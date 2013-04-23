Quake hits China
People cry as they bury a relative killed in Saturday's earthquake, in Longmen village, Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Chen Liujun carries books out of her classroom after Saturday's earthquake hit Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. Chen and her fellow third-year high school students in Lushan were transferred to Chengdu to complete their high...more
A new-born baby which was born in a relief tent is attended by medical staff after Saturday's earthquake hit Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman cries amongst collapsed houses in Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Suzie Wong
A portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong is torn by cracks on a wall after Saturday's earthquake, in Longxing village, Lushan county, Sichuan province, April 23, 2013. The Chinese characters (L) on the wall read "Bless you". REUTERS/Stringer more
Tents outside a hospital light up at night after Saturday's earthquake hit Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. The Chinese characters on the tent read "Disaster relief". REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers carry a pig out from a damaged house after Saturday's earthquake hit Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Villagers carry the coffin of a man killed in Saturday's earthquake, in Longmen village, Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Zhang Bin, a Chinese People's Liberation Army soldier carrying a 60-year-old survivor, looks up the mountainside as he makes his way down a stretch of the road to Lingguan township, in Baoxing county in Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. ...more
A rescuer walks in front of a damaged building after Saturday's earthquake in Lingguan town of Baoxing county, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A three-month-old baby, whose mother was killed in a strong 6.6 magnitude earthquake, receives treatment at a medical point in Lushan county of Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man recovers his wedding photo from the wreckage of his house after Saturday's earthquake in Longmen township of Lushan county, Sichuan province, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rooney Chen
An aerial view shows houses damaged after a strong earthquake in Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Yang Huan cries while waiting for workers to clear a landslide, in which she believes her husband is buried, after Saturday's earthquake, near Lingguan town of Baoxing county, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
People walk next to a crack on the road after Saturday's earthquake in Baoxing county, Sichuan province, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A boy holds his mother's leg as he cries in front of their damaged house after a strong 6.6 magnitude earthquake at Longmen village, Lushan county in Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A damaged car lies in the debris of a landslide caused by Saturday's earthquake on a road to Lingguan township, in Baoxing county in Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A damaged Buddha statue is seen beside a road on the second day after an earthquake hit Lushan county of Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People stand near a van on a road blocked by a large rock after a strong 6.6 magnitude earthquake, at Longmen village, Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman walks among debris after Saturday's earthquake in Lushan county, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
People stand on a tractor with a flag of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) after Saturday's earthquake hit Lingguan township, in Baoxing county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A woman walks past debris with a cup of instant noodles after Saturday's earthquake in Lushan county, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Children on the roadside hold a sign that reads "no food, no tent" after a strong 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit the remote, mostly rural and mountainous Lushan county, Sichuan province, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A survivor reacts as she stands in her damaged house after a strong 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Lushan county of Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A survivor carries her sleeping daughter as she walks past debris at a village up on the mountainside after Saturday's earthquake hit Lingguan township, in Baoxing county in Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An elderly woman sitting on a sofa in front of damaged houses, cries, after Saturday's earthquake, in Taiping town of Lushan county, Sichuan province, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman pushes her bicycle past debris after Saturday's earthquake in Lushan county, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Survivor Chen Zhirong comforts her 18-month-old son next to debris at a village on the second day after an earthquake hit Longmen township of Lushan county, Sichuan province, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A survivor looks up the mountainside as he runs past the debris of a landslide caused by Saturday's earthquake, on the side of a road to Lingguan township, in Baoxing county in Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Residents eat lunch outside a damaged house after Saturday's earthquake in Lingguan town of Baoxing county, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013.REUTERS/Aly Song
People stand outside a damaged house after a strong 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit, at Longmen village, Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A rescuer looks on as excavators clean up a road which is blocked by a landslide after Saturday's earthquake, in Baoxing county, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. T REUTERS/China Daily
A woman looks at her child as they rest among the wreckage after Saturday's earthquake in Lingguan town of Baoxing county, Sichuan province, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A rescue worker stands beside a truck crushed by a landslide, after Saturday's earthquake, near Lingguan town of Baoxing county, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A survivor sits outside a tent after Saturday's earthquake in Lingguan town of Baoxing county, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
