Fri Apr 20, 2012

Protests return to Bahrain

Protesters chant slogans after police used a flashbang stun grenade during an anti-government rally in Manama April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Protesters chant slogans after police used a flashbang stun grenade during an anti-government rally in Manama April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, April 20, 2012

Protesters chant slogans after police used a flashbang stun grenade during an anti-government rally in Manama April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Protesters flash victory signs during an anti-government rally in Manama April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Protesters flash victory signs during an anti-government rally in Manama April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Friday, April 20, 2012

Protesters flash victory signs during an anti-government rally in Manama April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Protesters chant slogans during an anti-government rally in Manama April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Protesters chant slogans during an anti-government rally in Manama April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, April 20, 2012

Protesters chant slogans during an anti-government rally in Manama April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters photographer Ahmed Jadallah and protesters react after police used a flashbang sound grenade during an anti-government rally demanding the release of human rights activist Abdulhadi al-Khawaja in Manama April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters photographer Ahmed Jadallah and protesters react after police used a flashbang sound grenade during an anti-government rally demanding the release of human rights activist Abdulhadi al-Khawaja in Manama April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Darren...more

Friday, April 20, 2012

Reuters photographer Ahmed Jadallah and protesters react after police used a flashbang sound grenade during an anti-government rally demanding the release of human rights activist Abdulhadi al-Khawaja in Manama April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Anti-government protesters shout anti-government slogans as they march in a procession to visit the grave of Ismael Abdulsamad in the village of Salmabad, south of Manama, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Anti-government protesters shout anti-government slogans as they march in a procession to visit the grave of Ismael Abdulsamad in the village of Salmabad, south of Manama, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Friday, April 20, 2012

Anti-government protesters shout anti-government slogans as they march in a procession to visit the grave of Ismael Abdulsamad in the village of Salmabad, south of Manama, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

An anti-government protester runs holding a teargas canister fired by riot police during clashes after a procession to visit the grave of Ismael Abdulsamad in the village of Salmabad south of Manama, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

An anti-government protester runs holding a teargas canister fired by riot police during clashes after a procession to visit the grave of Ismael Abdulsamad in the village of Salmabad south of Manama, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Friday, April 20, 2012

An anti-government protester runs holding a teargas canister fired by riot police during clashes after a procession to visit the grave of Ismael Abdulsamad in the village of Salmabad south of Manama, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

An anti-government protester (C) is carried by her fellow protesters after she was pepper-sprayed by riot police during a rally in support of human rights activist, Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, who is on hunger strike in prison for over month and half, in Manama, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

An anti-government protester (C) is carried by her fellow protesters after she was pepper-sprayed by riot police during a rally in support of human rights activist, Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, who is on hunger strike in prison for over month and half, in...more

Friday, April 20, 2012

An anti-government protester (C) is carried by her fellow protesters after she was pepper-sprayed by riot police during a rally in support of human rights activist, Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, who is on hunger strike in prison for over month and half, in Manama, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

An anti-government protester (C) gestures as he speaks to a riot police officer during a rally in support of human rights activist Abdulhadi al-Khawaja who is on a hunger strike in prison for over a month and a half, in Manama, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

An anti-government protester (C) gestures as he speaks to a riot police officer during a rally in support of human rights activist Abdulhadi al-Khawaja who is on a hunger strike in prison for over a month and a half, in Manama, April 7, 2012....more

Friday, April 20, 2012

An anti-government protester (C) gestures as he speaks to a riot police officer during a rally in support of human rights activist Abdulhadi al-Khawaja who is on a hunger strike in prison for over a month and a half, in Manama, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A molotov cocktail explodes near riot police as they run towards anti-government protesters during clashes after a march held in support of human rights activist Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, in the village of Sanabis west of Manama April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A molotov cocktail explodes near riot police as they run towards anti-government protesters during clashes after a march held in support of human rights activist Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, in the village of Sanabis west of Manama April 6, 2012....more

Friday, April 20, 2012

A molotov cocktail explodes near riot police as they run towards anti-government protesters during clashes after a march held in support of human rights activist Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, in the village of Sanabis west of Manama April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Anti-government protesters, with the Bahraini flag and masks of human rights activist Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, take part in a march in support of him in the village of Sanabis, west of Manama, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Anti-government protesters, with the Bahraini flag and masks of human rights activist Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, take part in a march in support of him in the village of Sanabis, west of Manama, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Friday, April 20, 2012

Anti-government protesters, with the Bahraini flag and masks of human rights activist Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, take part in a march in support of him in the village of Sanabis, west of Manama, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

An anti-government protester is seen in front of riot police water cannon during clashes after a march held in support of human rights activist Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, in the village of Sanabis, west of Manama April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

An anti-government protester is seen in front of riot police water cannon during clashes after a march held in support of human rights activist Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, in the village of Sanabis, west of Manama April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed more

Friday, April 20, 2012

An anti-government protester is seen in front of riot police water cannon during clashes after a march held in support of human rights activist Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, in the village of Sanabis, west of Manama April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

An anti-government protester holds molotov cocktails in his hands as he wears the Bahraini flag during clashes with police at the mourning procession of the murdered Ahmed Ismael Abdulsamad in the village of Salmabad south of Manama, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

An anti-government protester holds molotov cocktails in his hands as he wears the Bahraini flag during clashes with police at the mourning procession of the murdered Ahmed Ismael Abdulsamad in the village of Salmabad south of Manama, April 2, 2012....more

Friday, April 20, 2012

An anti-government protester holds molotov cocktails in his hands as he wears the Bahraini flag during clashes with police at the mourning procession of the murdered Ahmed Ismael Abdulsamad in the village of Salmabad south of Manama, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Molotov cocktails are seen in the back pockets of an anti-government protester during clashes with police at the mourning procession for the murdered Ahmed Ismael Abdulsamad in the village of Salmabad south of Manama, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Molotov cocktails are seen in the back pockets of an anti-government protester during clashes with police at the mourning procession for the murdered Ahmed Ismael Abdulsamad in the village of Salmabad south of Manama, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I...more

Friday, April 20, 2012

Molotov cocktails are seen in the back pockets of an anti-government protester during clashes with police at the mourning procession for the murdered Ahmed Ismael Abdulsamad in the village of Salmabad south of Manama, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A riot police officer fires teargas during clashes with anti-government protesters after a rally held in support of opposition members currently serving life in prison, in the village of Bilad al-Qadeem, west of Manama, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A riot police officer fires teargas during clashes with anti-government protesters after a rally held in support of opposition members currently serving life in prison, in the village of Bilad al-Qadeem, west of Manama, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I...more

Friday, April 20, 2012

A riot police officer fires teargas during clashes with anti-government protesters after a rally held in support of opposition members currently serving life in prison, in the village of Bilad al-Qadeem, west of Manama, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

An anti-government protester speaks to a riot police officer in the local souq (traditional shopping area) during an anti-government protest held by Bahrain Human Rights Activist, Nabeel Rajab in support of Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, in capital Manama, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

An anti-government protester speaks to a riot police officer in the local souq (traditional shopping area) during an anti-government protest held by Bahrain Human Rights Activist, Nabeel Rajab in support of Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, in capital Manama,...more

Friday, April 20, 2012

An anti-government protester speaks to a riot police officer in the local souq (traditional shopping area) during an anti-government protest held by Bahrain Human Rights Activist, Nabeel Rajab in support of Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, in capital Manama, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

An anti-government protester gestures to a riot police patrol during a protest against the murder of Ahmed Ismael Abdulsamad in Salmabad village south of Manama, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

An anti-government protester gestures to a riot police patrol during a protest against the murder of Ahmed Ismael Abdulsamad in Salmabad village south of Manama, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Friday, April 20, 2012

An anti-government protester gestures to a riot police patrol during a protest against the murder of Ahmed Ismael Abdulsamad in Salmabad village south of Manama, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A press photographer runs to take cover from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes in the district of Sitra in Bahrain March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A press photographer runs to take cover from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes in the district of Sitra in Bahrain March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, April 20, 2012

A press photographer runs to take cover from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes in the district of Sitra in Bahrain March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An anti-government protester runs a way after he threw a Molotov cocktail at riot policemen and their armoured personnel carriers during clashes in the district of Sitra in Bahrain March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An anti-government protester runs a way after he threw a Molotov cocktail at riot policemen and their armoured personnel carriers during clashes in the district of Sitra in Bahrain March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, April 20, 2012

An anti-government protester runs a way after he threw a Molotov cocktail at riot policemen and their armoured personnel carriers during clashes in the district of Sitra in Bahrain March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Ali mourns during the funeral of 59-year-old Abda Ali Abdul Hussein in the village of Jidhafds, west of Manama, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Ali mourns during the funeral of 59-year-old Abda Ali Abdul Hussein in the village of Jidhafds, west of Manama, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, April 20, 2012

Ali mourns during the funeral of 59-year-old Abda Ali Abdul Hussein in the village of Jidhafds, west of Manama, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Riot police detain an anti-government protester (C), injured during a fall while running away from the police, during clashes in the village of Sanabis, west of Manama March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Riot police detain an anti-government protester (C), injured during a fall while running away from the police, during clashes in the village of Sanabis, west of Manama March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, April 20, 2012

Riot police detain an anti-government protester (C), injured during a fall while running away from the police, during clashes in the village of Sanabis, west of Manama March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Riot police fire tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters in the village of Sanabis, west of Manama March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Riot police fire tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters in the village of Sanabis, west of Manama March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, April 20, 2012

Riot police fire tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters in the village of Sanabis, west of Manama March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An anti-government protester pushes an armchair to set up a roadblock during clashes with riot police in the village of Sanabis west of Manama, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An anti-government protester pushes an armchair to set up a roadblock during clashes with riot police in the village of Sanabis west of Manama, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, April 20, 2012

An anti-government protester pushes an armchair to set up a roadblock during clashes with riot police in the village of Sanabis west of Manama, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Riot policemen arrest an anti-government protester during clashes in Manama, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Ahmed Jadallah

Riot policemen arrest an anti-government protester during clashes in Manama, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, April 20, 2012

Riot policemen arrest an anti-government protester during clashes in Manama, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Ahmed Jadallah

Anti-government protesters throw Molotov cocktails at riot police vehicles during a protest in Sitra village, south of Manama, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Anti-government protesters throw Molotov cocktails at riot police vehicles during a protest in Sitra village, south of Manama, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Friday, April 20, 2012

Anti-government protesters throw Molotov cocktails at riot police vehicles during a protest in Sitra village, south of Manama, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Anti-government protesters are seen during clashes in the village of Diraz, west of Manama, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Anti-government protesters are seen during clashes in the village of Diraz, west of Manama, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Friday, April 20, 2012

Anti-government protesters are seen during clashes in the village of Diraz, west of Manama, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

An anti-government protester carries an injured comrade away from riot-police during clashes in the village of Diraz, west of Manama, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

An anti-government protester carries an injured comrade away from riot-police during clashes in the village of Diraz, west of Manama, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Friday, April 20, 2012

An anti-government protester carries an injured comrade away from riot-police during clashes in the village of Diraz, west of Manama, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

An anti-government protester holds a tear-gas canister fired by riot police blocking the road leading to Pearl Square in Manama March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

An anti-government protester holds a tear-gas canister fired by riot police blocking the road leading to Pearl Square in Manama March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Friday, April 20, 2012

An anti-government protester holds a tear-gas canister fired by riot police blocking the road leading to Pearl Square in Manama March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

An anti-riot vehicle is hit by a molotov cocktail during a protest in the village of Sanabis, west of Manama February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

An anti-riot vehicle is hit by a molotov cocktail during a protest in the village of Sanabis, west of Manama February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Friday, April 20, 2012

An anti-riot vehicle is hit by a molotov cocktail during a protest in the village of Sanabis, west of Manama February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A female police officer (L) warns anti-government protesters about their rally and asks them to disperse during their march to Al Farook Junction, formerly known as Pearl Square, in Budaiya, west of Manama February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A female police officer (L) warns anti-government protesters about their rally and asks them to disperse during their march to Al Farook Junction, formerly known as Pearl Square, in Budaiya, west of Manama February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed...more

Friday, April 20, 2012

A female police officer (L) warns anti-government protesters about their rally and asks them to disperse during their march to Al Farook Junction, formerly known as Pearl Square, in Budaiya, west of Manama February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Riot police stop and arrest protesters who tried to drive towards Al Farook Junction, formally known as Pearl Square, on a highway leading to Manama, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Riot police stop and arrest protesters who tried to drive towards Al Farook Junction, formally known as Pearl Square, on a highway leading to Manama, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Friday, April 20, 2012

Riot police stop and arrest protesters who tried to drive towards Al Farook Junction, formally known as Pearl Square, on a highway leading to Manama, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

An anti-government protester walks along a street engulfed by tear gas, fired by riot police to disperse a march to Al Farook Junction, formerly known as Pearl Square, in Budaiya, west of Manama February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

An anti-government protester walks along a street engulfed by tear gas, fired by riot police to disperse a march to Al Farook Junction, formerly known as Pearl Square, in Budaiya, west of Manama February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Friday, April 20, 2012

An anti-government protester walks along a street engulfed by tear gas, fired by riot police to disperse a march to Al Farook Junction, formerly known as Pearl Square, in Budaiya, west of Manama February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A man who said he was beaten by police, shows the injuries on his back behind the stage during an anti-government rally in Budaiya, a suburb of Manama February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

A man who said he was beaten by police, shows the injuries on his back behind the stage during an anti-government rally in Budaiya, a suburb of Manama February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Friday, April 20, 2012

A man who said he was beaten by police, shows the injuries on his back behind the stage during an anti-government rally in Budaiya, a suburb of Manama February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Members of the opposition party al-Wefaq march during the start of their demonstration in the Ras Roman neighborhood of central Manama January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Members of the opposition party al-Wefaq march during the start of their demonstration in the Ras Roman neighborhood of central Manama January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Friday, April 20, 2012

Members of the opposition party al-Wefaq march during the start of their demonstration in the Ras Roman neighborhood of central Manama January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

An anti-government protester confronts riot police during a protest in Manama January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

An anti-government protester confronts riot police during a protest in Manama January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Friday, April 20, 2012

An anti-government protester confronts riot police during a protest in Manama January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A girl flashes the victory sign with her fingers amid fellow anti-government protesters waving Bahraini flags during a rally held by Al-Wefaq, Bahrain's main Shiite opposition, in Sanabis, west of Manama January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A girl flashes the victory sign with her fingers amid fellow anti-government protesters waving Bahraini flags during a rally held by Al-Wefaq, Bahrain's main Shiite opposition, in Sanabis, west of Manama January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed more

Friday, April 20, 2012

A girl flashes the victory sign with her fingers amid fellow anti-government protesters waving Bahraini flags during a rally held by Al-Wefaq, Bahrain's main Shiite opposition, in Sanabis, west of Manama January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Anti-government protesters run through tear gas during clashes between protesters and riot police in the village of Diraz, west of Manama, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Anti-government protesters run through tear gas during clashes between protesters and riot police in the village of Diraz, west of Manama, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Friday, April 20, 2012

Anti-government protesters run through tear gas during clashes between protesters and riot police in the village of Diraz, west of Manama, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Anti-government protesters carry an injured protester in the village of Diraz west of Manama, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Anti-government protesters carry an injured protester in the village of Diraz west of Manama, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Friday, April 20, 2012

Anti-government protesters carry an injured protester in the village of Diraz west of Manama, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Anti-government protesters shout slogans while standing in front of laser beams emitted by riot police in the village of Diraz west of Manama, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Anti-government protesters shout slogans while standing in front of laser beams emitted by riot police in the village of Diraz west of Manama, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Friday, April 20, 2012

Anti-government protesters shout slogans while standing in front of laser beams emitted by riot police in the village of Diraz west of Manama, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A police officer speaks to Zaynab al-Khawaja, the daughter of Human Rights activist, Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, after she refused to leave after a sit-in at a roundabout in Budaiya Highway west of Manama, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A police officer speaks to Zaynab al-Khawaja, the daughter of Human Rights activist, Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, after she refused to leave after a sit-in at a roundabout in Budaiya Highway west of Manama, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed more

Friday, April 20, 2012

A police officer speaks to Zaynab al-Khawaja, the daughter of Human Rights activist, Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, after she refused to leave after a sit-in at a roundabout in Budaiya Highway west of Manama, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

