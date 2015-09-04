Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 4, 2015 | 12:25pm EDT

Putin the animal lover

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin feeds a young elk at the national park 'Losiny Ostrov' (Elk Island) in northeast Moscow, June 5, 2010. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin feeds a young elk at the national park 'Losiny Ostrov' (Elk Island) in northeast Moscow, June 5, 2010. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2010
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin feeds a young elk at the national park 'Losiny Ostrov' (Elk Island) in northeast Moscow, June 5, 2010. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin
Close
1 / 20
Vladimir Putin lies on the snow during a walk with an Bulgarian shepherd and an Akita Inu in Moscow Region, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool

Vladimir Putin lies on the snow during a walk with an Bulgarian shepherd and an Akita Inu in Moscow Region, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2013
Vladimir Putin lies on the snow during a walk with an Bulgarian shepherd and an Akita Inu in Moscow Region, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool
Close
2 / 20
Vladimir Putin rides a horse in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

Vladimir Putin rides a horse in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2009
Vladimir Putin rides a horse in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin
Close
3 / 20
Vladimir Putin holds a cat while inspecting reconstruction of houses for people who suffered from wildfires in the village of Krasnopolye at the Siberian Khakasiya region, Russia, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Vladimir Putin holds a cat while inspecting reconstruction of houses for people who suffered from wildfires in the village of Krasnopolye at the Siberian Khakasiya region, Russia, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Vladimir Putin holds a cat while inspecting reconstruction of houses for people who suffered from wildfires in the village of Krasnopolye at the Siberian Khakasiya region, Russia, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Close
4 / 20
Vladimir Putin assists in polar bear research during his visit to Alexandra Land on Franz Josef Land in the far north of Russia in the Barents Sea April 29, 2010. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Nikolsky

Vladimir Putin assists in polar bear research during his visit to Alexandra Land on Franz Josef Land in the far north of Russia in the Barents Sea April 29, 2010. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Nikolsky

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2010
Vladimir Putin assists in polar bear research during his visit to Alexandra Land on Franz Josef Land in the far north of Russia in the Barents Sea April 29, 2010. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Nikolsky
Close
5 / 20
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks at a crane as he sits in a motorized deltaplane while leading them on a migration route at Yamalo-Nenets district September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin looks at a crane as he sits in a motorized deltaplane while leading them on a migration route at Yamalo-Nenets district September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2012
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks at a crane as he sits in a motorized deltaplane while leading them on a migration route at Yamalo-Nenets district September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Close
6 / 20
Vladimir Putin holds a Persian leopard during his visit to the Persian Leopard Breeding and Rehabilitation Centre in the Sochi national park near Sochi February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Vladimir Putin holds a Persian leopard during his visit to the Persian Leopard Breeding and Rehabilitation Centre in the Sochi national park near Sochi February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2014
Vladimir Putin holds a Persian leopard during his visit to the Persian Leopard Breeding and Rehabilitation Centre in the Sochi national park near Sochi February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Close
7 / 20
Vladimir Putin hugs a Bulgarian shepherd dog, after receiving it as a present from Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boiko Borisov (not seen) in Sofia, Bulgaria November 13, 2010. REUTERS/Oleg Popov

Vladimir Putin hugs a Bulgarian shepherd dog, after receiving it as a present from Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boiko Borisov (not seen) in Sofia, Bulgaria November 13, 2010. REUTERS/Oleg Popov

Reuters / Saturday, November 13, 2010
Vladimir Putin hugs a Bulgarian shepherd dog, after receiving it as a present from Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boiko Borisov (not seen) in Sofia, Bulgaria November 13, 2010. REUTERS/Oleg Popov
Close
8 / 20
Vladimir Putin shakes hands with a walrus during his visit to the Primorsky Aquarium, on the Russky Island in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Vladimir Putin shakes hands with a walrus during his visit to the Primorsky Aquarium, on the Russky Island in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2013
Vladimir Putin shakes hands with a walrus during his visit to the Primorsky Aquarium, on the Russky Island in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Close
9 / 20
Vladimir Putin (2nd R), Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Ivanov (2nd L), the head of a Russian research institute for space instrument making Yuri Urlich (L), and the head constructor of a new Russian satellite global positioning system, Evgenny Belyanko, stand around Putin's dog Koni that wears a GPS device on its collar in the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow October 17, 2008. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool

Vladimir Putin (2nd R), Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Ivanov (2nd L), the head of a Russian research institute for space instrument making Yuri Urlich (L), and the head constructor of a new Russian satellite global positioning system, Evgenny...more

Reuters / Friday, October 17, 2008
Vladimir Putin (2nd R), Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Ivanov (2nd L), the head of a Russian research institute for space instrument making Yuri Urlich (L), and the head constructor of a new Russian satellite global positioning system, Evgenny Belyanko, stand around Putin's dog Koni that wears a GPS device on its collar in the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow October 17, 2008. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool
Close
10 / 20
Vladimir Putin touches an octopus as he visits an oceanarium on the Russky Island in Vladivostok, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ria NovostiMikhail Klimentyev/Pool

Vladimir Putin touches an octopus as he visits an oceanarium on the Russky Island in Vladivostok, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ria NovostiMikhail Klimentyev/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2012
Vladimir Putin touches an octopus as he visits an oceanarium on the Russky Island in Vladivostok, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ria NovostiMikhail Klimentyev/Pool
Close
11 / 20
Vladimir Putin stands next to a horse during his working visit to the Siberian Khakasiya region, near Karatash settlement outside the city of Abakan February 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

Vladimir Putin stands next to a horse during his working visit to the Siberian Khakasiya region, near Karatash settlement outside the city of Abakan February 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

Reuters / Saturday, March 06, 2010
Vladimir Putin stands next to a horse during his working visit to the Siberian Khakasiya region, near Karatash settlement outside the city of Abakan February 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin
Close
12 / 20
Vladimir Putin feeds a beluga whale named Dasha as he visits Chkalov island, July 31, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Alexei Nikolsky

Vladimir Putin feeds a beluga whale named Dasha as he visits Chkalov island, July 31, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Alexei Nikolsky

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2009
Vladimir Putin feeds a beluga whale named Dasha as he visits Chkalov island, July 31, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Alexei Nikolsky
Close
13 / 20
Vladimir Putin shows a tiger cub to journalists at his Novo Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow October 9, 2008. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool

Vladimir Putin shows a tiger cub to journalists at his Novo Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow October 9, 2008. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / Friday, October 10, 2008
Vladimir Putin shows a tiger cub to journalists at his Novo Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow October 9, 2008. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool
Close
14 / 20
Vladimir Putin visits the Moskvarium center of oceanography and marine biology at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH) in Moscow, Russia, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Vladimir Putin visits the Moskvarium center of oceanography and marine biology at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH) in Moscow, Russia, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Vladimir Putin visits the Moskvarium center of oceanography and marine biology at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH) in Moscow, Russia, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Close
15 / 20
Vladimir Putin holds a five-year-old tiger's head as scientists put on a collar with a satellite tracker on the animal in the academy of sciences Ussuri reserve in Russia's Far East August 31, 2008. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin

Vladimir Putin holds a five-year-old tiger's head as scientists put on a collar with a satellite tracker on the animal in the academy of sciences Ussuri reserve in Russia's Far East August 31, 2008. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin

Reuters / Sunday, August 31, 2008
Vladimir Putin holds a five-year-old tiger's head as scientists put on a collar with a satellite tracker on the animal in the academy of sciences Ussuri reserve in Russia's Far East August 31, 2008. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin
Close
16 / 20
Vladimir Putin visits an agricultural exhibition at Russia's Exhibition Centre in Moscow October 11, 2008. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexei Druzhinin/Pool

Vladimir Putin visits an agricultural exhibition at Russia's Exhibition Centre in Moscow October 11, 2008. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexei Druzhinin/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, October 11, 2008
Vladimir Putin visits an agricultural exhibition at Russia's Exhibition Centre in Moscow October 11, 2008. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexei Druzhinin/Pool
Close
17 / 20
Vladimir Putin stands near reindeer in the Siberian Federal District July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Pool

Vladimir Putin stands near reindeer in the Siberian Federal District July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 26, 2013
Vladimir Putin stands near reindeer in the Siberian Federal District July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Pool
Close
18 / 20
Vladimir Putin looks at a female leopard as he visits the National Park in Sochi May 2, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Alexei Druzhinin/Pool

Vladimir Putin looks at a female leopard as he visits the National Park in Sochi May 2, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Alexei Druzhinin/Pool

Reuters / Monday, May 03, 2010
Vladimir Putin looks at a female leopard as he visits the National Park in Sochi May 2, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Alexei Druzhinin/Pool
Close
19 / 20
Vladimir Putin takes part in an expedition to Ubsunur Hollow Biosphere Preserve to inspect the snow leopard's habitat in Tyva Republic in the Siberian Federal District October 29, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

Vladimir Putin takes part in an expedition to Ubsunur Hollow Biosphere Preserve to inspect the snow leopard's habitat in Tyva Republic in the Siberian Federal District October 29, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

Reuters / Saturday, October 30, 2010
Vladimir Putin takes part in an expedition to Ubsunur Hollow Biosphere Preserve to inspect the snow leopard's habitat in Tyva Republic in the Siberian Federal District October 29, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Women in the U.S. military

Women in the U.S. military

Next Slideshows

Women in the U.S. military

Women in the U.S. military

A look at women who serve in America's military, as the first two women soldiers make history by passing the grueling Ranger Course.

Sep 02 2015
Underground Tokyo

Underground Tokyo

Inside the tunnels and passageways beneath Japan's capital.

Sep 02 2015
Postcards from Tehran

Postcards from Tehran

Glimpses of daily life in the Iranian capital.

Sep 02 2015
Destination wedding photo

Destination wedding photo

As young Chinese become wealthier, they take abroad the tradition of taking their wedding photos days before they are married, rather than on their wedding day.

Sep 01 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast