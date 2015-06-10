Edition:
Putin and the Pope

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets Pope Francis during a private meeting at Vatican City, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets Pope Francis during a private meeting at Vatican City, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets Pope Francis during a private meeting at Vatican City, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets Pope Francis during a private meeting at Vatican City, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets Pope Francis during a private meeting at Vatican City, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets Pope Francis during a private meeting at Vatican City, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) exchange gifts with Pope Francis during a private meeting at Vatican City, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) exchange gifts with Pope Francis during a private meeting at Vatican City, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) exchange gifts with Pope Francis during a private meeting at Vatican City, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets Pope Francis during a private meeting at Vatican City, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets Pope Francis during a private meeting at Vatican City, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets Pope Francis during a private meeting at Vatican City, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with Pope Francis as he arrives for a private meeting at Vatican City, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with Pope Francis as he arrives for a private meeting at Vatican City, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with Pope Francis as he arrives for a private meeting at Vatican City, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets Pope Francis during a private meeting at Vatican City, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets Pope Francis during a private meeting at Vatican City, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets Pope Francis during a private meeting at Vatican City, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Pope Francis as he arrives for a private meeting at Vatican City, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Pope Francis as he arrives for a private meeting at Vatican City, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Pope Francis as he arrives for a private meeting at Vatican City, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets Pope Francis during a private meeting at Vatican City, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets Pope Francis during a private meeting at Vatican City, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets Pope Francis during a private meeting at Vatican City, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin is welcomed by bishop Georg Ganswein as he arrives for a private audience with Pope Francis, in Vatican City June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Russian President Vladimir Putin is welcomed by bishop Georg Ganswein as he arrives for a private audience with Pope Francis, in Vatican City June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin is welcomed by bishop Georg Ganswein as he arrives for a private audience with Pope Francis, in Vatican City June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
