Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 16, 2015 | 11:32am EDT

Putin: Live

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. Russia will not impose penalties against France over its failure to fulfill a 1.2 billion euro contract to supply two Mistral helicopter carriers, Putin said on Thursday. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. Russia will not impose penalties against France over its failure to fulfill a 1.2 billion euro contract to supply two Mistral helicopter...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. Russia will not impose penalties against France over its failure to fulfill a 1.2 billion euro contract to supply two Mistral helicopter carriers, Putin said on Thursday. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Close
1 / 15
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. Putin accused Washington on Thursday of putting pressure on some world leaders not to attend events in Russia marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Europe. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. Putin accused Washington on Thursday of putting pressure on some world leaders not to attend events in...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. Putin accused Washington on Thursday of putting pressure on some world leaders not to attend events in Russia marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Europe. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
2 / 15
Russian President Vladimir Putin (3rd R, front) poses for a picture with call center employees after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015.REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (3rd R, front) poses for a picture with call center employees after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015.REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (3rd R, front) poses for a picture with call center employees after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015.REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Close
3 / 15
Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) attends a meeting with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) attends a meeting with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) attends a meeting with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Close
4 / 15
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Close
5 / 15
Representatives of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) watch a live broadcast nationwide call-in attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Donetsk, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Igor Tkachenko

Representatives of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) watch a live broadcast nationwide call-in attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Donetsk, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Igor Tkachenko

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Representatives of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) watch a live broadcast nationwide call-in attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Donetsk, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Igor Tkachenko
Close
6 / 15
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
7 / 15
Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Close
8 / 15
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he meets with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he meets with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he meets with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
9 / 15
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Close
10 / 15
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Close
11 / 15
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
12 / 15
Journalists gather at a media centre as they watch a live broadcast nationwide call-in attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Journalists gather at a media centre as they watch a live broadcast nationwide call-in attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Journalists gather at a media centre as they watch a live broadcast nationwide call-in attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
13 / 15
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) meets with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) meets with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) meets with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
14 / 15
Women are seen at a bar during a live broadcast nationwide call-in attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Mineralnye Vody, Stavropol region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Women are seen at a bar during a live broadcast nationwide call-in attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Mineralnye Vody, Stavropol region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Women are seen at a bar during a live broadcast nationwide call-in attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Mineralnye Vody, Stavropol region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Air strikes on Yemen

Air strikes on Yemen

Next Slideshows

Air strikes on Yemen

Air strikes on Yemen

Saudi Arabia and Arab allies bomb Houthi militia targets across Yemen.

Apr 16 2015
Israel remembers

Israel remembers

Israel marks its annual memorial day for the six million Jews killed by the Nazis during World War Two.

Apr 16 2015
Fast food, fair wage

Fast food, fair wage

Fast-food workers rally for higher pay, using the April 15 tax deadline to publicize their claims that they cannot survive on the hourly wages paid by many U.S....

Apr 15 2015
California's drought from above

California's drought from above

California is entering its fourth year of a severe drought.

Apr 15 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast