Fri Aug 17, 2012 | 1:25pm EDT

Pussy Riot supporters

<p>New York Police Department officers arrest a man demonstrating in solidarity with the Russian punk band Pussy Riot in front of the Russian Consulate in New York August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

New York Police Department officers arrest a man demonstrating in solidarity with the Russian punk band Pussy Riot in front of the Russian Consulate in New York August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 17, 2012

<p>A policeman chases a supporter of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" jailed members while climbing on a fence enclosing the Turkish embassy near a court building in Moscow, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky</p>

A policeman chases a supporter of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" jailed members while climbing on a fence enclosing the Turkish embassy near a court building in Moscow, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky

Friday, August 17, 2012

<p>Demonstrators take part in a a rally, in support of Russian punk band Pussy Riot, in Paris August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Demonstrators take part in a a rally, in support of Russian punk band Pussy Riot, in Paris August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Friday, August 17, 2012

<p>Police detain a supporter of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" members for violation of law and order outside a court building in Moscow, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

Police detain a supporter of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" members for violation of law and order outside a court building in Moscow, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Friday, August 17, 2012

<p>A supporter of the Russian feminist punk band Pussy Riot holds an umbrella as she attends a gathering in Vienna, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner </p>

A supporter of the Russian feminist punk band Pussy Riot holds an umbrella as she attends a gathering in Vienna, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Friday, August 17, 2012

<p>New York Police Department officers arrest a woman demonstrating in solidarity with the Russian punk band Pussy Riot in front of the Russian Consulate, in New York August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

New York Police Department officers arrest a woman demonstrating in solidarity with the Russian punk band Pussy Riot in front of the Russian Consulate, in New York August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 17, 2012

<p>A supporter of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" stands outside a court building in Moscow, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

A supporter of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" stands outside a court building in Moscow, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Friday, August 17, 2012

<p>Protestors gather outside the Russian Consulate General building during a demonstration of support for the female Russian female punk band Pussy Riot in Edinburgh, Scotland August 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Protestors gather outside the Russian Consulate General building during a demonstration of support for the female Russian female punk band Pussy Riot in Edinburgh, Scotland August 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Friday, August 17, 2012

<p>A supporter of members of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" reacts inside a police car after being detained for taking part in an unsanctioned rally outside a court building in Moscow, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky</p>

A supporter of members of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" reacts inside a police car after being detained for taking part in an unsanctioned rally outside a court building in Moscow, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky

Friday, August 17, 2012

<p>People wearing trademark Pussy Riot balaclavas attend a support rally for the detained members of the Moscow based feminist punk band outside the Russian embassy in Berlin, August 17, 2012. The placard reads: "Pussy Riot: Russia's last conscience." REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

People wearing trademark Pussy Riot balaclavas attend a support rally for the detained members of the Moscow based feminist punk band outside the Russian embassy in Berlin, August 17, 2012. The placard reads: "Pussy Riot: Russia's last conscience."...more

Friday, August 17, 2012

<p>Police detain a supporter (C) of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" members for taking part in an unsanctioned rally outside a court building in Moscow, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Police detain a supporter (C) of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" members for taking part in an unsanctioned rally outside a court building in Moscow, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Friday, August 17, 2012

<p>A woman wearing a trademark Pussy Riot balaclava attends a support rally for the detained members of the Moscow based feminist punk band outside the Russian embassy in Berlin, August 17, 2012. The placard reads: "Free (Pussy Riot member Nadezhda) Tolokonnikova." REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A woman wearing a trademark Pussy Riot balaclava attends a support rally for the detained members of the Moscow based feminist punk band outside the Russian embassy in Berlin, August 17, 2012. The placard reads: "Free (Pussy Riot member Nadezhda)...more

Friday, August 17, 2012

<p>Police detain a supporter of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" for violation of law and order outside a court building in Moscow, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

Police detain a supporter of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" for violation of law and order outside a court building in Moscow, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Friday, August 17, 2012

<p>A woman wearing a trademark Pussy Riot balaclava attends a support rally for the detained members of the Moscow based feminist punk band outside the Russian embassy in Berlin, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A woman wearing a trademark Pussy Riot balaclava attends a support rally for the detained members of the Moscow based feminist punk band outside the Russian embassy in Berlin, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Friday, August 17, 2012

<p>Activists wear masks in support of members of the female punk band Pussy Riot and hold banners depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin during a protest in front of the Russian delegation to the European Union in Brussels August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Activists wear masks in support of members of the female punk band Pussy Riot and hold banners depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin during a protest in front of the Russian delegation to the European Union in Brussels August 17, 2012. ...more

Friday, August 17, 2012

<p>Police detain former world chess champion and opposition leader Garry Kasparov (C) during the trial of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" outside a court building in Moscow, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

Police detain former world chess champion and opposition leader Garry Kasparov (C) during the trial of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" outside a court building in Moscow, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Friday, August 17, 2012

<p>Police detain a supporter of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" for violation of law and order outside a court building in Moscow, August 17, 2012. The banner reads, "I believe in justice." REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

Police detain a supporter of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" for violation of law and order outside a court building in Moscow, August 17, 2012. The banner reads, "I believe in justice." REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Friday, August 17, 2012

<p>Police detain a supporter (C) of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" members for taking part in an unsanctioned rally outside a court building in Moscow, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Police detain a supporter (C) of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" members for taking part in an unsanctioned rally outside a court building in Moscow, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Friday, August 17, 2012

<p>A supporter of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" attends a gathering outside the Russian embassy in Kiev, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov</p>

A supporter of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" attends a gathering outside the Russian embassy in Kiev, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

Friday, August 17, 2012

<p>People wear a caricature mask of Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and trademark Pussy Riot balaclavas during a support rally for the detained Moscow based feminist punk band outside the Russian embassy in Berlin, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

People wear a caricature mask of Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and trademark Pussy Riot balaclavas during a support rally for the detained Moscow based feminist punk band outside the Russian embassy in Berlin, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas...more

Friday, August 17, 2012

<p>Police detain former world chess champion and opposition leader Garry Kasparov (C) during the trial of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" outside a court building in Moscow, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

Police detain former world chess champion and opposition leader Garry Kasparov (C) during the trial of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" outside a court building in Moscow, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Friday, August 17, 2012

<p>Activists hold banners depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin during a protest in support of members of the female punk band Pussy Riot in front of the Russian delegation to the European Union in Brussels August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Activists hold banners depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin during a protest in support of members of the female punk band Pussy Riot in front of the Russian delegation to the European Union in Brussels August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Francois...more

Friday, August 17, 2012

<p>A supporter of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" shouts slogans during a gathering outside the Russian embassy in Kiev, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov</p>

A supporter of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" shouts slogans during a gathering outside the Russian embassy in Kiev, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

Friday, August 17, 2012

<p>Germany's Green Party parliamentary faction co-leader Renate Kuenast (L) speaks during a support rally for the detained Moscow based feminist punk band Pussy Riot outside the Russian embassy in Berlin, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Germany's Green Party parliamentary faction co-leader Renate Kuenast (L) speaks during a support rally for the detained Moscow based feminist punk band Pussy Riot outside the Russian embassy in Berlin, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Friday, August 17, 2012

<p>A protestor stands outside the Russian Consulate General building during a demonstration of support for the female Russian female punk band Pussy Riot in Edinburgh, Scotland August 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

A protestor stands outside the Russian Consulate General building during a demonstration of support for the female Russian female punk band Pussy Riot in Edinburgh, Scotland August 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Friday, August 17, 2012

