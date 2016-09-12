Putin and Medvedev's fishing weekend
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev are seen during their meeting on Lipno Island in Novgorod region, Russia, September 10, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS
Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev look on as fishermen pull out a net on Lake Ilmen. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS
Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev walk after visiting Saint Nicholas Church on Lipno Island. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS
Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev eat after touring on Lake Ilmen. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS
Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev are seen on a boat during their tour on Lake Ilmen. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS
Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev are seen during their tour on Lake Ilmen. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS
Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev talk with fishermen during their tour on Lake Ilmen. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS
Vladimir Putin looks on during a meeting with Dmitry Medvedev on Lipno Island. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS
Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev are seen after touring on Lake Ilmen. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS
Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev are seen during their meeting on Lipno Island. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS
