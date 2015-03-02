Pushing out Islamic State
An Islamic State flag hangs on the wall of an abandoned building in Tel Hamis in Hasaka countryside, Syria after the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) took control of the area March 1, 2015. Kurdish forces dealt a blow to Islamic State by...more
Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters stand with their weapons in Tel Hamis in Hasaka countryside March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
An abandoned building belonging to al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front is seen in Tel Hamis in Hasaka countryside, after the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) took control of the area, March 1, 2015. The text on the walls reads: "Nusra Front."...more
Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) flags flutter in Tel Hamis in Hasaka countryside after YPG took control of the area March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fires an anti-aircraft weapon from Tel Tawil village in the direction of Islamic State fighters positioned in the countryside of the town of Tel Tamr, Syria February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A member of the Kurdish Security Forces (Asayish) holds an injured civilian to evacuate him in the town of Tel Tamr February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near a pick-up truck mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon in front of a church in the Assyrian village of Tel Jumaa, north of Tel Tamr town February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Assyrian civilians flee in a bus the town of Tel Tamr February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Ruined vehicles are seen in Tel Hamis in Hasaka countryside, after the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) took control of the area, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons and use a pair of binoculars in the outskirts of Tal Tamr town as they monitor the movements of Islamic State fighters who recently captured several villages February 25,...more
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) prepare their weapons in the Assyrian village of Tel Jumaa, north of Tel Tamr town February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A general view shows a church in the Assyrian village of Abu Tina, which was recently captured by Islamic State fighters, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Christian fighters of Sutoro (The Syriac Security Office) carry their weapons as they man a checkpoint in the town of Tel Tamr February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Civilians sit on a pick-up truck with their belongings as they flee the town of Tel Tamr February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons along a street in the Syrian Kurdish city of Qamishli, in celebration after it was reported that Kurdish forces took control of the Syrian town of Tel Hamis, February 27,...more
