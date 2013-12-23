Pussy Riot: The early years

Police remove Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (L) Oleg Vorotnikov (bottom R) and other political activists of the art group Voina from a courtroom after they disrupted a hearing against the director of the Sakharov Centre, in Moscow, May 29, 2009. Accusing the court of political bias, the Voina activists interrupted the procedure with punk rock music played on instruments they smuggled into the court room. Tolokonnikova later became a member of Pussy Riot. REUTERS/Thomas Peter