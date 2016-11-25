Edition:
Putin gives Steven Seagal Russian passport

Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with American actor Steven Seagal during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, November 25, 2016. Putin presented a Russian passport to Seagal on Friday and said he hoped it would serve as a symbol of how the fractious ties between Moscow and Washington are starting to improve. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with American actor Steven Seagal during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, November 25, 2016. Putin presented a Russian passport to Seagal on Friday and said he hoped it would serve as a symbol of how the fractious ties between Moscow and Washington are starting to improve. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS
Vladimir Putin holds a Russian passport before presenting it to Steven Seagal. At a Kremlin ceremony where Seagal signed his new passport in front of Putin, the Russian leader said: "I want to congratulate you and express the hope that this is another, albeit small, gesture and it might be a sign of the gradual normalization of relations between our countries." Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

Vladimir Putin holds a Russian passport before presenting it to Steven Seagal. At a Kremlin ceremony where Seagal signed his new passport in front of Putin, the Russian leader said: "I want to congratulate you and express the hope that this is another, albeit small, gesture and it might be a sign of the gradual normalization of relations between our countries." Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS
Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Steven Seagal while visiting an oceanarium at Russky Island in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia, September 4, 2015. When Putin then asked how he was doing at the passport ceremony, the actor replied that "everything is good. We will talk later. For now just honored to be here." REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Steven Seagal while visiting an oceanarium at Russky Island in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia, September 4, 2015. When Putin then asked how he was doing at the passport ceremony, the actor replied that "everything is good. We will talk later. For now just honored to be here." REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Vladimir Putin, Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin (2nd L, back) and Steven Seagal visit a new sports arena on the territory of the Sambo-70 training sports complex in Moscow, March 13, 2013. Putin, a fan of the kind of martial arts that Seagal often practises in his Hollywood action movies, signed an order at the start of this month to grant Russian citizenship to Seagal. At the time, a Kremlin spokesman cited Seagal's "warm feelings towards Russia" and his celebrity as the reasons for granting the gesture. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Pool

Vladimir Putin, Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin (2nd L, back) and Steven Seagal visit a new sports arena on the territory of the Sambo-70 training sports complex in Moscow, March 13, 2013. Putin, a fan of the kind of martial arts that Seagal often practises in his Hollywood action movies, signed an order at the start of this month to grant Russian citizenship to Seagal. At the time, a Kremlin spokesman cited Seagal's "warm feelings towards Russia" and his celebrity as the reasons for granting the gesture. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Pool
Vladimir Putin holds a Russian passport before presenting it to Steven Seagal. For more than a decade Seagal, who according to his own website is 64, has been a regular visitor to Russia. His movies, including such titles as "Under Siege" and "Sniper: Special Ops," are popular with Russian audiences. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

Vladimir Putin holds a Russian passport before presenting it to Steven Seagal. For more than a decade Seagal, who according to his own website is 64, has been a regular visitor to Russia. His movies, including such titles as "Under Siege" and "Sniper: Special Ops," are popular with Russian audiences. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS
Vladimir Putin meets with Steven Seagal at the Kremlin. Seagal is the latest Western celebrity to have been given a Russian passport in the past few years. In 2013, Gerard Depardieu, a French actor, was given citizenship by Putin. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

Vladimir Putin meets with Steven Seagal at the Kremlin. Seagal is the latest Western celebrity to have been given a Russian passport in the past few years. In 2013, Gerard Depardieu, a French actor, was given citizenship by Putin. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS
Vladimir Putin and Steven Seagal watch the first Russian national championship of mixed martial arts in Sochi August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Vladimir Putin and Steven Seagal watch the first Russian national championship of mixed martial arts in Sochi August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Vladimir Putin and Steven Seagal visit a new sports arena on the territory of the Sambo-70 training sports complex in Moscow, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Pool

Vladimir Putin and Steven Seagal visit a new sports arena on the territory of the Sambo-70 training sports complex in Moscow, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Pool
Steven Seagal dances with an unidentified girl during the "Blagovest" charity event to support children suffering from oncological and ophthalmological diseases, in Moscow July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Steven Seagal dances with an unidentified girl during the "Blagovest" charity event to support children suffering from oncological and ophthalmological diseases, in Moscow July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Steven Seagal waits for the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti

Steven Seagal waits for the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti
Steven Seagal visits patients of the Bakulev Cardio-Vascular Surgery Center in Moscow, May 21, 2006. REUTERS/Yuriy Samoligo

Steven Seagal visits patients of the Bakulev Cardio-Vascular Surgery Center in Moscow, May 21, 2006. REUTERS/Yuriy Samoligo
Steven Seagal speaks to the media at a news conference in Moscow June 2, 2013. Seagal helped arrange a meeting between U.S. lawmakers and Russian officials seeking evidence that an American intelligence error enabled the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. They found no evidence, but found that closer cooperation between Washington and Moscow might have helped to thwart the attack, in which three people died and 264 were injured. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Steven Seagal speaks to the media at a news conference in Moscow June 2, 2013. Seagal helped arrange a meeting between U.S. lawmakers and Russian officials seeking evidence that an American intelligence error enabled the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. They found no evidence, but found that closer cooperation between Washington and Moscow might have helped to thwart the attack, in which three people died and 264 were injured. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
