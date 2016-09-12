Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 12, 2016 | 11:35am EDT

Putin and Medvedev's fishing weekend

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev are seen during their meeting on Lipno Island in Novgorod region, Russia, September 10, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev are seen during their meeting on Lipno Island in Novgorod region, Russia, September 10, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev are seen during their meeting on Lipno Island in Novgorod region, Russia, September 10, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 10
Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev look on as fishermen pull out a net on Lake Ilmen. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev look on as fishermen pull out a net on Lake Ilmen. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev look on as fishermen pull out a net on Lake Ilmen. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 10
Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev walk after visiting Saint Nicholas Church on Lipno Island. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev walk after visiting Saint Nicholas Church on Lipno Island. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev walk after visiting Saint Nicholas Church on Lipno Island. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 10
Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev eat after touring on Lake Ilmen. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev eat after touring on Lake Ilmen. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev eat after touring on Lake Ilmen. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 10
Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev are seen on a boat during their tour on Lake Ilmen. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev are seen on a boat during their tour on Lake Ilmen. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev are seen on a boat during their tour on Lake Ilmen. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 10
Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev are seen during their tour on Lake Ilmen. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev are seen during their tour on Lake Ilmen. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev are seen during their tour on Lake Ilmen. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 10
Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev talk with fishermen during their tour on Lake Ilmen. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev talk with fishermen during their tour on Lake Ilmen. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev talk with fishermen during their tour on Lake Ilmen. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 10
Vladimir Putin looks on during a meeting with Dmitry Medvedev on Lipno Island. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Vladimir Putin looks on during a meeting with Dmitry Medvedev on Lipno Island. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Vladimir Putin looks on during a meeting with Dmitry Medvedev on Lipno Island. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 10
Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev are seen after touring on Lake Ilmen. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev are seen after touring on Lake Ilmen. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev are seen after touring on Lake Ilmen. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 10
Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev are seen during their meeting on Lipno Island. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev are seen during their meeting on Lipno Island. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev are seen during their meeting on Lipno Island. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Bridges of China

Bridges of China

Next Slideshows

Bridges of China

Bridges of China

The structures connecting the world's most populous nation.

Sep 12 2016
Hillary on 9/11

Hillary on 9/11

The Hillary Clinton campaign disclosed she had been diagnosed with pneumonia, after a social media video appeared to show her swaying and her knees buckling as...

Sep 12 2016
Remembering 9/11: 15 years on

Remembering 9/11: 15 years on

Memorial services are held in New York and Washington D.C. to remember the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center.

Sep 11 2016
Haiti's cholera fight

Haiti's cholera fight

U.N.-led foreign funding has dried up for Haiti's fight against cholera, thought to have been introduced by Nepali peacekeepers, triggering a surge of deaths...

Sep 09 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast