Fri Nov 8, 2013

Pushkar camel fair

<p>A trader herds his camels at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. Many international and domestic tourists throng to Pushkar to witness one of the most colorful and popular fairs in India. Thousands of animals, mainly camels, are brought to the fair to be sold and traded. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Friday, November 08, 2013

<p>A trader herds his camels at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A trader herds his camels at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Camel traders sit in a group at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A trader herds his camels at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Herd of camels walk at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Camel traders rest at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Camel traders wait to take their meals at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

