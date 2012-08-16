Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 15, 2012 | 9:15pm EDT

Pure gold of Colombia

<p>A miner looks for gold on the banks of the Cauca River in Santafe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. For centuries, Colombian miners have extracted and processed gold from the Cauca River without using chemicals allowing the precious metal to keep its pureness. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera </p>

A miner looks for gold on the banks of the Cauca River in Santafe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. For centuries, Colombian miners have extracted and processed gold from the Cauca River without using chemicals allowing the precious metal to keep its...more

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A miner looks for gold on the banks of the Cauca River in Santafe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. For centuries, Colombian miners have extracted and processed gold from the Cauca River without using chemicals allowing the precious metal to keep its pureness. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
1 / 10
<p>A miner removes land to look for gold at the entrance of a mine in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera </p>

A miner removes land to look for gold at the entrance of a mine in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A miner removes land to look for gold at the entrance of a mine in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
2 / 10
<p>A miner waves a pan to look for gold in the Cauca river in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera </p>

A miner waves a pan to look for gold in the Cauca river in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A miner waves a pan to look for gold in the Cauca river in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
3 / 10
<p>A miner looks for gold in his pan at the entrance of a mine close Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera</p>

A miner looks for gold in his pan at the entrance of a mine close Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A miner looks for gold in his pan at the entrance of a mine close Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
4 / 10
<p>A miner takes a break at a gold mine in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera </p>

A miner takes a break at a gold mine in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A miner takes a break at a gold mine in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
5 / 10
<p>A goldsmith works on a piece of gold in his workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS /Albeiro Lopera </p>

A goldsmith works on a piece of gold in his workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS /Albeiro Lopera

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A goldsmith works on a piece of gold in his workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS /Albeiro Lopera

Close
6 / 10
<p>A woman works with gold in her workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS /Albeiro Lopera</p>

A woman works with gold in her workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS /Albeiro Lopera

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A woman works with gold in her workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS /Albeiro Lopera

Close
7 / 10
<p>A goldsmith works on a piece of gold in his workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS /Albeiro Lopera </p>

A goldsmith works on a piece of gold in his workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS /Albeiro Lopera

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A goldsmith works on a piece of gold in his workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS /Albeiro Lopera

Close
8 / 10
<p>A goldsmith works with gold pieces in a workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera </p>

A goldsmith works with gold pieces in a workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A goldsmith works with gold pieces in a workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
9 / 10
<p>A goldsmith works on a piece of gold in his workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera </p>

A goldsmith works on a piece of gold in his workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A goldsmith works on a piece of gold in his workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Nepal's young street performers

Nepal's young street performers

Next Slideshows

Nepal's young street performers

Nepal's young street performers

Siblings earn their living (around $10 a day) by performing tricks on the streets of Kathmandu.

Aug 15 2012
Balaclavas: Fear and fashion

Balaclavas: Fear and fashion

Balaclavas and ski masks: A protective head garment used for protection, for intimidation, and now sometimes for fashion.

Aug 15 2012
Life without sight

Life without sight

A glimpse at the lives of visually impaired children and adults.

Aug 15 2012
Thank you for not smoking

Thank you for not smoking

Government cigarette pack warnings from around the world.

Aug 15 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast