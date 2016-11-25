Putin gives Steven Seagal Russian passport
Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with American actor Steven Seagal during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, November 25, 2016. Putin presented a Russian passport to Seagal on Friday and said he hoped it would serve as a symbol...more
Vladimir Putin holds a Russian passport before presenting it to Steven Seagal. At a Kremlin ceremony where Seagal signed his new passport in front of Putin, the Russian leader said: "I want to congratulate you and express the hope that this is...more
Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Steven Seagal while visiting an oceanarium at Russky Island in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia, September 4, 2015. When Putin then asked how he was doing at the passport ceremony, the actor replied that...more
Vladimir Putin, Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin (2nd L, back) and Steven Seagal visit a new sports arena on the territory of the Sambo-70 training sports complex in Moscow, March 13, 2013. Putin, a fan of the kind of martial arts that Seagal often...more
Vladimir Putin holds a Russian passport before presenting it to Steven Seagal. For more than a decade Seagal, who according to his own website is 64, has been a regular visitor to Russia. His movies, including such titles as "Under Siege" and...more
Vladimir Putin meets with Steven Seagal at the Kremlin. Seagal is the latest Western celebrity to have been given a Russian passport in the past few years. In 2013, Gerard Depardieu, a French actor, was given citizenship by...more
Vladimir Putin and Steven Seagal watch the first Russian national championship of mixed martial arts in Sochi August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Vladimir Putin and Steven Seagal visit a new sports arena on the territory of the Sambo-70 training sports complex in Moscow, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Pool
Steven Seagal dances with an unidentified girl during the "Blagovest" charity event to support children suffering from oncological and ophthalmological diseases, in Moscow July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Steven Seagal waits for the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti
Steven Seagal visits patients of the Bakulev Cardio-Vascular Surgery Center in Moscow, May 21, 2006. REUTERS/Yuriy Samoligo
Steven Seagal speaks to the media at a news conference in Moscow June 2, 2013. Seagal helped arrange a meeting between U.S. lawmakers and Russian officials seeking evidence that an American intelligence error enabled the 2013 Boston Marathon...more
