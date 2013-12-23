Pussy Riot: The early years
Political activists Yekaterina Samutsevich (L) Oleg Vorotnikov (C) and Natalia Sokol travel on the outside of a commuter train, refusing to buy tickets, outside of Moscow, June 2, 2008. Yekaterina Samutsevich later became a member of the Russian female punk group Pussy Riot. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (bottom R) and fellow activists celebrate a wake for conceptual artist Dmitry Prigov in a Moscow metro carriage, August 24, 2007. Tolokonnikova later became a member of Pussy Riot. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Political activists Oleg Vorotnikov (L) Pyotr Verzilov (C) and his wife Nadezhda Tolokonnikova fetch water during the summer while living together in a car shed in Moscow, July 15, 2008. Tolokonnikova later became a member of Pussy Riot. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Policical activist Pyotr Verzilov (R) supervises a stunt, the mock execution of a migrant worker and a gay man, in a Moscow megastore, September 7, 2008. Verzilov is the husband of Pussy Riot member Nadezhda Tolokonnikova. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Political activist Pyotr Verzilov, the husband of Pussy Riot member Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, reads a book about anarchism by the U.S. author Bob Black in Moscow, January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Police remove Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (L) Oleg Vorotnikov (bottom R) and other political activists of the art group Voina from a courtroom after they disrupted a hearing against the director of the Sakharov Centre, in Moscow, May 29, 2009. Accusing the court of political bias, the Voina activists interrupted the procedure with punk rock music played on instruments they smuggled into the court room. Tolokonnikova later became a member of Pussy Riot. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Pyotr Verzilov (L) and his wife Nadezhda Tolokonnikova attend the wedding anniversary of a fellow activist at an artist's studio in Moscow, January 1, 2008. Tolokonnikova later became a member of Pussy Riot. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Political activists Pyotr Verzilov (R) and his wife Nadezhda Tolokonnikova prepare a migrant worker for a mock execution at a Moscow megastore, September 7, 2008. Tolokonnikova later became a member of Pussy Riot. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Riot police detain pregnant Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (C) during a dissenters march in Moscow March 3, 2008. Tolokonnikova later became a member of Pussy Riot. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Political activist Natalia Sokol brushes her hair as Gera, the baby of fellow activist Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, lies on a mattress in the car shed that serves as home for the Voina activist group in Moscow, July 15, 2008. Tolokonnikova later became a member of Pussy Riot. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Political activists Yekaterina Samutsevich (R) Pyotr Verzilov (2nd R) and his wife Nadezhda Tolokonnikova attend the birth of Oleg Vorotnikov (L) and Natalia Sokol's first child Kasper in a secret hideout in Moscow, June 19, 2009. Tolokonnikova later became a member of Pussy Riot. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Political activist Yekaterina Samutsevich reads a book as she waits for the birth of fellow Voina member Natalia Sokol's first child Kasper in a secret hideout in Moscow, June 19, 2009. Samutsevich later became a member of Pussy Riot. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
