Pictures | Wed Jun 11, 2014 | 6:17pm EDT

Protests over World Cup

A boy holds a soccer ball, with red tape on it the shape of cross, in front of a Brazilian flag at Santa Luzia slum, where they are living in a protest against the money spent on preparations of the upcoming World Cup, in Brasilia May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joedson Alves

Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement block a road during a protest against the World Cup in Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A demonstrator holds a banner during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An indigenous Indian kicks a soccer ball during a protest in front of the Brazilian congress in Brasilia May 28, 2014. The words on the ball reads: "No FIFA". REUTERS/Joedson Alves

A boy wrapped in Brazilian national flag stands in front of policemen and listens to speech from a truck during a protest by metro workers in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A demonstrator holds up a wastepaper bin during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo May, 15 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo May 15, 2014. The signs (in red) reads: "There will be no World Cup". REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Military policemen stand in a line behind a demonstrator wearing the figure of a skeleton holding up a trophy representing that of the FIFA World Cup during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo May, 15 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Demonstrators attack an Itau bank branch during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Members of the Roofless Movement (MTST) join metro workers in a protest on the fifth day of a strike in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. The banner reads, "All support to the workers strikes." REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil

Demonstrators protest against 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo May 15, 2014. The banner reads, "World Cup without the people. I'm in the street again. Urban resistance." REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Police use tear gas to impede native Brazilians from marching towards the Mane Garrincha soccer stadium during a demonstration in Brasilia, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Demonstrators protest against the 2014 World Cup in front of a major bus terminal in Brasilia, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Felipe Costa

Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement block a road during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Civil police officers detain suspects after a store was looted during a police strike in Recife, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Igo Bione/JC Imagem

A morning commuter rushes past protesters outside the closed entrance of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man controls a soccer ball as various social and political groups march during a protest against the privatization of the Maracana Stadium, which is undergoing renovation for the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro April 11, 2013. The banner reads, "The Maracana stadium is ours!" REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement block a road during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Residents carry an injured man after a store was looted during a police strike in Recife, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Gondim/JC Imagem

Media members help a photographer injured during a demonstration against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Chico Ferreira

Military policemen advance ahead during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An indigenous Indian heads a soccer ball during a protest in front of the Brazilian congress in Brasilia May 28, 2014. The words on the ball read: "No FIFA". REUTERS/Joedson Alves

Military police clash with demonstrators during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Demonstrators gesture while holding a banner during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A pedestrian looks at a graffiti that shows the Brazilian flag painted around a hole in a wall in Manaus, one of the host cities, May 23, 2014. The words read, "Rhombus of the Cup," a play on the Portuguese word "rombo" which means both rhombus and large hole. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Demonstrators gather for their protest against the 2014 World Cup in Paulista avenue, Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Flowers with a banner reading "World Cup of deaths" draped across them are placed on the ground next to pictures of workers who died during construction of World Cup stadiums in Brazil, in Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Native Brazilians block a road leading to the Mane Garrincha soccer stadium as police use tear gas to prevent them from approaching it during a demonstration in Brasilia May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

A member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement block a road during a protest in front of Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

On patrol with Seleka fighters

On patrol with Seleka fighters

Next Slideshows

On patrol with Seleka fighters

On patrol with Seleka fighters

Central African Republic has been gripped by ethnic and religious violence since northern Seleka rebels, who are mostly Muslim, seized power in the mainly...

Jun 11 2014
Oregon school shooting

Oregon school shooting

A gunman walks into a high school and fatally shoots a student before authorities find him dead, a day before summer vacation.

Jun 11 2014
Protests in Yemen over fuel shortage

Protests in Yemen over fuel shortage

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Yemeni president's house to call for the fall of the government, over city-wide power cuts and severe fuel...

Jun 11 2014
Deadly Las Vegas ambush

Deadly Las Vegas ambush

A married couple shoot to death two police officers and a bystander before killing themselves.

Jun 10 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

