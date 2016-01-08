Putin, judo sensei
Russia's President Vladimir Putin practises with Musa Mogushkov of Russian national judo team during a training session in Sochi, Russia, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin
Putin practises with Musa Mogushkov of the Russian national judo team during a training session in Sochi. REUTERS/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin
Putin attends a judo training session at Top Athletic School in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin
Putin takes part in a judo training session at the Moscow sports complex in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool
Putin is flipped by Japanese schoolgirl Natsumi Gomi during a Judo demonstration in Tokyo, September 2000. REUTERS/File
Putin is floored by Japanese schoolgirl Natsumi Gomi during a Judo demonstration in Tokyo, September 2000. Putin, who has a black belt in the sport, invited tiny 10-year-old Natsumi onto the mat after rerceiving a flower bouquet. REUTERS/File
Putin sits during a judo training session at the Moscow sports complex in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool
