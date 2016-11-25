Putin gives Steven Seagal Russian passport

Vladimir Putin, Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin (2nd L, back) and Steven Seagal visit a new sports arena on the territory of the Sambo-70 training sports complex in Moscow, March 13, 2013. Putin, a fan of the kind of martial arts that Seagal often...more

Vladimir Putin, Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin (2nd L, back) and Steven Seagal visit a new sports arena on the territory of the Sambo-70 training sports complex in Moscow, March 13, 2013. Putin, a fan of the kind of martial arts that Seagal often practises in his Hollywood action movies, signed an order at the start of this month to grant Russian citizenship to Seagal. At the time, a Kremlin spokesman cited Seagal's "warm feelings towards Russia" and his celebrity as the reasons for granting the gesture. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Pool

