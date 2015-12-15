Push for peace in Yemen
Tribesmen loyal to the Houthi movement hold their weapons at a gathering to show their support for the group, in Yemen's capital Sanaa December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Houthi militant holds a machine gun mounted on a patrol truck while securing the site of a gathering held by tribesmen loyal to the Houthi movement to show their support for the group, in Yemen's capital Sanaa December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled...more
Tribesmen loyal to the Houthi movement perform the traditional Baraa dance at a gathering held to show their support for the group, in Yemen's capital Sanaa December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Houthi militants ride on the back of a patrol truck at the site of a gathering held by tribesmen loyal to the Houthi movement, in Yemen's capital Sanaa December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An armed man gestures as he stands on the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A tribal fighter loyal to Yemen's government stands on the roof of a pick-up truck as he uses binoculars to look at at Houthi positions in an area between Yemen's northern provoices of al-Jawf and Marib December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Owidha
People stand by the body of a tribal fighter killed in fighting against Houthi militia in Taiz April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A tank operated by the government army fires at Houthi positions in al-Labanat area, between Yemen's northern provoices of al-Jawf and Marib December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Owidha
People ride motorcycles past houses damaged during recent conflict in Yemen's northwestern city of Saada December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
A soldier loyal to Yemen's government jumps off a truck on a road leading to the frontline of fighting against Houthi militiamen in the southwestern city of Taiz November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi positions from the Saudi border with Yemen April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
People gather at the site of a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man carries a body from the rubble of a house destroyed by an air strike at the old quarter of Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People look at a burning fuel truck after it was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 25, 2015. Picture taken May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Houthi militants look through holes on a wall at the site of a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi movement positions at the Saudi border with Yemen April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Anti-Houthi fighters from the Southern Popular Resistance take up position on a front line against Houthi fighters on the Bir Ahmad outskirts of Yemen's southern port city of Aden June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An air strike hits a military site controlled by the Houthi group in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Southern Popular Resistance fighter secures a street during fighting against Houthi fighters in the Dar Saad district of Yemen's southern port city of Aden May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Houthi militants ride in a patrol truck in Sanaa May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
