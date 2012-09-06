Edition:
Putin vs. the wild

<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin looks at a crane as he sits in a motorised deltaplane at Yamalo-Nenets district September 5, 2012. Putin, who has tracked a Siberian tiger and posed with a polar bear, on Wednesday took his love of wildlife to new heights by flying with cranes - to lead them on a migration route. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Kremlin </p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin looks at a crane as he sits in a motorised deltaplane at Yamalo-Nenets district September 5, 2012. Putin, who has tracked a Siberian tiger and posed with a polar bear, on Wednesday took his love of wildlife to new heights by flying with cranes - to lead them on a migration route. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) flies in a motorized deltaplane at Yamalo-Nenets district September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) flies in a motorized deltaplane at Yamalo-Nenets district September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) flies in a motorized deltaplane at Yamalo-Nenets district September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin walks along the Khemchik River in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 15, 2007. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/KREMLIN </p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin walks along the Khemchik River in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 15, 2007. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/KREMLIN

Russian President Vladimir Putin walks along the Khemchik River in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 15, 2007. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/KREMLIN

<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin fishes in the Yenisei River in Siberia as he makes a tour together with Prince Albert II of Monaco, August 13, 2007. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/KREMLIN </p>

Russia's President Vladimir Putin fishes in the Yenisei River in Siberia as he makes a tour together with Prince Albert II of Monaco, August 13, 2007. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/KREMLIN

Russia's President Vladimir Putin fishes in the Yenisei River in Siberia as he makes a tour together with Prince Albert II of Monaco, August 13, 2007. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/KREMLIN

<p>Vladimir Putin (L) fires darts with a crossbow at an endangered grey whale from a motorboat in Olga Bay in the Sea of Japan, August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin </p>

Vladimir Putin (L) fires darts with a crossbow at an endangered grey whale from a motorboat in Olga Bay in the Sea of Japan, August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

Vladimir Putin (L) fires darts with a crossbow at an endangered grey whale from a motorboat in Olga Bay in the Sea of Japan, August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

<p>Vladimir Putin (3rd L) attaches a satellite tracking tag to a Beluga whale named Dasha as he visits Chkalov island, 700 kilometres (440 miles) northeast of the city of Khabarovsk, July 31, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Alexei Nikolsky </p>

Vladimir Putin (3rd L) attaches a satellite tracking tag to a Beluga whale named Dasha as he visits Chkalov island, 700 kilometres (440 miles) northeast of the city of Khabarovsk, July 31, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Alexei Nikolsky

Vladimir Putin (3rd L) attaches a satellite tracking tag to a Beluga whale named Dasha as he visits Chkalov island, 700 kilometres (440 miles) northeast of the city of Khabarovsk, July 31, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Alexei Nikolsky

<p>A video grab showsVladimir Putin looking through the porthole of the "Mir-2" mini-submersible at Lake Baikal, August 1, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

A video grab showsVladimir Putin looking through the porthole of the "Mir-2" mini-submersible at Lake Baikal, August 1, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

A video grab showsVladimir Putin looking through the porthole of the "Mir-2" mini-submersible at Lake Baikal, August 1, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

<p>Vladimir Putin rides a horse in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin </p>

Vladimir Putin rides a horse in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

Vladimir Putin rides a horse in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

<p>Vladimir Putin (L) holds a five-year-old tiger's head as scientists put on a collar with a satellite tracker on the animal in the academy of sciences Ussuri reserve in Russia's Far East, August 31, 2008. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin</p>

Vladimir Putin (L) holds a five-year-old tiger's head as scientists put on a collar with a satellite tracker on the animal in the academy of sciences Ussuri reserve in Russia's Far East, August 31, 2008. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin more

Vladimir Putin (L) holds a five-year-old tiger's head as scientists put on a collar with a satellite tracker on the animal in the academy of sciences Ussuri reserve in Russia's Far East, August 31, 2008. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin

<p>Vladimir Putin looks at a female leopard as he visits the National Park in Sochi May 2, 2010. Picture taken May 2, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Alexei Druzhinin/Pool </p>

Vladimir Putin looks at a female leopard as he visits the National Park in Sochi May 2, 2010. Picture taken May 2, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Alexei Druzhinin/Pool

Vladimir Putin looks at a female leopard as he visits the National Park in Sochi May 2, 2010. Picture taken May 2, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Alexei Druzhinin/Pool

<p>Vladimir Putin swims in a lake in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin </p>

Vladimir Putin swims in a lake in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

Vladimir Putin swims in a lake in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

<p>Vladimir Putin feeds a young elk at the national park 'Losiny Ostrov' (Elk Island) in northeast Moscow, June 5, 2010. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin </p>

Vladimir Putin feeds a young elk at the national park 'Losiny Ostrov' (Elk Island) in northeast Moscow, June 5, 2010. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

Vladimir Putin feeds a young elk at the national park 'Losiny Ostrov' (Elk Island) in northeast Moscow, June 5, 2010. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

<p>Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (R) assists in polar bear research during his visit to Alexandra Land on Franz Josef Land in the far north of Russia in the Barents Sea, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Nikolsky </p>

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (R) assists in polar bear research during his visit to Alexandra Land on Franz Josef Land in the far north of Russia in the Barents Sea, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Nikolsky

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (R) assists in polar bear research during his visit to Alexandra Land on Franz Josef Land in the far north of Russia in the Barents Sea, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Nikolsky

<p>Vladimir Putin (R) rides a horse during his working visit to the Siberian Khakasiya region, near Karatash settlement outside the city of Abakan February 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Alexei Druzhinin/Pool </p>

Vladimir Putin (R) rides a horse during his working visit to the Siberian Khakasiya region, near Karatash settlement outside the city of Abakan February 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Alexei Druzhinin/Pool

Vladimir Putin (R) rides a horse during his working visit to the Siberian Khakasiya region, near Karatash settlement outside the city of Abakan February 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Alexei Druzhinin/Pool

<p>Dmitry Medvedev (R) and Vladimir Putin enjoy fishing on the river Volga in Russia's Astrakhan region August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin </p>

Dmitry Medvedev (R) and Vladimir Putin enjoy fishing on the river Volga in Russia's Astrakhan region August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Dmitry Medvedev (R) and Vladimir Putin enjoy fishing on the river Volga in Russia's Astrakhan region August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

<p>Vladimir Putin admires a sturgeon during his visit to a fishing farm outside the Caspian city of Astrakhan, April 25, 2002. REUTERS/ITAR-TASS/KREMLIN PRESS-SERVICE</p>

Vladimir Putin admires a sturgeon during his visit to a fishing farm outside the Caspian city of Astrakhan, April 25, 2002. REUTERS/ITAR-TASS/KREMLIN PRESS-SERVICE

Vladimir Putin admires a sturgeon during his visit to a fishing farm outside the Caspian city of Astrakhan, April 25, 2002. REUTERS/ITAR-TASS/KREMLIN PRESS-SERVICE

<p>Vladimir Putin (R), Emergencies Minister Sergei Shoigu (C) and former Government Chief of Staff and newly-appointed Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin take part in an expedition to Ubsunur Hollow Biosphere Preserve to inspect the snow leopard's habitat in Tyva Republic in the Siberian Federal District October 29, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin </p>

Vladimir Putin (R), Emergencies Minister Sergei Shoigu (C) and former Government Chief of Staff and newly-appointed Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin take part in an expedition to Ubsunur Hollow Biosphere Preserve to inspect the snow leopard's habitat in...more

Vladimir Putin (R), Emergencies Minister Sergei Shoigu (C) and former Government Chief of Staff and newly-appointed Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin take part in an expedition to Ubsunur Hollow Biosphere Preserve to inspect the snow leopard's habitat in Tyva Republic in the Siberian Federal District October 29, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

<p>Vladimir Putin takes part in an expedition to Ubsunur Hollow Biosphere Preserve to inspect the snow leopard's habitat in Tyva Republic in the Siberian Federal District October 29, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin </p>

Vladimir Putin takes part in an expedition to Ubsunur Hollow Biosphere Preserve to inspect the snow leopard's habitat in Tyva Republic in the Siberian Federal District October 29, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

Vladimir Putin takes part in an expedition to Ubsunur Hollow Biosphere Preserve to inspect the snow leopard's habitat in Tyva Republic in the Siberian Federal District October 29, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

