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Police officers are reflected in a mirror held by a protestor during a demonstration at the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A protestor kneels down on the ground in prayer during a demonstration at the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Protesters rally during a demonstration outside the Ferguson police department in Ferguson, Missouri October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
St. Louis Police department officers block the Grand bridge in St. Louis, Missouri, early October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Ferguson police officers scuffle with protesters during a demonstration outside the police department in Ferguson, Missouri October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Lesley McSpadden (C), the mother of dead teenager Michael Brown, marches during a rally in Ferguson, Missouri October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Protestors play a game of "Twister" in the street as they block a street intersection during a demonstration in St. Louis, Missouri, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A protester wears a gas mask during a rally for Michael Brown outside the police department in Ferguson, Missouri, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Protesters march in a rally with a paper mache representation of Michael Brown with his hands up, in St. Louis, Missouri, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Demonstrators chant slogans during a rally in St. Louis, Missouri October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A protester demonstrates outside the prosecutor's office in Clayton, Missouri October 10, 2014 in the wake of the fatal shooting of a black teenager, 18-year-old Vonderrit Myers Jr., by a white St. Louis police officer on October 8. REUTERS/Jim Young
Protesters skip rope as they block an intersection during a march through the streets in the early morning hours, in St. Louis, Missouri October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Protesters hold an American flag upside-down during a protest in Ferguson, Missouri October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Protestors demonstrate against the shooting of Michael Brown outside Busch Stadium as baseball fans arrive for the start of a Major League Baseball game in St. Louis, Missouri, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman writes a message on a memorial for Vonderrit Myers Jr. in St. Louis, Missouri October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Protesters cheer after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A police officer stands guard in front of a damaged storefront during a protest after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Protesters cheer after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Protesters cheer after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman wipes away tears during a candlelight vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
People place candles and balloons at the base of a tree at a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Demonstrator Bassem Masri confronts a St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer in St. Louis, Missouri October 8, 2014, during protests following an incident in which a white off-duty policeman shot and killed a black teenager. REUTERS/Kenny Bahr
