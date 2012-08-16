Pure gold of Colombia
A miner looks for gold on the banks of the Cauca River in Santafe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. For centuries, Colombian miners have extracted and processed gold from the Cauca River without using chemicals allowing the precious metal to keep its...more
A miner looks for gold on the banks of the Cauca River in Santafe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. For centuries, Colombian miners have extracted and processed gold from the Cauca River without using chemicals allowing the precious metal to keep its pureness. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A miner removes land to look for gold at the entrance of a mine in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A miner removes land to look for gold at the entrance of a mine in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A miner waves a pan to look for gold in the Cauca river in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A miner waves a pan to look for gold in the Cauca river in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A miner looks for gold in his pan at the entrance of a mine close Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A miner looks for gold in his pan at the entrance of a mine close Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A miner takes a break at a gold mine in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A miner takes a break at a gold mine in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A goldsmith works on a piece of gold in his workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS /Albeiro Lopera
A goldsmith works on a piece of gold in his workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS /Albeiro Lopera
A woman works with gold in her workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS /Albeiro Lopera
A woman works with gold in her workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS /Albeiro Lopera
A goldsmith works on a piece of gold in his workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS /Albeiro Lopera
A goldsmith works on a piece of gold in his workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS /Albeiro Lopera
A goldsmith works with gold pieces in a workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A goldsmith works with gold pieces in a workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A goldsmith works on a piece of gold in his workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A goldsmith works on a piece of gold in his workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Next Slideshows
Nepal's young street performers
Siblings earn their living (around $10 a day) by performing tricks on the streets of Kathmandu.
Balaclavas: Fear and fashion
Balaclavas and ski masks: A protective head garment used for protection, for intimidation, and now sometimes for fashion.
Life without sight
A glimpse at the lives of visually impaired children and adults.
Thank you for not smoking
Government cigarette pack warnings from around the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.