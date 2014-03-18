Edition:
Tue Mar 18, 2014

Putin signs Crimea treaty

<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin addresses the audience during a rally and concert called "We are together" to support the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea to Russia, at the Red Square in central Moscow, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Russia's President Vladimir Putin addresses the audience during a rally and concert called "We are together" to support the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea to Russia, at the Red Square in central Moscow, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Russia's President Vladimir Putin addresses the audience during a rally and concert called "We are together" to support the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea to Russia, at the Red Square in central Moscow, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>People attend a rally called "We are together" to support the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea to Russia in Red Square in central Moscow, March 18, 2014. The flags display portraits of Putin and read "We are together!" REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

People attend a rally called "We are together" to support the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea to Russia in Red Square in central Moscow, March 18, 2014. The flags display portraits of Putin and read "We are together!" REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

People attend a rally called "We are together" to support the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea to Russia in Red Square in central Moscow, March 18, 2014. The flags display portraits of Putin and read "We are together!" REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A woman jumps for joy during a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly in Sevastopol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A woman jumps for joy during a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly in Sevastopol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A woman jumps for joy during a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly in Sevastopol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>People watch a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly in Sevastopol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

People watch a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly in Sevastopol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

People watch a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly in Sevastopol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>People toast after watching a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly, in Sevastopol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

People toast after watching a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly, in Sevastopol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

People toast after watching a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly, in Sevastopol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>People watch a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly, in Sevastopol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

People watch a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly, in Sevastopol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

People watch a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly, in Sevastopol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A woman cleans the floor near a television screen broadcasting an address of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly inside the city mayor's office in Kiev, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A woman cleans the floor near a television screen broadcasting an address of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly inside the city mayor's office in Kiev, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A woman cleans the floor near a television screen broadcasting an address of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly inside the city mayor's office in Kiev, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Cossacks attend a rally to support the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea to Russia in the Russian southern city of Stavropol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Cossacks attend a rally to support the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea to Russia in the Russian southern city of Stavropol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Cossacks attend a rally to support the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea to Russia in the Russian southern city of Stavropol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

<p>People watch a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly, in Sevastopol, March 18, 2014. .REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

People watch a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly, in Sevastopol, March 18, 2014. .REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

People watch a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly, in Sevastopol, March 18, 2014. .REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A woman holds a calendar with a picture of Joseph Stalin during a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly in Sevastopol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A woman holds a calendar with a picture of Joseph Stalin during a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly in Sevastopol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A woman holds a calendar with a picture of Joseph Stalin during a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly in Sevastopol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Crimea's Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov (L), parliamentary speaker Vladimir Konstantinov (2nd L) and Sevastopol Mayor Alexei Chaliy shake hands after a signing ceremony at the Kremlin, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool</p>

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Crimea's Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov (L), parliamentary speaker Vladimir Konstantinov (2nd L) and Sevastopol Mayor Alexei Chaliy shake hands after a signing ceremony at the Kremlin, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Crimea's Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov (L), parliamentary speaker Vladimir Konstantinov (2nd L) and Sevastopol Mayor Alexei Chaliy shake hands after a signing ceremony at the Kremlin, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

<p>Cossacks attend a rally to support the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea to Russia in the Russian southern city of Stavropol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Cossacks attend a rally to support the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea to Russia in the Russian southern city of Stavropol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Cossacks attend a rally to support the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea to Russia in the Russian southern city of Stavropol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

<p>People watch a television screen for the speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin in a cafe in Simferopol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

People watch a television screen for the speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin in a cafe in Simferopol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

People watch a television screen for the speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin in a cafe in Simferopol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>People watch a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly, in Sevastopol, March 18, 2014. The sign reads as "Russian our home". REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

People watch a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly, in Sevastopol, March 18, 2014. The sign reads as "Russian our home". REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

People watch a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly, in Sevastopol, March 18, 2014. The sign reads as "Russian our home". REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>People hold a Crimean flag in front of Lenin's statue in the center of Simferopol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

People hold a Crimean flag in front of Lenin's statue in the center of Simferopol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

People hold a Crimean flag in front of Lenin's statue in the center of Simferopol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Federal Assembly at the Kremlin in Moscow, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Federal Assembly at the Kremlin in Moscow, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Federal Assembly at the Kremlin in Moscow, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

<p>Staff watch a speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a pizza restaurant in Simferopol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Staff watch a speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a pizza restaurant in Simferopol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Staff watch a speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a pizza restaurant in Simferopol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

