Mon Dec 9, 2013

Putin by RIA Novosti

<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) is seen through the glass of C-Explorer 5 submersible after a dive to see the remains of the naval frigate "Oleg", which sank in the 19th century, in the Gulf of Finland in the Baltic Sea July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) is seen through the glass of C-Explorer 5 submersible after a dive to see the remains of the naval frigate "Oleg", which sank in the 19th century, in the Gulf of Finland in the Baltic Sea July 15, 2013.

Monday, December 09, 2013

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) is seen through the glass of C-Explorer 5 submersible after a dive to see the remains of the naval frigate "Oleg", which sank in the 19th century, in the Gulf of Finland in the Baltic Sea July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

<p>Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin rides a horse in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009. Putin, a judo black belt who has flown in a fighter aircraft and shot a Siberian tiger in the wild, plunged into the depths of Lake Baikal aboard a mini-submersible in a mission that added a new dimension to his macho image. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin</p>

<p>Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin travels in Russia's first high speed train Sapsan in Leningrad Region December 19, 2009. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Alexei Druzhinin/Pool</p>

<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin lies on the snow during a walk with dogs in Moscow Region, March 24, 2013. Putin walked with Bulgarian shepherd and Akita Inu breeds of dogs, according to RIA Novosti news agency. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool</p>

<p>Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (L) and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin chat during an informal meeting at the presidential residence at Gorki outside Moscow June 11, 2011. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with pregnant women, victims of the recent floods in Krasnodar region who are resting at a health resort in the Black Sea town of Gelendzhik July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool</p>

<p>Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (top) attends a judo training session at Top Athletic School in St. Petersburg December 18, 2009. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin</p>

<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) meets Mikhail Kalashnikov, the Russian inventor of the AK-47 assault rifle, in Izhevsk September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

<p>Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (R) and Emergencies Minister Sergei Shoigu visit the site of a Polish government Tupolev Tu-154 aircraft crash near Smolensk airport April 10, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Nikolsky</p>

<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin poses for a picture as he fishes in the Krasnoyarsk territory in the Siberian Federal District July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

<p>Russian Prime Minister and President-elect Vladimir Putin takes aim with a rifle for the partially sighted during a visit to meet disabled athletes training in the "Laura" biathlon and cross-country skiing complex in Sochi March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool</p>

<p>Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin consults a doctor after hurting his shoulder during morning exercises in the city of Smolensk August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool</p>

<p>Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin carries artifacts he recovered whilst diving at an archaeological site off the Taman peninsular in southern Russia August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool</p>

<p>Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (L) fires darts with a crossbow at an endangered grey whale from a motorboat in Olga Bay in the Sea of Japan, August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin</p>

<p>Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin prepares for an ice hockey training session in Moscow, in this undated picture made available to Reuters April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Pool</p>

<p>Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin takes part in an expedition to Ubsunur Hollow Biosphere Preserve to inspect the snow leopard's habitat in Tyva Republic in the Siberian Federal District October 29, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin</p>

<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with a walrus during his visit to the Primorsky Aquarium, which is under construction, on the Russky Island in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

<p>Russia's Prime Minister and President-elect Vladimir Putin, wearing a pair of glasses, watches the main programme of the Planetarium on the Day of Aviation and Cosmonautics and the 51st anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's historic first space flight in Moscow April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool</p>

<p>Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (L) performs on a piano with actors during his visit to the Theatre of Nations in Moscow September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Pool</p>

<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a nationwide TV broadcast in Moscow November 29, 2007. REUTERS/RIA-Novosti/Kremlin</p>

