Protests over police shootings

A police officer gets into a scuffle with a protestor during a demonstration at the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, October 13, 2014. There have been numerous protests in the two months since 18-year-old Michael Brown was killed by a Ferguson police officer. Tensions escalated in recent days after a white, off-duty officer in St. Louis shot and killed another 18-year-old black man, Vonderrit Myers Jr., on October 8. REUTERS/Jim Young

