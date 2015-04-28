Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 28, 2015 | 3:05pm EDT

Pulled from the rubble

Rishi Khanal, an injured survivor is taken out by French rescue teams from a damaged building following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Rishi Khanal, an injured survivor is taken out by French rescue teams from a damaged building following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Rishi Khanal, an injured survivor is taken out by French rescue teams from a damaged building following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
1 / 10
Rishi Khanal is taken out by French rescue teams from a damaged building following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 28, 2015. A Nepali-French search and rescue team pulled the 28-year-old man from a collapsed apartment block after he had spent around 80 hours in a room with three dead bodies. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Rishi Khanal is taken out by French rescue teams from a damaged building following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 28, 2015. A Nepali-French search and rescue team pulled the 28-year-old man from a collapsed apartment block after he...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Rishi Khanal is taken out by French rescue teams from a damaged building following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 28, 2015. A Nepali-French search and rescue team pulled the 28-year-old man from a collapsed apartment block after he had spent around 80 hours in a room with three dead bodies. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
2 / 10
Injured survivor Rishi Khanal appeared to have had no access to food or water during his ordeal, which began at midday on Saturday when a 7.9 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal, destroying buildings and killing at least 4,600 people. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Injured survivor Rishi Khanal appeared to have had no access to food or water during his ordeal, which began at midday on Saturday when a 7.9 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal, destroying buildings and killing at least 4,600 people. REUTERS/Navesh...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Injured survivor Rishi Khanal appeared to have had no access to food or water during his ordeal, which began at midday on Saturday when a 7.9 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal, destroying buildings and killing at least 4,600 people. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
3 / 10
Injured survivor Rishi Khanal reacts as he is taken out through the window of a collapsed building by Armed Police Force and the French rescue team, after being trapped there for four days. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Injured survivor Rishi Khanal reacts as he is taken out through the window of a collapsed building by Armed Police Force and the French rescue team, after being trapped there for four days. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Injured survivor Rishi Khanal reacts as he is taken out through the window of a collapsed building by Armed Police Force and the French rescue team, after being trapped there for four days. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
4 / 10
"It seems he survived by sheer willpower," said Akhilesh Shrestha, a doctor who treated survivor Rishi Khanal. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

"It seems he survived by sheer willpower," said Akhilesh Shrestha, a doctor who treated survivor Rishi Khanal. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
"It seems he survived by sheer willpower," said Akhilesh Shrestha, a doctor who treated survivor Rishi Khanal. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
5 / 10
Injured survivor Rishi Khanal is carried on a stretcher towards the hospital as he is rescued by Armed Police Force and the French rescue team, after being trapped in a collapsed building for four days, following Saturday's earthquake, in Kathmundu, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Injured survivor Rishi Khanal is carried on a stretcher towards the hospital as he is rescued by Armed Police Force and the French rescue team, after being trapped in a collapsed building for four days, following Saturday's earthquake, in Kathmundu,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Injured survivor Rishi Khanal is carried on a stretcher towards the hospital as he is rescued by Armed Police Force and the French rescue team, after being trapped in a collapsed building for four days, following Saturday's earthquake, in Kathmundu, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
6 / 10
Rishi Khanal, an injured survivor, is carried on a stretcher by Nepali police after being rescued by French rescue teams from a damaged building following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Rishi Khanal, an injured survivor, is carried on a stretcher by Nepali police after being rescued by French rescue teams from a damaged building following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Rishi Khanal, an injured survivor, is carried on a stretcher by Nepali police after being rescued by French rescue teams from a damaged building following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
7 / 10
Rescue team members from Armed Police Force cheer in front of the ambulance after rescuing, with help from the French rescue team, Rishi Khanal, who was trapped for four days in a collapsed building. Khanal had been on the second floor of a seven-story building when the quake struck. The top floors were intact and the teams drilled down to him after he shouted for help and responded to questions in Nepali. REUTERS/Gopen Rai

Rescue team members from Armed Police Force cheer in front of the ambulance after rescuing, with help from the French rescue team, Rishi Khanal, who was trapped for four days in a collapsed building. Khanal had been on the second floor of a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Rescue team members from Armed Police Force cheer in front of the ambulance after rescuing, with help from the French rescue team, Rishi Khanal, who was trapped for four days in a collapsed building. Khanal had been on the second floor of a seven-story building when the quake struck. The top floors were intact and the teams drilled down to him after he shouted for help and responded to questions in Nepali. REUTERS/Gopen Rai
Close
8 / 10
Nepal police personnel carry survivor Rishi Khanal after a five hour rescue. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Nepal police personnel carry survivor Rishi Khanal after a five hour rescue. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Nepal police personnel carry survivor Rishi Khanal after a five hour rescue. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
9 / 10
Doctors think survivor Rishi Khanal may have a broken leg. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Doctors think survivor Rishi Khanal may have a broken leg. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Doctors think survivor Rishi Khanal may have a broken leg. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
The state of gay marriage

The state of gay marriage

Next Slideshows

The state of gay marriage

The state of gay marriage

Public support for gay marriage in the U.S. has steadily grown in recent years and is particularly strong among younger Americans.

Apr 28 2015
Fate of the Bali Nine

Fate of the Bali Nine

Australians Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, members of the so-called Bali Nine drug trafficking group, have been executed in Indonesia.

Apr 28 2015
Search and rescue in Nepal

Search and rescue in Nepal

The relief effort after a devastating earthquake struck in Nepal.

Apr 28 2015
Funeral for Freddie Gray

Funeral for Freddie Gray

Mourners line up for the funeral of the 25-year-old Baltimore man who died in police custody.

Apr 27 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast