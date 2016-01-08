Edition:
Fri Jan 8, 2016

Putin, judo sensei

Russia's President Vladimir Putin practises with Musa Mogushkov of Russian national judo team during a training session in Sochi, Russia, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
Putin takes part in a training session with members of the Russian national judo team in Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
Putin practises with Musa Mogushkov of the Russian national judo team during a training session in Sochi. REUTERS/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
Putin takes part in a training session with members of the Russian national judo team in Sochi. REUTERS/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
Putin attends a judo training session at Top Athletic School in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2009
Putin takes part in a judo training session at the Moscow sports complex in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, December 22, 2010
Putin takes part in a judo training session at the Moscow sports complex in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, December 22, 2010
Putin is flipped by Japanese schoolgirl Natsumi Gomi during a Judo demonstration in Tokyo, September 2000. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Putin is floored by Japanese schoolgirl Natsumi Gomi during a Judo demonstration in Tokyo, September 2000. Putin, who has a black belt in the sport, invited tiny 10-year-old Natsumi onto the mat after rerceiving a flower bouquet. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Putin attends a judo training session at Top Athletic School in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2009
Putin sits during a judo training session at the Moscow sports complex in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, December 22, 2010
