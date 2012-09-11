Quake aftermath in remote China
A soldier runs as he keeps local residents and rescue workers moving during a landslide in Luozehe town after two earthquakes hit Yiliang, Yunnan province September 10, 2012. Rescuers in southwestern China tried to reach remote communities rocked by...more
A soldier runs as he keeps local residents and rescue workers moving during a landslide in Luozehe town after two earthquakes hit Yiliang, Yunnan province September 10, 2012. Rescuers in southwestern China tried to reach remote communities rocked by earthquakes that killed at least 81 people and damaged thousands of buildings, more than 800 people were injured, state media reported. Shallow 5.6 magnitude quakes struck an impoverished, mountainous part of the country with poor infrastructure and communications on Friday and the death toll could rise as news trickles in from cut-off areas, the Xinhua news agency said. The flag reads, "Members of the Communist Party of China". REUTERS/Jason Lee
Soldiers carry children as locals follow them towards safer area after two earthquakes hit Zhaotong, Yunnan province, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers push an ambulance stuck in mud next to tents set up for earthquake survivors in Yiliang, Yunnan province, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Zhou Zhanchang, a 12-year-old survivor, rests after receiving medical treatment in a tent outside a hospital after two earthquakes hit Yiliang, Yunnan province September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Residents cross a bridge with their blankets and pillows after staying out for a night following an earthquake in Yiliang, Yunnan province September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Wong Campion
A resident (top) walks past damaged vehicles in front of a traffic police station in Luozehe town, after two earthquakes hit Yiliang, Yunnan province September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
22-year-old injured survivor Li Hongmei, who lost her husband in an earthquake, lies on a bed next to her crying mother in a tent outside a hospital after two earthquakes hit Yiliang, Yunnan province September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A five-year-old survivor receives medical treatment at a temporary hospital in Luozehe town after two earthquakes hit Yiliang, Yunnan province September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Local residents run past a landslide in Luozehe town after two earthquakes hit Yiliang, Yunnan province September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Volunteers move food and water at a relief supplies and food distribution point in Luozehe town after two earthquakes hit Yiliang, Yunnan province September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Damaged vehicles are seen in Luozehe town after two earthquakes hit Yiliang, Yunnan province September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A survivor carrying his son waits for relief supplies and food in Luozehe town after two earthquakes hit Yiliang, Yunnan province September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Soldier takes a nap on the road after rescuing in Yiliang, Yunnan province September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Wong Campion
A resident returns to his damaged home after staying out for a night following an earthquake in Yiliang, Yunnan province September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Wong Campion
A rescue worker sterilizes a tent outside a hospital after two earthquakes hit Yiliang, Yunnan province September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Residents rest in a stone cave, which becomes a temporary shelters after two earthquakes hit Yiliang, Yunnan province September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Wong Campion
A rescue worker runs past a landslide on a buried road to Maomaoshan village as a policeman keeps people going through, in Luozehe town after two earthquakes hit Yiliang, Yunnan province September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Residents walk outside their tent at a shelter after two earthquakes hit Yiliang, Yunnan province September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Wong Campion
A local resident carries bags of instant noodles at a food relief distribution point in Luozehe town, after two earthquakes hit Yiliang, Yunnan province September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A injured person lies in bed at a temporary hospital after two earthquakes hit Yiliang, Yunnan province September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Wong Campion
A one-day-old baby is held by her grandmother in a tent outside a hospital after two earthquakes hit Yiliang, Yunnan province September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Deng Shuai, 14, holds a portrait of his father, who died in an earthquake, after a burial ceremony after two earthquakes hit Yiliang, Yunnan province September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Local resident Hu Qin sits on a rope bridge as she is blocked by a landslide from going home to look for her parents living in a mountain in Luozehe town, after two earthquakes hit Yiliang, Yunnan province September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee more
Damaged houses next to a landslide are seen at the foot of a mountain in Luozehe town after two earthquakes hit Yiliang, Yunnan province September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Residents rest at a square after two earthquakes hit Yiliang, Yunnan province September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
