Pumping iron in Russia
A participant has his body painted before a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Participants wait backstage during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A participant rests ahead of his performance at a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Participants wait backstage during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Participants pose during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Participants pose during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A participant is reflected in a mirror as he has his body painted before a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Participants get ready backstage during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A participant gets ready for his performance at a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A participant poses during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Participants wait backstage during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A participant gets ready backstage for his performance at a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Next Slideshows
Popo Carnival of Bonoua
The Popo Carnival is the Ivorian version of Mardi Gras.
Bernie's Brooklyn homecoming
Bernie Sanders returns to his childhood home.
High fashion stakes
Heels and hooves on Ladies' Day at the Grand National horse race in Aintree, England.
The papacy of Pope Francis
Highlights from Pope Francis' reign.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.