Pictures | Fri Feb 27, 2015 | 3:05pm EST

Pushing out Islamic State

A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fires an anti-aircraft weapon from Tel Tawil village in the direction of Islamic State fighters positioned in the countryside of the town of Tel Tamr, Syria February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fires an anti-aircraft weapon from Tel Tawil village in the direction of Islamic State fighters positioned in the countryside of the town of Tel Tamr, Syria February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fires an anti-aircraft weapon from Tel Tawil village in the direction of Islamic State fighters positioned in the countryside of the town of Tel Tamr, Syria February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A member of the Kurdish Security Forces (Asayish) holds an injured civilian to evacuate him in the town of Tel Tamr February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A member of the Kurdish Security Forces (Asayish) holds an injured civilian to evacuate him in the town of Tel Tamr February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A member of the Kurdish Security Forces (Asayish) holds an injured civilian to evacuate him in the town of Tel Tamr February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near a pick-up truck mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon in front of a church in the Assyrian village of Tel Jumaa, north of Tel Tamr town February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near a pick-up truck mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon in front of a church in the Assyrian village of Tel Jumaa, north of Tel Tamr town February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near a pick-up truck mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon in front of a church in the Assyrian village of Tel Jumaa, north of Tel Tamr town February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons along a street in the Syrian Kurdish city of Qamishli, in celebration after it was reported that Kurdish forces took control of the Syrian town of Tel Hamis, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons along a street in the Syrian Kurdish city of Qamishli, in celebration after it was reported that Kurdish forces took control of the Syrian town of Tel Hamis, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons along a street in the Syrian Kurdish city of Qamishli, in celebration after it was reported that Kurdish forces took control of the Syrian town of Tel Hamis, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Assyrian civilians flee in a bus the town of Tel Tamr February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Assyrian civilians flee in a bus the town of Tel Tamr February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Assyrian civilians flee in a bus the town of Tel Tamr February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons and use a pair of binoculars in the outskirts of Tal Tamr town as they monitor the movements of Islamic State fighters who recently captured several villages February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons and use a pair of binoculars in the outskirts of Tal Tamr town as they monitor the movements of Islamic State fighters who recently captured several villages February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons and use a pair of binoculars in the outskirts of Tal Tamr town as they monitor the movements of Islamic State fighters who recently captured several villages February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) prepare their weapons in the Assyrian village of Tel Jumaa, north of Tel Tamr town February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) prepare their weapons in the Assyrian village of Tel Jumaa, north of Tel Tamr town February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) prepare their weapons in the Assyrian village of Tel Jumaa, north of Tel Tamr town February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons along a street in the Syrian Kurdish city of Qamishli, in celebration after it was reported that Kurdish forces took control of the Syrian town of Tel Hamis, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons along a street in the Syrian Kurdish city of Qamishli, in celebration after it was reported that Kurdish forces took control of the Syrian town of Tel Hamis, February 27,...more

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons along a street in the Syrian Kurdish city of Qamishli, in celebration after it was reported that Kurdish forces took control of the Syrian town of Tel Hamis, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A general view shows a church in the Assyrian village of Abu Tina, which was recently captured by Islamic State fighters, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A general view shows a church in the Assyrian village of Abu Tina, which was recently captured by Islamic State fighters, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A general view shows a church in the Assyrian village of Abu Tina, which was recently captured by Islamic State fighters, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Christian fighters of Sutoro (The Syriac Security Office) carry their weapons as they man a checkpoint in the town of Tel Tamr February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Christian fighters of Sutoro (The Syriac Security Office) carry their weapons as they man a checkpoint in the town of Tel Tamr February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Christian fighters of Sutoro (The Syriac Security Office) carry their weapons as they man a checkpoint in the town of Tel Tamr February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Civilians sit on a pick-up truck with their belongings as they flee the town of Tel Tamr February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Civilians sit on a pick-up truck with their belongings as they flee the town of Tel Tamr February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Civilians sit on a pick-up truck with their belongings as they flee the town of Tel Tamr February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Christian fighters of Sutoro (The Syriac Security Office) carry their weapons as they man a checkpoint in the town of Tel Tamr February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Christian fighters of Sutoro (The Syriac Security Office) carry their weapons as they man a checkpoint in the town of Tel Tamr February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Christian fighters of Sutoro (The Syriac Security Office) carry their weapons as they man a checkpoint in the town of Tel Tamr February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons along a street in the Syrian Kurdish city of Qamishli, in celebration after it was reported that Kurdish forces took control of the Syrian town of Tel Hamis, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons along a street in the Syrian Kurdish city of Qamishli, in celebration after it was reported that Kurdish forces took control of the Syrian town of Tel Hamis, February 27,...more

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons along a street in the Syrian Kurdish city of Qamishli, in celebration after it was reported that Kurdish forces took control of the Syrian town of Tel Hamis, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) walk past an armored vehicle along a street in the town of Tel Tamr February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) walk past an armored vehicle along a street in the town of Tel Tamr February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) walk past an armored vehicle along a street in the town of Tel Tamr February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
