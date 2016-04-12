Edition:
Pictures | Mon Apr 11, 2016

Pumping iron in Russia

A participant has his body painted before a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Participants wait backstage during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A participant rests ahead of his performance at a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Participants wait backstage during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Participants pose during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Participants pose during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A participant is reflected in a mirror as he has his body painted before a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Participants get ready backstage during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A participant gets ready for his performance at a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A participant poses during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Participants wait backstage during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A participant gets ready backstage for his performance at a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
