Mon Aug 31, 2015

Pumping iron with Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin exercises in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin exercises in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin exercises in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev exercise in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev exercise in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev exercise in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev performs a pull-up during a gym exercise session at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev performs a pull-up during a gym exercise session at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev performs a pull-up during a gym exercise session at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev exercise in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev exercise in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev exercise in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) talks with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) talks with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) talks with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) talks with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) talks with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) talks with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev roast meat during breakfast at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev roast meat during breakfast at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev roast meat during breakfast at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev have breakfast at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev have breakfast at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev have breakfast at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev toast with tea cups during breakfast at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev toast with tea cups during breakfast at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev toast with tea cups during breakfast at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) walks with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) walks with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) walks with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
