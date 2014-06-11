Protests over World Cup
A boy holds a soccer ball, with red tape on it the shape of cross, in front of a Brazilian flag at Santa Luzia slum, where they are living in a protest against the money spent on preparations of the upcoming World Cup, in Brasilia May 30, 2014. ...more
Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement block a road during a protest against the World Cup in Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A demonstrator holds a banner during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An indigenous Indian kicks a soccer ball during a protest in front of the Brazilian congress in Brasilia May 28, 2014. The words on the ball reads: "No FIFA". REUTERS/Joedson Alves
A boy wrapped in Brazilian national flag stands in front of policemen and listens to speech from a truck during a protest by metro workers in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A demonstrator holds up a wastepaper bin during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo May, 15 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo May 15, 2014. The signs (in red) reads: "There will be no World Cup". REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Military policemen stand in a line behind a demonstrator wearing the figure of a skeleton holding up a trophy representing that of the FIFA World Cup during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo May, 15 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Demonstrators attack an Itau bank branch during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of the Roofless Movement (MTST) join metro workers in a protest on the fifth day of a strike in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. The banner reads, "All support to the workers strikes." REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil
Demonstrators protest against 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo May 15, 2014. The banner reads, "World Cup without the people. I'm in the street again. Urban resistance." REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Police use tear gas to impede native Brazilians from marching towards the Mane Garrincha soccer stadium during a demonstration in Brasilia, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Demonstrators protest against the 2014 World Cup in front of a major bus terminal in Brasilia, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Felipe Costa
Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement block a road during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Civil police officers detain suspects after a store was looted during a police strike in Recife, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Igo Bione/JC Imagem
A morning commuter rushes past protesters outside the closed entrance of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man controls a soccer ball as various social and political groups march during a protest against the privatization of the Maracana Stadium, which is undergoing renovation for the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro April 11, 2013. The banner reads,...more
Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement block a road during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Residents carry an injured man after a store was looted during a police strike in Recife, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Gondim/JC Imagem
Media members help a photographer injured during a demonstration against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Chico Ferreira
Military policemen advance ahead during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An indigenous Indian heads a soccer ball during a protest in front of the Brazilian congress in Brasilia May 28, 2014. The words on the ball read: "No FIFA". REUTERS/Joedson Alves
Military police clash with demonstrators during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Demonstrators gesture while holding a banner during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A pedestrian looks at a graffiti that shows the Brazilian flag painted around a hole in a wall in Manaus, one of the host cities, May 23, 2014. The words read, "Rhombus of the Cup," a play on the Portuguese word "rombo" which means both rhombus and...more
Demonstrators gather for their protest against the 2014 World Cup in Paulista avenue, Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Flowers with a banner reading "World Cup of deaths" draped across them are placed on the ground next to pictures of workers who died during construction of World Cup stadiums in Brazil, in Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Native Brazilians block a road leading to the Mane Garrincha soccer stadium as police use tear gas to prevent them from approaching it during a demonstration in Brasilia May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement block a road during a protest in front of Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
