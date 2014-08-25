Edition:
United States
Quake hits California

Fallen wine bottles are seen at Cult Following Wine Bar after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, August 25, 2014
A car damaged by bricks falling during an earthquake is seen next to a downtown building in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A fallen statue of Bacchus, a Roman god of wine, is seen inside the Ceja Vineyards tasting room after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

People look over a building damaged by Sunday's magnitude 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Frames lay in a pile at a framing business damaged by Sunday's magnitude 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A vehicle is seen trapped beneath a collapsed parking structure in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Andrew Brooks (C), associate winemaker of Bouchaine Vineyards, surveys fallen wine barrels after a 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A car drives over cracked asphalt along Highway 12 after a 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Fallen olive oil bottles are seen at the Lucero Olive Oil store after a 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Karl Luchsinger (C) removes a car seat from a vehicle crushed by a collapsed parking structure in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A man removes part of a fallen chimney from the roof of a house after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Damage is seen at the U.S. Post Office building after a 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Doug Oliver (C) and Marcos Torres look at vehicles trapped beneath a collapsed parking structure after a 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A man rides a bicycle past a pile of broken glass from Sunday's magnitude 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 25, 2014. T REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A man looks at windows broken by Sunday's magnitude 6.0 earthquake at the U.S. Post Office in Napa, California August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A worker sweeps out water and debris from the Sala Salon after a 6.0 magnitude earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A man dumps a shovel full of broken glass into a bin outside a business damaged by Sunday's magnitude 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A wine opener is seen amidst broken wine glasses at the Ceja Vineyards tasting room after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Damage to the Napa County Superior Court building is seen after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A woman surveys damage done to a downtown building after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Karl Luchsinger (C) surveys the damage on a vehicle crushed by a collapsed parking structure in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

