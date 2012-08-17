Pussy Riot supporters
New York Police Department officers arrest a man demonstrating in solidarity with the Russian punk band Pussy Riot in front of the Russian Consulate in New York August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A policeman chases a supporter of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" jailed members while climbing on a fence enclosing the Turkish embassy near a court building in Moscow, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky
Demonstrators take part in a a rally, in support of Russian punk band Pussy Riot, in Paris August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Police detain a supporter of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" members for violation of law and order outside a court building in Moscow, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A supporter of the Russian feminist punk band Pussy Riot holds an umbrella as she attends a gathering in Vienna, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
New York Police Department officers arrest a woman demonstrating in solidarity with the Russian punk band Pussy Riot in front of the Russian Consulate, in New York August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A supporter of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" stands outside a court building in Moscow, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Protestors gather outside the Russian Consulate General building during a demonstration of support for the female Russian female punk band Pussy Riot in Edinburgh, Scotland August 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
A supporter of members of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" reacts inside a police car after being detained for taking part in an unsanctioned rally outside a court building in Moscow, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky
People wearing trademark Pussy Riot balaclavas attend a support rally for the detained members of the Moscow based feminist punk band outside the Russian embassy in Berlin, August 17, 2012. The placard reads: "Pussy Riot: Russia's last conscience."...more
Police detain a supporter (C) of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" members for taking part in an unsanctioned rally outside a court building in Moscow, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A woman wearing a trademark Pussy Riot balaclava attends a support rally for the detained members of the Moscow based feminist punk band outside the Russian embassy in Berlin, August 17, 2012. The placard reads: "Free (Pussy Riot member Nadezhda)...more
Police detain a supporter of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" for violation of law and order outside a court building in Moscow, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A woman wearing a trademark Pussy Riot balaclava attends a support rally for the detained members of the Moscow based feminist punk band outside the Russian embassy in Berlin, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Activists wear masks in support of members of the female punk band Pussy Riot and hold banners depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin during a protest in front of the Russian delegation to the European Union in Brussels August 17, 2012. ...more
Police detain former world chess champion and opposition leader Garry Kasparov (C) during the trial of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" outside a court building in Moscow, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Police detain a supporter of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" for violation of law and order outside a court building in Moscow, August 17, 2012. The banner reads, "I believe in justice." REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Police detain a supporter (C) of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" members for taking part in an unsanctioned rally outside a court building in Moscow, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A supporter of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" attends a gathering outside the Russian embassy in Kiev, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov
People wear a caricature mask of Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and trademark Pussy Riot balaclavas during a support rally for the detained Moscow based feminist punk band outside the Russian embassy in Berlin, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas...more
Police detain former world chess champion and opposition leader Garry Kasparov (C) during the trial of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" outside a court building in Moscow, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Activists hold banners depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin during a protest in support of members of the female punk band Pussy Riot in front of the Russian delegation to the European Union in Brussels August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Francois...more
A supporter of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" shouts slogans during a gathering outside the Russian embassy in Kiev, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov
Germany's Green Party parliamentary faction co-leader Renate Kuenast (L) speaks during a support rally for the detained Moscow based feminist punk band Pussy Riot outside the Russian embassy in Berlin, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A protestor stands outside the Russian Consulate General building during a demonstration of support for the female Russian female punk band Pussy Riot in Edinburgh, Scotland August 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
