Pictures | Tue Oct 16, 2012 | 6:25pm EDT

Psy's Gangnam style

<p>South Korean singer Psy performs his hit "Gangnam Style" during a morning television appearance in central Sydney October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

South Korean singer Psy performs his hit "Gangnam Style" during a morning television appearance in central Sydney October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

South Korean singer Psy performs his hit "Gangnam Style" during a morning television appearance in central Sydney October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>Korean rapper-singer Psy performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Korean rapper-singer Psy performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>Host Kevin Hart performs with South Korean rapper Psy during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Host Kevin Hart performs with South Korean rapper Psy during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. Psy jumped to the top of the British pop charts with the quirky dance track "Gangnam Style", an Internet phenomenon that has clocked up more than 300 million views on YouTube. The 34-year-old became the first Korean artist to top the weekly UK chart, helped by the success of a video shot in locations around Gangnam, an upmarket neighbourhood in the South Korean capital, Seoul. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. Psy jumped to the top of the British pop charts with the quirky dance track "Gangnam Style", an Internet phenomenon that has clocked up more than 300 million views...more

<p>South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>Singer Psy performs during his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

Singer Psy performs during his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>Korean rapper-singer Psy performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Korean rapper-singer Psy performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>South Korean rapper Psy poses backstage after presenting an award at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

South Korean rapper Psy poses backstage after presenting an award at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>South Korean singer Psy (R) performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

South Korean singer Psy (R) performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji </p>

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

<p>Korean rapper-singer Psy performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Korean rapper-singer Psy performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>South Korean singer Psy poses during an interview with Reuters before his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

South Korean singer Psy poses during an interview with Reuters before his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>Korean rapper-singer Psy appears on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Korean rapper-singer Psy appears on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>South Korean singer Psy dances after a news conference at a hotel in Seoul September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji </p>

South Korean singer Psy dances after a news conference at a hotel in Seoul September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>South Korean rapper-singer Psy performs during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

South Korean rapper-singer Psy performs during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Host Kevin Hart performs with South Korean rapper Psy during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Host Kevin Hart performs with South Korean rapper Psy during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Singer Psy performs a parody of Lady Gaga with dancers during his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

Singer Psy performs a parody of Lady Gaga with dancers during his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>Singer Psy performs during his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

Singer Psy performs during his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji </p>

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

<p>South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

